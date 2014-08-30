Aphorisme des traces

Du subconscient

Du conscient

Traces sociales

Traces socioculturelles

Donc, traces nerveuses

De l'inconscient

Du conscient

En une seule et même trace

Traces oubliées

Traces non oubliées

Traces visibles

Traces pas visibles

Au tout naguère

Au tout guerre

Quoi que l'on dise

Quoi que l'on fasse

L'autre nous trace

France, 2018, de l'empreinte carbone

Par an, par personne, comme onze tonnes

Dès le ventre de la mère

Sortant de la matrice comme repère

S'humectant des jus du vagin

S'humectant du lait sortant des seins

De l'humain, du pas humain

Comme une fausse solution

Comme une vraie perdition

Des fermes verticales

Mais, pour un kilogramme de salade

Faux secours au malade

247 KWH en énergie

De l'exemple où tout est dit !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Of the subconscious

Of the conscious

Social traces

Sociocultural traces

So nerve traces

Of the unconscious

Of the conscious

In one and the same trace

Forgotten traces

Not forgotten traces

Visible traces

Traces not visible

Until recently

At all war

Whatever we say

Whatever we do

The other traces us

France, 2018, carbon footprint

Per year, per person, like eleven tons

From the mother's womb

Coming out of the matrix as a benchmark

Moisturizing juices from the vagina

Moistening milk from the breasts

From the human, from the human step

Like a false solution

Like real perdition

Vertical farms

But, for a kilogram of salad

False aid to the sick

247 KWH in energy

From the example where everything is said!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)