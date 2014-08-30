The Shortwave Report 07/30/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://www.outfarpress.com/swr210730.mp3

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From GERMANY- In Tunisia, where the so-called Arab Spring began, the president fired the Prime Minister and suspended parliament- following accusations of a coup which led to violent protests, he has imposed a curfew and a ban of more than 3 people gathering in public. More than 10,000 scientists say there has been an unprecedented surge in climate related disasters in the past few years, and that immediate action is needed. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is preparing an assessment of climate change. An interview with Jill Duggan from the Environmental Defense Fund Europe about recent extreme weather events and the need for drastic actions in this decade. In Siberia temperatures are increasing twice as fast as the rest of the world, melting permafrost and releasing carbon and methane. Human Rights Watch has accused the Israeli Hamas militaries of war crimes. Fighting broke out in the West Bank at a funeral for a Palestinian boy killed by Israeli troops. Canada has sworn in its first indigenous governor general. The Koreas have restored their cross border communication channel. Thousands are protesting President Duterte in the Philippines. France has a new law requiring Covid passes to go to restaurants and other public venues, and protests followed the imposition of mandatory vaccines for all health care workers.

From JAPAN- Japan continues to see record breaking numbers of Covid infections, leading the government to extend states of emergency beyond the Tokyo and Okinawa. The WHO says the number of Covid deaths worldwide jumped 21% in the past week- the US led the world in new cases last week. US Deputy Secretary of State Debbie Sherman visited China- China urged the US to change its policy toward Beijing and to realize that they are not enemies.

From CUBA- The Cuban FM Rodriguez rejected US Sec of State Blinken's joint declaration of human rights abuses on the island. A court in Ecuador has revoked Julian Assange's naturalization granted in 2017. Many Brazilians took to the streets to protest Bolsonaro and demand vaccines and food aid. The Workers Party of Brazil, the PT, is worried about Lula da Silva's safety in next years election. Then a Viewpoint on the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, CELAC- Mexican President Obrador spoke out against US open and covert operations against independent countries south of the border, often with the support of the OAS.

Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

I was a guest on a poetry podcast called Cartwheels On The Sky on October 10. The 29 minute show can be found here- https://www.bmoreyou.net/2020/10/07/dan-roberts-on-cartwheels-on-the-sky/

Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"Look around. Oil companies guzzle down the billions in profits. Billionaires pay a lower tax rate than their secretaries, and Wall Street CEOs, the same ones the direct our economy and destroyed millions of jobs still strut around Congress, no shame, demanding favors, and acting like we should thank them. Does anyone here have a problem with that?"

-- Elizabeth Warren

Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net