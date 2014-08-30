Jadis

Des bouteilles lancées

A la mer

En nos jours informatisés

Des textes jetés

Dans le cyberespace

Qui jamais ne nous lasse

Qui les trouvera ?

Qui les comprendra ?

Qui les insultera ?

Qui y répondra ?

Tout comme des papiers qui râlent

Laissés aux poubelles sales

Comme un défouloir

Comme un crachoir

Nous vomissons nos égouts

Nous éructons nos dégoûts

Mais, c'est le cyberespace

Et, rien ne s'y passe

L'on s'y défoule de mots

L'on s'y saoule la peau

Alors, soyons sérieux

Ne devenons pas injurieux

C'est pour rire

C'est pas pour mourir

C'est moins cher, qu'une psychanalyse

Et l'on peut, tête en l'air

Y déposer ses valises

Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Formerly

Bottles thrown

At the sea

In our computerized days

Thrown texts

In cyberspace

That never tires us

Who will find them?

Who will understand them?

Who will insult them?

Who will answer them?

Just like bitchy papers

Left in the dirty trash

Like a vent

Like a spittoon

We throw up our sewers

We belch our dislikes

But, this is cyberspace

And, nothing happens

We let off steam in words

We get drunk skin

So let's be serious

Let's not get offensive

It's for fun

It's not to die

It's cheaper than a psychoanalysis

And we can, head in the air

Drop off your suitcases

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)