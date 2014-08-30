(haïku, De l'infinitésimal au fractal)

40 milliards

De mégots, dehors, jetés

En France

Mentalité de la démence

Et ce, chaque année

De détail en détail

Voilà qui illustre, voilà qui taille

Tout se reliant

Tout se mariant

Alors que, cependant

Des tas d'alternatives, à l'existant

Comme avec les excréments d'éléphants

Pour du papier, devenant

La nature, enfin, nous aidant

De l'urine, de l'étron, du lait

Et déjà de tous temps

Régions du monde, pratiquantes et pratiquants

Animaux non humains

Animaux humains

Les, écologisant

Les, partageant

Les, unifiant

Les, sécurisant

Du détail au global

De l'infinitésimal au fractal

D'autres façons de communiquer

Ni juge, ni avocat, ni policier

Du communiquant

Vraiment

De l'écoutant

Vraiment

D'autres façons de boire et de manger

D'autres façons d'échanger, de partager

Au tout s'imaginant

Au tout s'autogestionnant

Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

40 billion

Butts, outside, thrown away

In France

Mentality of dementia

And this every year

From detail to detail

This is what illustrates, this is what size

Everything connecting

Everything getting married

While, however

Lots of alternatives to the existing

As with elephant droppings

For paper, becoming

Nature, finally, helping us

Urine, turd, milk

And already at all times

Regions of the world, practitioners

Non-human animals

Human animals

The greening

The, sharing

The, unifying

The, securing

From retail to global

From infinitesimal to fractal

Other ways of communicating

No judge, no lawyer, no policeman

From the communicator

Truly

Listening

Truly

Other ways of eating and drinking

Other ways to exchange, to share

At all imagining

At all self-managing

Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)