Myths and hidden Links listed: Schwarzschild universe, Naziufos and Secret Societies

While the world facing Boka Chica turning to a "Gate to Mars" we should review what is discussed rare regarding Extraterrestrials and the Roots of Spacetravel. While more nazi based conspiracy theories about a Kabala (pedophile Freemasonry and Satanism, etc.) going viral, we need to remember there were also Freemason Astronauts and leading Satanist representing the better Side of Humanity... to go to places no human were before inside the observable universe. You'll be surprised like the guy that "calculated that Schwarzschild radius of the black hole with the mass of visible universe is equal to the radius of the visible universe (13E9 ly).", will you?

The observable universe is a ball-shaped region of the universe comprising all matter that can be observed from Earth or its space-based telescopes and exploratory probes at the present time, because the electromagnetic radiation from these objects has had time to reach the Solar System and Earth since the beginning of the cosmological expansion. There may be 2 trillion galaxies in the observable universe, although that number has recently been estimated at only several hundred billion based on new data from New Horizons.

With special relativity, Einstein showed that a gravitational field generated by a mass slows down light. Erroneous by a factor of 2 compared to what happens in reality, his equation, is then corrected by Schwarzschild using general relativity.

Do you know the rocket engeneer John Whiteside Parsons?

John Whiteside Parsons (born Marvel Whiteside Parsons; October 2, 1914 – June 17, 1952) was an American rocket engineer, chemist, and Thelemite occultist. Associated with the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), Parsons was one of the principal founders of both the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and the Aerojet Engineering Corporation. He invented the first rocket engine to use a castable, composite rocket propellant, and pioneered the advancement of both liquid-fuel and solid-fuel rockets.

In July 1945, Parsons gave a speech to the Agape Lodge, in which he attempted to explain how he felt that The Book of the Law could be made relevant to "modern life". In this speech, which was subsequently published under the title of "Doing Your Will", he examined the Thelemite concept of True Will, writing that:

The mainspring of an individual is his creative Will. This Will is the sum of his tendencies, his destiny, his inner truth. It is one with the force that makes the birds sing and flowers bloom; as inevitable as gravity, as implicit as a bowel movement, it informs alike atoms and men and suns.

To the man who knows this Will, there is no why or why not, no can or cannot; he is!

There is no known force that can turn an apple into an alley cat; there is no known force that can turn a man from his Will. This is the triumph of genius; that, surviving the centuries, enlightens the world.

This force burns in every man.

As part of the history of space travel, he is far less known than Wernher von Braun or Theodore von Kármán. Even so, von Braun noted that Parsons, and not von Braun, should be viewed as the father of the US space program.

He was appointed director of the Agape Lodge of the Ordo Templi Orientis (OTO) in California by Aleister Crowley in 1942, after Crowley removed the previous director of the Agape Lodge, Wilfred Smith, from his position. Parson's name within the OTO was Frater Jopan 210, he did not get to know Crowley personally, but was in contact with him through letters.

A moon crater has been named after Jack Parsons.

Col. Edwin Eugene “Buzz” Aldrin

Col. Leroy Gordon “Gordo” Cooper Jr.

Col. Donn F. Eisele

Col. John Herschel Glenn, Jr.

Lt. Col. Virgil “Gus” Grissom

Col. James Benson “Jim” Irwin

Capt. Edgar Dean “Ed” Mitchell

Capt. Walter Marty “Wally” Schirra, Jr.

Lt. Thomas Patten “Tom” Stafford

Capt. Paul Joseph Weitz

These intrepid rocket men, venturing where few have gone before them, are truly heroes. They are indeed, Famous Freemasons but perhaps more famous for their adventures above the horizon.

The legend of disk-shaped aircraft, the development of which was being worked on in the Third Reich, arose in 1950 in the context of the accumulation of reports of UFOs over the past three years. The German engineer Rudolf Schriever told Spiegel that he had worked on the conception of such a flying top from 1942 until the end of the war in 1945. The documents were later stolen. In the same year the Italian engineer Giuseppe Belluzzo stated that he had worked on such a construction under Benito Mussolini. However, his designs have also been lost. Mussolini had experiments with "flying saucers" carried out with Adolf Hitler since 1942.

