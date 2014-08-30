The Shortwave Report 07/16/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, and Sputnik Radio.

From JAPAN- Covid cases are rising at a rapid rate all across Japan. The US Secretary of State warned China again about the South China Sea followed by a US Navy destroyer streaming through the area. More charges have been filed against An Sung Su Chi in Myanmar to prolong her detention. EU leaders unveiled a plan to tackle climate change by reducing greenhouse gases by 55% by 2030, banning gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2035- Japanese car makers will accelerate their goal of all electric cars.

From GERMANY- More details and analysis of the new EU climate plan to be carbon neutral by 2050- some worry about the included carbon tax and activists say the plan does not go far enough. Brief reports on riots in South Africa, France announced mandatory Covid vaccinations for all health care workers, and protests in Cuba result in dozens of arrests.

From CUBA- The Cuban Foreign Minister accused the US of directing the protests and being responsible for the economic crises among the Cuban people. Mexican President Obrador called for the lifting of the US economic blockade of Cuba, and criticized the media hype surrounding the protests in Cuba. More arrests have been made in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president last week.

From RUSSIA- Afshin Rattansi spoke with Oliver Stone about his new film "JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass." In this brief excerpt Oliver discusses JFK's often overlooked campaigns for peace with the Soviet Union and Cuba prior to his assassination, the US media ignoring Congressional hearings following the first "JFK" movie, and Kennedy's anti-colonialist beliefs.

