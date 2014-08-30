Femicide? We still call it homicide!!!

World wide More than 400,000 people die from homicide each year

Most victims of homicide are younger than 50 years old

But why they call it femicide if 488 Woman die while 6684 Men die?

And are Victims included which were killed by dogs? In Germany per Example arround 40 People 0,47 per Million die each year while (not after) 50000 dog bites per year.

Femicide, Part 1: Honduras, one of the most dangerous places to be a woman | ABC News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VERguOc0laE

Inside Honduras: Where women are murdered for $60

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIXcu3GwY8Y

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/d/d5/Homicide_Rate_per_Year_by_Country_and_Gender.svg

Latin America’s Deadliest Place to Be a Woman

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaWIiAFvZy8

https://de.statista.com/statistik/daten/studie/157643/umfrage/todesfaelle-durch-hundebisse-nach-bundeslaendern/

https://www.bild.de/news/inland/tierattacken/statistiken-hunde-attacken-gefaehrlichste-rasse-41590724.bild.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homicide_statistics_by_gender

https://ourworldindata.org/homicides