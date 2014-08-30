Number of the Beast - The Secret of the 72 Virgins

The popular number 72 for the number of Huris given to a man in paradise is not in the Koran. It has a mystical / magical function and means something like "abundant".

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Huri

https://la.indymedia.org/news/2021/07/300479.php

When You start to calculate the proportion of male Paradise habitants and female habitants following infinite numbers will appear, if you suggest there are a fixed number of 72 female habitant inside paradise...

1/72=0,0138888888888...

11/72=0,152777777777...

111/72=1,54166666666...

Calculation by Israel Satan Isachaar

An interesting fact is that the word for devil, shaytan, is repeated 88 times. The word for angel, malak, is also repeated 88 times to emphasize the dichotomy between the two and the struggle between good and evil. Malak comes from the root verb malaka, which means to acquire / to acquire possession. Shaytān comes from the root verb shatana and means to bind (like with a rope). Even the names really symbolize the tug-of-war between good and bad.

https://cepe-eua.org/de/gibt-es-im-koran-einen-unterschied-zwischen-iblis-und-shaitan-BcWkRjAb

666 is called the "number of the beast" in (most manuscripts of) chapter 13 of the Book of Revelation of the New Testament, and also in popular culture, for example the British heavy metal band Iron Maiden's third studio album The Number of the Beast and its title track.

https://la.indymedia.org/news/2021/07/300479.php

In the Textus Receptus manuscripts of the New Testament, the Book of Revelation (13:17–18) cryptically asserts 666 to be "man's number" or "the number of a man" (depending on how the text is translated) associated with the Beast, an antagonistic creature that appears briefly about two-thirds into the apocalyptic vision. Some manuscripts[which?] of the original Greek use the symbols χξϛ chi xi stigma (or χξϝ with a digamma), while other manuscripts spell out the number in words.

In modern popular culture, 666 has become one of the most widely recognized symbols for the Antichrist or, alternatively, the devil. The number 666 is purportedly used to invoke Satan.[citation needed] Earnest references to the number occur both among apocalypticist Christian groups and in explicitly anti-Christian subcultures. References in contemporary Western art or literature are, more likely than not, intentional references to the Beast symbolism. Such popular references are therefore too numerous to list.

Is the magic sum, or sum of the magic constants of a six by six magic square, any row or column of which adds up to 111.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/666_%28number%29

Some fundamentalist Christian groups interpret the mark as a requirement for all commerce to mean that the mark might actually be an object with the function of a credit card, such as RFID microchip implants. Some of these groups believe the implantation of chips may be the imprinting of the mark of the beast, prophesied to be a requirement for all trade and a precursor to God's wrath.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Number_of_the_beast#Futurist_view

In Islam, the concept of the 72 virgins (Huri) refers to an aspect of Jannah (paradise, heaven). This concept is based on the Koranic text describing the sensual paradise where it is believed that men are married to virgins who have "large", "swelling" or "peach-shaped" breasts. In return, women get only one husband and they "will be satisfied with him".

Contemporary majority Islamic scholars such as Gibril Haddad have commented on the erotic nature of this Qur'anic paradise by saying that some men need a ghusl (ritual washing after sexual discharge) after simply hearing certain verses.

Orthodox Muslim theologians such as al-Ghazali (died 1111 CE) and al-Ash'ari (died 935 CE) have all discussed the sensual pleasures found in paradise by telling the hadith describing paradise as a slave market where there is "no buying and selling, but ... if any man desires sexual intercourse with a woman, he does so immediately."

Ibn Kathis is quoted from his Koran commentary, the Tafsir ibn Kathir, and they are graphically described by Koran commentator and polymath al-Suyuti (died 1505) who wrote a story by Ibn Majah reproduces and wrote that the eternal virgins will all have "stimulating vaginas" and that the "penis of the elect never slackens. The erection is eternal".

The sensual pleasures between believers and Huris in Paradise are also confirmed by two saheeh (selected collections of hadith), namely Saheeh Bukhari [12] and Saheeh Muslim, where we read that the virgins are so beautiful, pure and translucent that "that The marrow of the bones of their legs will be visible through the bones and flesh "and that" the believers will visit and enjoy them ".

https://wikiislam.net/wiki/72_Jungfrauen

Maometis in Greek numer666 is the sum of the first 36 natural numbers ( ∑ i = 1 36 i {\displaystyle \sum _{i=1}^{36}i} {\displaystyle \sum _{i=1}^{36}i}, i.e. 1 + 2 + 3 + ... + 34 + 35 + 36 = 666), and thus it is a triangular number. Because 36 is also triangular, 666 is a doubly triangular number. Also, 36 = 15 + 21; 15 and 21 are also triangular numbers, and 152 + 212 = 225 + 441 = 666. als totals 666:

Μ α ο μ ε τ ι ς Sum

40 1 70 40 5 300 10 200 666

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Number_of_the_beast#Muhammad

Was the Koran text transmitted incorrectly? Not virgins, but “white grapes” wait for the Muslim in the hereafter. A German scientist examined early text fragments. His source criticism threatens Islamic theology

https://www.zeit.de/2003/21/Koran

