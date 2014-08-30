9-18-36-72 Order of Nine Angels

The U.S. Department of Justice has noted ONA’s “Satanic, anarchist, neo-fascist, neo-Nazi, and anti-Semitic beliefs.”* ONA has affiliated groups in the United States, Australia, and Europe.*

The Order of Nine Angles (ONA or O9A) is a Satanic and Left-Hand Path occultist group based in the United Kingdom, but with associated groups in various other parts of the world.

ONA thus believes society must be destroyed and replaced with a new fascist order based on social Darwinism and Satanism, a Satanic Empire. The group views modern societal norms and morality as signs of decay.

ONA encourages its member to infiltrate military and Christian organizations to subvert them from within. Among the activities ONA promotes are pedophilia and sexual crimes, which the group views as methods of undermining society.

ONA founder David Myatt is a former member of Combat 18 and a former leader of Britain’s neo-Nazi National Socialist Movement (NSM). Myatt reportedly influenced NSM member David Copeland, who set off multiple nail bombs around London in the spring of 1999, killing three people and injuring 139 in the hope of starting a race war.* In 2006, Myatt converted to an extreme form of Islam and supported killing Muslim apostates. He claimed that the far right was incapable of bringing out societal revolution and Islam was the answer.*

According to British Labour parliamentarian Yvette Cooper, ONA’s “combination of Nazi-Satanism, extreme violence and sexual abuse makes it particularly troubling and action needs to be taken to prevent them grooming and radicalizing other people.”

