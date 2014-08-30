(haïku, De l'infinitésimal au fractal)
40 milliards
De mégots, dehors, jetés
En France
Mentalité de la démence
Et ce, chaque année
De détail en détail
Voilà qui illustre, voilà qui taille
Tout se reliant
Tout se mariant
Alors que, cependant
Des tas d'alternatives, à l'existant
Comme avec les excréments d'éléphants
Pour du papier, devenant
La nature, enfin, nous aidant
De l'urine, de l'étron, du lait
Et déjà de tous temps
Régions du monde, pratiquantes et pratiquants
Animaux non humains
Animaux humains
Les, écologisant
Les, partageant
Les, unifiant
Les, sécurisant
Du détail au global
De l'infinitésimal au fractal
D'autres façons de communiquer
Ni juge, ni avocat, ni policier
Du communiquant
Vraiment
De l'écoutant
Vraiment
D'autres façons de boire et de manger
D'autres façons d'échanger, de partager
Au tout s'imaginant
Au tout s'autogestionnant
Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
40 billion
Butts, outside, thrown away
In France
Mentality of dementia
And this every year
From detail to detail
This is what illustrates, this is what size
Everything connecting
Everything getting married
While, however
Lots of alternatives to the existing
As with elephant droppings
For paper, becoming
Nature, finally, helping us
Urine, turd, milk
And already at all times
Regions of the world, practitioners
Non-human animals
Human animals
The greening
The, sharing
The, unifying
The, securing
From retail to global
From infinitesimal to fractal
Other ways of communicating
No judge, no lawyer, no policeman
From the communicator
Truly
Listening
Truly
Other ways of eating and drinking
Other ways to exchange, to share
At all imagining
At all self-managing
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
