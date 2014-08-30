Femicide? We still call it homicide!!!
World wide More than 400,000 people die from homicide each year
Most victims of homicide are younger than 50 years old
But why they call it femicide if 488 Woman die while 6684 Men die?
And are Victims included which were killed by dogs? In Germany per Example arround 40 People 0,47 per Million die each year while (not after) 50000 dog bites per year.
Femicide, Part 1: Honduras, one of the most dangerous places to be a woman | ABC News
Inside Honduras: Where women are murdered for $60
Latin America’s Deadliest Place to Be a Woman
