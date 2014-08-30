The Shortwave Report 07/23/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From GERMANY- The Henan province of central China has been hit by the heaviest rains in 1000 years, creating widespread damage and numerous deaths- as I put this SWR together more rain is falling and more devastation is expected. Last week Germany and Belgium saw record rainfall and flooding, with many deaths and unprecedented destruction. Germany approved a large rescue package of immediate aid, but a large population is homeless and will be for some time. Scientists largely agree that these floods and the enormous wildfires in western North America are the result of climate change or global warming. Global carbon emissions are rising and will hit an all time high in 2 years- 2 percent of global pandemic spending has been allocated to clean energy. The US has decided that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, carrying gas from Russia to Germany, will be completed and sanctions removed. Covid infections are rapidly spreading in most parts of the world- reports from Australia, Myanmar, India, and South Africa. The White House has transferred a Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco, 39 remain in the prison most despite being cleared for release. Pegasus is Israeli produced spyware that was found on French President Macron's iPhone- the spyware has been targeted 50,000 phones, many of them human rights activists and journalists- it can turn on the microphone and camera on the phone without being detected.

From JAPAN- Japan and Thailand are experiencing their fastest growth of new Covid infections despite tougher restrictions. Chinese government ships are passing through waters claimed by Japan. The British flagship aircraft carrier is heading to Japan for joint military exercises- there is a Covid outbreak on the ship. A Chinese company unveiled its magnetic-levitation train capable of moving at 600 km/hour.

From CUBA- The US continues to urge other nations to take sides against the Cuban government, despite the recent vote at the UN to drop the US embargo 184-2. Protestors in Colombia continue to be attacked by police and military. Then a Viewpoint about the US training of Latin American paramilitary and mercenary forces, which included a number of those involved in the recent assassination of the Haitian president.

