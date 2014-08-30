Erdogan Turkey developed new Gerneration of UGV

https://southfront.org/turkish-developers-compete-for-middle-class-ugv/

"We are behind bars, but our ideas are in power," declared the leader of the Gray Wolves, Alparslan Türkeş after the military coup of September 12, 1980 in Turkey. At that time, as a sign of their alleged neutrality, the generals had tens of thousands of imprisoned leftists and several hundred supporters of the fascist Gray Wolves charged. Accordingly, his successors today could boast: “We are not in government, but our ideas are in power.” Because the rule of the party for justice and recovery, which has been ruling alone since 2002 and is commonly characterized as Islamic-conservative (Adalet ve Kalkınma Partisi - AKP) of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu is increasingly relying on the ideology, methods and even the staff of the Gray Wolves. Conversely, the officially opposed parliamentary representation of the Gray Wolves, the Nationalist Movement Party (Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi - MHP) has entered into a war alliance with the AKP government against the Kurdish liberation movement.

Gray wolves were originally just the youthful paramilitaries under the leadership of retired colonel Alparslan Türkeş, who killed thousands of leftists, members of the Alevi religious community and Kurds during the civil war-like conditions in the 1970s. In the meantime, the term gray wolves has become a generic term for a Pan-Turkic movement that sees itself as idealist (Ülkücü) and advocates a large empire of all Turkic peoples from the Balkans to the Great Wall of China called Turan. This tendency is essentially represented by the MHP, the fourth largest group in the Turkish parliament, as well as the more religiously oriented Great Unity Party (Büyük Birlik Partisi - BBP), which has split off from it.

The AKP, founded in 2001 as a collection movement, not only includes politicians from banned radical Islamic parties from the tradition of the Islamic community Millî Görüş (National Order) and national conservative parties that have become meaningless, but also from the MHP. Its borders in the fascist as well as in the radical Islamic camp have always been fluid. After the AKP rule had already taken on police-state traits in recent years, a transition to more open, fascist methods of rule became apparent last year. These can be characterized by, among other things

+ the use of paramilitary groups that operate outside the army and police and are recruited from the fascist milieu;

+ the arbitrary overriding of the constitutional order by the president;

+ the harmonization of the judiciary under the control of the ruling party;

+ the synchronization of the media combined with the imprisonment of journalists critical of the government and the placing of opposition newspapers and broadcasters under state trusteeship;

+ a friend-foe discourse by the AKP government, which no longer knows any nuances, as well as an increasingly rigid religiously inspired moral code to control the behavior of citizens and especially women;

+ the purging of the state apparatus of any civil servant not belonging to the ruling party or affiliated with it;

+ Show trials based on fictitious and manipulated investigations against critics and opposition members, including those from the bourgeois and religious camp (Gülen movement), and intimidation of any opposition voices through state repression, as in the case of academics who were imprisoned for supporting an appeal for peace;

+ the attempted or actual takeover of capital groups that compete with the AKP-affiliated capital associations by state trustees;

+ the use of all military means of power and arbitrary massacres of Kurdish civilians by state and para-state forces without any clarification or accountability by those politically and militarily responsible.

Erdogan himself quite openly named "Hitler Germany" as an example of the presidential system he was striving for in a central state without corresponding checks and balances. The presidential office later rowed back, claiming that Erdogan had been misunderstood.

KONGRA-GEL criticized the decisions of the European institutions to support the regime in Turkey, saying: "The EU and the Council of Europe prefer to prop up the fascist coalition of AKP and MHP that insists on war."

"Human rights are not among the priorities of the EU and the Council of Europe"

The statement continued: "As can be seen from the statements, human rights, democracy, trustees, the Kurdish issue in Turkey, the banning of the HDP, the attempt to silence the entire opposition, the withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention on the Protection of Women from Violence, the femicides, the impoverishment, the suicides and the tens of thousands of political prisoners are not among the priorities of the EU and the Council of Europe. The fact that mutual economic interests are placed above all fundamental problems has once again revealed the true face of the European institutions.

"Tolerance of the EU and the Council of Europe main reason for continuation of the special war"

The great tolerance that the EU and the Council of Europe show to Erdoğan while he, with his AKP/MHP coalition, disregards the universal principles of human rights and democracy and acts against the Kurdish people is the main reason why this special war government can continue its massacres of the Kurdish people without fear of sanctions. In this sense, the EU and the Council of Europe are accomplices of the AKP/MHP regime in all its crimes.

