Was it just conditioning or why did dogs collaborate with the Nazis? And why are there are only few rich cats?

The richest animal on earth is the German shepherd Gunther IV, who currently resides in his villa in Tuscany and has private assets of over $ 100 million. He came to his fortune through the German Countess Carlotta Liebenstein, who in 1992 gave her fortune to her favorite dog Gunther III. inherited, the ancestor of Gunther IV. Since 1999, Gunther IV has been a great figure in the real estate business.In addition to the broken deal for a mansion for actor and director Sylvester Stalone in Miami for $ 25 million through a person of trust, he bought a mansion the singer Madonna hit the headlines for $ 7.5 million. He owns other houses in Germany, Italy and the Bahamas. He is chauffeured in his own BMW and eats steaks, caviar and truffles. Meanwhile, his fortune has grown to> $ 350 million.

Adolf Hitler's favorite dogs were German shepherds. A breed of dog that obeys every word (which is why it was also preferred as a guard dog in the concentration camps) and resembles the ancestor Wolf. Hitler admired wolves. Friends liked to refer to him by the nickname "Wolf"; his headquarters during World War II were called "Wolfsschlucht" or "Wolfsschanze".

In the same year (1933) they also passed an Animal Welfare Act, which stipulated, among other things, that warm-blooded animals could no longer be slaughtered without stunning.

Their racial madness was also evident in the Nazis' alleged love of animals. Just like humans, animals were also divided into "valuable" and "unworthy" life. While big cats of prey such as lions or panthers were admired, Nazi writer Will Vesper characterized house cats as "treacherous, wrong and anti-social" because they stalked the popular songbirds. According to Vespers, cats are the "Jews among the animals".

Despite its brown origins, the Reich Animal Protection Act is considered a milestone in animal protection among animal lovers and legal historians. In the Federal Republic of Germany it remained in force until 1972. According to the conservative French philosopher and politician Luc Ferry (from 2002 to 2004 education minister of his country), who repeatedly dealt with the world of thought and history of the ecological movement, the Nazi law marks the change to protect animals "for its own sake". Before the Nazis put an end to this, animal cruelty was only punished if it took place in public - above all, women and children were to be protected from the morally dubious consequences of public atrocities. In their own four walls or their own stable, however, pet owners could do whatever they wanted with their "things" (as such animals are treated as such according to the civil code to this day) - an ethical obligation towards animals as living beings was alien at that time.

Rudolf Höß, the former camp commandant of Auschwitz, reported on misconduct committed by dog ​​handlers: “Out of boredom, to have fun” they had set dogs on the inmates. The terrible reports of former prisoners who bear testimony of mangled people and bloodthirsty beasts were not just inventions, as SS men later testified in court. The main economic and administrative office even stipulated this in a service instruction on May 28, 1943. When working on the strip, the dog should catch the "perpetrator" and bark. However, if a person fled, the dog should "bite ruthlessly". In this respect, death by dog ​​was intended, just as humans were instructed to shoot sharply. A witness testified in court that the dog of a guard in the Ravensbrück concentration camp ate the child of a “gypsy”, but the historian Wolfgang Wippermann found this story “more than doubtful”. The SS doctor Gerhard Schiedlausky noticed prisoners with dog bites, which he attributed to a lack of training. It is probably the case that excesses like biting dead were not planned, but occurred in the exceptional situation “camp” and were accepted as inevitable.

In 1941, the well-known author Bastian Schmid published a lengthy text on the psychology of dogs and its use in war in the animal protection magazine. Schmid reported very objectively how the Wehrmacht trainers used the guard and protection instinct acquired over the millennia for military purposes. He told of the Berhardines and Newfoundlanders who saved hikers from snow disasters or from drowning. Then he went over to the police and customs dogs and made it clear that we humans cannot determine what dogs can be used for. It is the animal's nose performance that determines what the dogs are capable of. Then Schmid went into detail and described the work of the medical and corpse dogs during the World War. The animals were trained to look for injured people in the trenches of the front and then to retrieve their dog tags.

Every now and then Hitler stroked the two Scotch Terriers "Negus" and "Stasi", which belonged to his lover Eva Braun. Usually, however, he just disparagingly called them the two "hand brushes". He was only photographed with his purebred German shepherds. Adolf Hitler had 13 dogs in his life. Sheep dogs only with one exception. He often gave them the same names. Three were called "Blondi", three were called "Wolf". They accompanied him to the driver's bunker and were even allowed to ride in his limousine. Because Eva Braun was jealous, she is said to have secretly kicked them under the table.

Hitler's secretary Traudel Junge even reported that Hitler should have sung with "Blondie III". When he says, "Blondie, do schoolgirls!" said the bitch sat on her hind legs to respond to the command "Blondie, sing!" then start crying. Hitler agreed and ordered her a little later, "Blondie, sing deeper, like Zarah Leander!", to which the bitch is said to have obeyed. Whether the story is true or well made is an open question. In any case, it is undisputed that "the Führer" was an animal lover. An avowed vegetarian and a despiser of hunting, which he considered a "cowardly sport".

Hitler himself was not exactly an animal lover, he thought horses, for example, stupid and riding was senseless and out of date. On the other hand, he gave observers the impression of "humanity" when he once fed a horse at the front for the newsreel cameras. And the British writer George Orwell believed he saw a “touching, dog-like face” when he looked at photos of Hitler. In fact, as Friedelind Wagner noted, he was a dog lover. Straubele, the family schnauzer of the Wagner family, "immediately" trotted over to him on the first visit of the party leader and sniffed his hand.

When the GDR fell apart, 4,000 guard dogs were also made unemployed. Mostly it was shepherd dogs that had patrolled the border. Many GDR citizens rejected these dogs, perhaps for emotional reasons. In the west, on the other hand, there was great demand. The Animal Welfare Association placed most of the GDR border dogs with new owners in West Germany.

I am telling you this because the doctoral student Christiane Schulte gave a scientific lecture at the Center for Metropolitan Studies in Berlin, entitled The German-German Shepherd Dog. In it, the young historian revealed that numerous border dogs in the GDR descended from the Nazi concentration camp guard dogs. After 1990, some of these dogs and their descendants were then used at the EU's external border, where they were noticed because of their particularly aggressive behavior towards refugees. Clear case, Eastern dogs are killers, Western dogs are more dear.

