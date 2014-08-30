Paraphysique du passeport vaccinal

Slogan subliminal

Slogan devenu banal

Le pouvoir en rêvait

Le virus l'a fait

Du contrôle

S'ajoutant au contrôle

Du passeport vaccinal

Comme obligatoire

Avec du faux dérogatoire

Avec tout gouvernement en oratoire

Sans le faire croire

Sinon, comme en taule, le mal par le mal

Avec toujours du faux provisoire

Et de la prison

Et dans toute maison

Une même fonction

Devenir son propre maton

Du monde

Comme une gigantesque prison

Du monde

Comme un gigantesque hôpital psychiatrique

Du surveillant

Du médicament

Religion du catastrophique

Nouveaux mutants

Nouveaux variants

Nouveaux vaccins

Tout recommencer

Tout contrôler

Une histoire sans fin, du pur sisyphéen !

De nouvelles données aliénées

Pour contre le capital, lutter

Avec un contrôle

Qui se répartit les rôles

Et est lui-même contrôlé

Journaux, les télés, les radios, le cinéma

La science, la technologie, et tout le tralala

Tout pouvant s'interpréter

Tout pouvant se récupérer

Ainsi

Dans un même courant politique

De la division

De l'opposition

Extrême droite du capital

Extrême gauche du capital

Droite du capital

Gauche du capital

En centre de gravité du capital

Mais avec dans chaque camp

Cela peut paraître surprenant

L'extrême droite du capital

Pour ou contre le port du masque

L'extrême gauche du capital

Pour ou contre le port du masque

La droite du capital

Pour ou contre le port du masque

La gauche du capital

Pour ou contre le port du masque !

Et pour ou contre

Le passeport vaccinal

De toutes les droites du capital

Et tout pouvoir gouvernemental

En rêvait

Le virus l'a fait

Jamais

Ne furent autant divisées

Ne furent autant mélangées

Toutes les fractions politiques du capital

Qui peut, de ce fait, s'en trouver unifié

Mais avec des objectifs divergents

Mais avec des moyens différents

Et cela n'est pas étonnant

Si les fascistes

Traitent les autres de fascistes

Et cela n'est pas étonnant

Si les nazis

Traitent les autres de nazis

Et dans l'amalgamisme confusionnel

Seul l'état présent des choses reste fusionnel

Quand tout devient de l'incongruité

Avec de la peur conditionnée

Bien entretenue par les télés

De l'arbitraire et de l'exterminé

Comme avec la zoonose pour tout justifier !

Exit le pangolin

Ou tout autre margoulin

Voilà le vison d'élevage

Moins spécieux, nonobstant, que l'intellectualisme d'élevage

15 à 20 millions de visons liquidés

Bientôt le furet

Poules, canards, poulets

Cela se fait

Cela a déjà été fait

Cela sera fait

Or, toute forme de vie

Humaine, non-humaine, mérite le respect

Ou du moins, devrait mériter le respect

Le secret des sources

Les sources du secret

Le besoin d'avouer

Le besoin de raconter

Comme un seul et même objet

Avec un présentiel

Sans aucun prudentiel

Comme l'abomination du tourisme spatial

Avec toute une cohorte de pollution spatiale

Avec de plus en plus d'ouragans

De décoller, les fusées, les empêchant

Plus rien n'est vernaculaire

Quand l'organisation présente du monde, s'effondre, tentaculaire

Les affres de l'incertitude

D'un monde inerte de toute quiétude

Avec le tabou de la surpopulation

Avec la grève des ventres femmes, en possible solution !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Subliminal slogan

Slogan become commonplace

Power dreamed of it

The virus did it

Control

Adding to control

Vaccination passport

As required

With false derogatory

With any government in oratory

Without making it believe

Otherwise, as in jail, evil by evil

With always false provisional

And jail

And in any house

The same function

Become your own maton

Of the world

Like a gigantic prison

Of the world

Like a gigantic psychiatric hospital

From the supervisor

Drug

Religion of the catastrophic

New mutants

New variants

New vaccines

To start all over

Control everything

An endless story, pure Sisyphean!

New data alienated

For against capital, to fight

With a control

Who divides the roles

And is itself controlled

Newspapers, TVs, radios, cinema

Science, technology, and all the stuff

Anything that can be interpreted

Anything that can be recovered

So

In the same political current

From the division

Of the opposition

Far right of capital

Extreme left of capital

Right of capital

Left of capital

In the center of gravity of capital

But with in each camp

It may seem surprising

The far right of capital

For or against wearing a mask

The far left of capital

For or against wearing a mask

The right of capital

For or against wearing a mask

The left of capital

For or against wearing a mask!

And for or against

The vaccination passport

Of all the rights of capital

And all government power

Dreamed of it

The virus did it

Never

Were not so divided

Were not so mixed up

All political fractions of capital

Who can, therefore, be unified

But with divergent goals

But with different means

And this is no wonder

If the fascists

Call others fascists

And this is no wonder

If the Nazis

Call others Nazis

And in confusing amalgamism

Only the present state of affairs remains fusional

When everything becomes incongruous

With conditioned fear

Well maintained by TVs

Of the arbitrary and the exterminated

As with zoonosis to justify everything!

Exit the pangolin

Or any other margoulin

Here is the farmed mink

Less specious, notwithstanding, than breeding intellectualism

15 to 20 million mink liquidated

Soon the ferret

Hens, ducks, chickens

This is done

This has already been done

It will be done

Now, all life

Human, non-human, deserves respect

Or at least, should deserve respect

The secret of the sources

Sources of secrecy

The need to confess

The need to tell

As one and the same object

With a face-to-face

Without any prudential

Like the abomination of space tourism

With a whole cohort of space pollution

With more and more hurricanes

To take off, the rockets, preventing them

Nothing is vernacular anymore

When the organization presents people, collapses, sprawling

The pangs of uncertainty

Of an inert world of all tranquility

With the taboo of overpopulation

With the strike of women's bellies, a possible solution!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)