Three authors in particular are considered to be the creators of a myth of “Nazi flying disks in the Antarctic ice”. The former SS man Wilhelm Landig (1909–1997) wrote from 1971 in his novels about flying disks with which SS men fled to Antarctica (Neuschwabenland) to continue their fight against Freemasonry. The German-Canadian Holocaust denier Ernst Zündel wrote two books on this myth under the pseudonym Christof Friedrich, and Miguel Serrano, a Chilean diplomat, also took up the myth of flying disks in Antarctica.

American ufologists and conspiracy theorists took up the myth of the Nazi UFOs around the turn of the millennium and reinterpreted it in their own way. After that, there is a much larger conspiracy between “German-Bavarian fascists” and extraterrestrials who wanted to jointly establish a New World Order in which an “Aryan” elite would rule the planet. To this end, the extermination of a quarter of the world's population is planned, namely Jews, Africans and other non-Aryans.

Hitler's Nazi regime created a mind-bending arsenal of super-advanced but unbelievably bizarre "Wunderwaffe" – or "miracle weapons" – in the death throws of World War 2. The Luftwaffe were building increasingly wacky aircraft – some shaped like discs or with circular wings.

Maybe they were inspired of a inofficial UFO incident in Germany 1936

A US Air Force probe concluded these experimental flying machines may be to blame for UFO sightings. UFO hunters go further – and insist they still lie hidden in an underground base at the South Pole. British aeronautical engineer Roy Fedden – who led the mission to examine German expertise and research at the end of WW2 – said: "I have seen enough of their designs and production plans to realise that if they had managed to prolong the war some months longer, we would have been confronted with a set of entirely new and deadly developments in air warfare."

But some of the lesser-known planes bear a striking resemblance to flying saucers.

skulls allegedly found near a Nazi briefcase in a remote mountain range have raised the shocking prospect the Third Reich had links with ALIENS.

The skulls were reportedly discovered by a team of explorers led by scientist Vladimir Melikov in a cave on Mount Bolshoi Tjach, Russia.

Despite being found two years ago, news of it has only gone global after a separate find in woods nearby of a Nazi briefcase and German full-colour map of the Adygea region made in 1941.

According to reports the briefcase, picked up by a local hermit, had the emblem of the Ahnenerbe - the most secretive Nazi institute founded by Heinrich Himmler in 1935 to find evidence that the Aryan race had once ruled the entire globe.

But it soon branched into occultism, paranormal research, pseudoscience and the study of UFOs and weapons development due to Himmler’s obsession with such topics.

The Thule and Vril Gesellschaften (Societies), with technical assistance of the SS Technical Branch, were possibly the first groups in history to attempt the reverse-engineering of a non-terrestrial spacecraft based upon persistent reports of a crashed disc discovered in the Schwarzwald (Black Forest) near Freiburg in 1936.

German writer Jan van Helsing described the discovery of a crashed disc-shaped object and claims that this revolutionary technology was taken and (combined with the information the Vril Gesellschaft had received through psychic channeling) was incorporated into a joint project called the H-Gerät, or Haunebu disc machine which was initiated in the previous year. Thule financed the effort, Vril guided the direction of development, and the SS Technical Branch built the machine somewhere in NW Germany under the highest security.

It is claimed that from the crashed disc taken to Wewelsburg Castle the SS with Vril guidance developed a new form of propulsion, a field drive of immense power for the Haunebu disc.

Jan Udo Holey (born March 22, 1967 in Dinkelsbühl) is a German author. Under the pseudonym Jan van Helsing he became known as the author of conspiracy myths as well as historical revisionist and right-wing esoteric books. Because of the anti-Semitic orientation of his theories, he came repeatedly into public criticism. In this context, scientists and the German Office for the Protection of the Constitution describe him as a right-wing extremist esotericist.

Jan Udo Holey btw named Freemasons as Pseudojews. And even he is the source of the "German-Roswell 1936" he seem to be still ignored by wikipedia. Is he a Nazi-Insider or is he trying to refeed the myth of superiority?

Said by Nazi mystics to be the capital of ancient Hyperborea, they identified Ultima Thule as a lost ancient landmass in the extreme north: near Greenland or Iceland. These ideas derived from earlier speculation by Ignatius L. Donnelly that a lost landmass had once existed in the Atlantic, and that it was the home of the Aryan race, a theory he supported by reference to the distribution of Swastika motifs. He identified this with Plato’s Atlantis, a theory further developed by Helena Blavatsky, the occultist during the second part of the 19th century. The Thule-Gesellschaft maintained close contacts with Theosophists, the followers of Blavatsky.An important note here is that the modern Thule Gesellschaft was formed (or reformed) by Rudolf von Sebottendorf in 1918, but the Order in itself, just like Freemasonry and many other secret societies, is ancient and have survived throughout history under different names but always had the same misson and Agenda.

