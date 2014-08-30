Aphorisme des traces

Patrice Faubert
Other

Du subconscient
Du conscient
Traces sociales
Traces socioculturelles
Donc, traces nerveuses

De l'inconscient
Du conscient
En une seule et même trace

Traces oubliées
Traces non oubliées

Traces visibles
Traces pas visibles
Au tout naguère
Au tout guerre

Quoi que l'on dise
Quoi que l'on fasse
L'autre nous trace

France, 2018, de l'empreinte carbone
Par an, par personne, comme onze tonnes
Dès le ventre de la mère
Sortant de la matrice comme repère
S'humectant des jus du vagin
S'humectant du lait sortant des seins
De l'humain, du pas humain
Comme une fausse solution
Comme une vraie perdition
Des fermes verticales
Mais, pour un kilogramme de salade
Faux secours au malade
247 KWH en énergie
De l'exemple où tout est dit !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Of the subconscious
Of the conscious
Social traces
Sociocultural traces
So nerve traces

Of the unconscious
Of the conscious
In one and the same trace

Forgotten traces
Not forgotten traces

Visible traces
Traces not visible
Until recently
At all war

Whatever we say
Whatever we do
The other traces us

France, 2018, carbon footprint
Per year, per person, like eleven tons
From the mother's womb
Coming out of the matrix as a benchmark
Moisturizing juices from the vagina
Moistening milk from the breasts
From the human, from the human step
Like a false solution
Like real perdition
Vertical farms
But, for a kilogram of salad
False aid to the sick
247 KWH in energy
From the example where everything is said!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)

