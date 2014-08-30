Cyberespace
Jadis
Des bouteilles lancées
A la mer
En nos jours informatisés
Des textes jetés
Dans le cyberespace
Qui jamais ne nous lasse
Qui les trouvera ?
Qui les comprendra ?
Qui les insultera ?
Qui y répondra ?
Tout comme des papiers qui râlent
Laissés aux poubelles sales
Comme un défouloir
Comme un crachoir
Nous vomissons nos égouts
Nous éructons nos dégoûts
Mais, c'est le cyberespace
Et, rien ne s'y passe
L'on s'y défoule de mots
L'on s'y saoule la peau
Alors, soyons sérieux
Ne devenons pas injurieux
C'est pour rire
C'est pas pour mourir
C'est moins cher, qu'une psychanalyse
Et l'on peut, tête en l'air
Y déposer ses valises
Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Formerly
Bottles thrown
At the sea
In our computerized days
Thrown texts
In cyberspace
That never tires us
Who will find them?
Who will understand them?
Who will insult them?
Who will answer them?
Just like bitchy papers
Left in the dirty trash
Like a vent
Like a spittoon
We throw up our sewers
We belch our dislikes
But, this is cyberspace
And, nothing happens
We let off steam in words
We get drunk skin
So let's be serious
Let's not get offensive
It's for fun
It's not to die
It's cheaper than a psychoanalysis
And we can, head in the air
Drop off your suitcases
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Add new comment