The Vril Society was founded as “The All German Society for Metaphysics” in 1921 to explore the origins of the Aryan race, to seek contact with the “hidden masters” of Ultima Thule, and to practice meditation and other techniques intended to strengthen individual mastery of the divine Vril force itself. It was formed by a group of female psychic mediums led by the Thule Gesellschaft medium Maria Orsitsch (Orsic) of Zagreb, who claimed to have received communication from Aryan aliens living on Alpha Tauri, in the Aldebaran system. Allegedly, these aliens had visited Earth and settled in Sumeria, and the word Vril was allegedly formed from the ancient Sumerian word Vri-Il, “like god” [In fact, Vri-Il means nothing in Sumerian, and could not even be a Sumerian word, as Sumerian had no 'v' phoneme, nor does Sumerian allow consonant clusters at the beginning of words.

When German Holocaust denier Ernst Zündel started Samisdat Publishers in the 1970s, he initially catered to the UFOlogy community, which was then at its peak of public acceptance. His books claimed that flying saucers were Nazi secret weapons launched from an underground base in Antarctica, from which the Nazis hoped to conquer the Earth and possibly the planets. Zündel also sold (for $9999) seats on an exploration team to locate the polar entrance to the hollow earth. Some who interviewed Zündel claim that he privately admitted it was a deliberate hoax to build publicity for Samisdat, although he still defended it as late as 2002.

Le Matin des Magiciens ("The Morning of the Magicians"), a 1960 book by Louis Pauwels and Jacques Bergier, made many spectacular claims about the Vril Society of Berlin. Several years later writers, including Jan van Helsing, Norbert-Jürgen Ratthofer, and Vladimir Terziski, have built on their work, connecting the Vril Society with UFOs. Among their claims, they imply that the society may have made contact with an alien race and dedicated itself to creating spacecraft to reach the aliens. In partnership with the Thule Society and the Nazi Party, the Vril Society developed a series of flying disc prototypes. With the Nazi defeat, the society allegedly retreated to a base in Antarctica and vanished into the hollow Earth to meet up with the leaders of an advanced race inhabiting inner Earth.

In 1978, Miguel Serrano, a Chilean diplomat and Nazi sympathizer, published El Cordón Dorado: Hitlerismo Esotérico [The Golden Thread: Esoteric Hitlerism] (in Spanish), in which he claimed that Adolf Hitler was an Avatar of Vishnu and was, at that time, communing with Hyperborean gods in an underground Antarctic base in New Swabia. Serrano predicted that Hitler would lead a fleet of UFOs from the base to establish the Fourth Reich. In popular culture, this alleged UFO fleet is referred to as the Nazi flying saucers from Antarctica.

The Coming Race is a novel by Edward Bulwer-Lytton, published anonymously in 1871. It has also been published as Vril, the Power of the Coming Race.

Some readers have believed the account of a superior subterranean master race and the energy-form called "Vril", at least in part; some theosophists, notably Helena Blavatsky, William Scott-Elliot, and Rudolf Steiner, accepted the book as based on occult truth, in part.[4] One 1960 book, The Morning of the Magicians, suggested that a secret Vril Society existed in Weimar Berlin.

Vril-Gesellschaft is the name of a fictional secret society that is said to have existed in Germany from the beginning to the middle of the twentieth century. In a number of conspiracy-theoretical and pseudo-historical texts it is claimed that she was involved in the rise of National Socialism and that she used supernatural energies to develop innovative aircraft during the time of National Socialism (so-called "NS-" or "Reichsflugplatten"). There is no historical evidence for the existence of a secret society of this name and the services attributed to it. Likewise, there is no evidence of the historical significance attributed by representatives of this legend to the “Vril Society” and some actually existing occult groups.

The Thule Society has become the center of many conspiracy theories concerning Nazi Germany, due to its occult background (like the Ahnenerbe section of the SS). Such theories include the creation of vril-powered Nazi UFOs.

