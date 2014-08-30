Lucas Jensen

Now foreigners who want to communicate over the Internet with a 100% Brazilian identity, who will be able to create websites, blogs, pages and profiles under the suffix .brazilzao.com.

According to the project coordinator, Symon Andrade, .brazilzao.com was chosen because it is remote from one of the affectionate names given by Brazilians to Brazil, in addition to including the word "Brazil" with a "z" and using .com, which is an international suffix ending and the one most remembered by the global community.

Individuals or legal entities that want to work in Brazil in an uncomplicated and friendly way to Brazilians, can create addresses for their websites or blogs like seuwebsite.brazilzao.com.

The use of com.br or the word "Brasilzão" with the letter "S" has been discarded, as they are too domestic and the global Internet society has been improving and demanding more standardized addresses with an international focus, thus being .brazilzao .com, and it was a right choice, which included a Brazilian touch in the name of Brazil.

This is not the first time that Brazilians choose nicknames for suffixes (open domains) of registration. Symon recalls that a few years ago NIC.BR launched the Cidades.br Project where Brazilians could choose nicknames for cities and contribute to the creation of new suffixes such as .morena.br for Campo Grande, .9guacu.br for Nova Iguaçu, .sampa.br for São Paulo, .vix.br for Vitória and etc...

By choosing .brazilzao.com as a nickname for Brazil on an international level, sites that use the .brazilzao.com ending will have an international visibility containing an affectionate nickname for Brazil and well used on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, for example.

The registration of .brazilzao.com domains will only be available on September 7th for anyone who wants to, but in August there will be early access to the registration of .brazilzao.com domains.

Benefits:

Unlike domains ending in "BR", such as .com.br or .9guacu.br, the .brazilzao.com suffix does not depend on the Brazilian Internet Steering Committee - CGI.BR and does not need to comply with domain registration resolutions or expose data such as CPF and/or CNPJ in an Internet database.

The .brazilzao.com suffix is ​​operated outside Brazil with the objective of guaranteeing freedom of expression, communication and thought on the Internet. It DOES NOT COMPLY WITH ANY ORDER FOR REGISTRATION OF DOMAIN THAT HAS BEEN DELIBERATED IN CGI.BR OR BY THE COORDINATOR OF CGI.BR, which is chosen by the Government of Brazil.

Written: WHOIS PRIVACY Team