Paraphysique du passeport vaccinal
Slogan subliminal
Slogan devenu banal
Le pouvoir en rêvait
Le virus l'a fait
Du contrôle
S'ajoutant au contrôle
Du passeport vaccinal
Comme obligatoire
Avec du faux dérogatoire
Avec tout gouvernement en oratoire
Sans le faire croire
Sinon, comme en taule, le mal par le mal
Avec toujours du faux provisoire
Et de la prison
Et dans toute maison
Une même fonction
Devenir son propre maton
Du monde
Comme une gigantesque prison
Du monde
Comme un gigantesque hôpital psychiatrique
Du surveillant
Du médicament
Religion du catastrophique
Nouveaux mutants
Nouveaux variants
Nouveaux vaccins
Tout recommencer
Tout contrôler
Une histoire sans fin, du pur sisyphéen !
De nouvelles données aliénées
Pour contre le capital, lutter
Avec un contrôle
Qui se répartit les rôles
Et est lui-même contrôlé
Journaux, les télés, les radios, le cinéma
La science, la technologie, et tout le tralala
Tout pouvant s'interpréter
Tout pouvant se récupérer
Ainsi
Dans un même courant politique
De la division
De l'opposition
Extrême droite du capital
Extrême gauche du capital
Droite du capital
Gauche du capital
En centre de gravité du capital
Mais avec dans chaque camp
Cela peut paraître surprenant
L'extrême droite du capital
Pour ou contre le port du masque
L'extrême gauche du capital
Pour ou contre le port du masque
La droite du capital
Pour ou contre le port du masque
La gauche du capital
Pour ou contre le port du masque !
Et pour ou contre
Le passeport vaccinal
De toutes les droites du capital
Et tout pouvoir gouvernemental
En rêvait
Le virus l'a fait
Jamais
Ne furent autant divisées
Ne furent autant mélangées
Toutes les fractions politiques du capital
Qui peut, de ce fait, s'en trouver unifié
Mais avec des objectifs divergents
Mais avec des moyens différents
Et cela n'est pas étonnant
Si les fascistes
Traitent les autres de fascistes
Et cela n'est pas étonnant
Si les nazis
Traitent les autres de nazis
Et dans l'amalgamisme confusionnel
Seul l'état présent des choses reste fusionnel
Quand tout devient de l'incongruité
Avec de la peur conditionnée
Bien entretenue par les télés
De l'arbitraire et de l'exterminé
Comme avec la zoonose pour tout justifier !
Exit le pangolin
Ou tout autre margoulin
Voilà le vison d'élevage
Moins spécieux, nonobstant, que l'intellectualisme d'élevage
15 à 20 millions de visons liquidés
Bientôt le furet
Poules, canards, poulets
Cela se fait
Cela a déjà été fait
Cela sera fait
Or, toute forme de vie
Humaine, non-humaine, mérite le respect
Ou du moins, devrait mériter le respect
Le secret des sources
Les sources du secret
Le besoin d'avouer
Le besoin de raconter
Comme un seul et même objet
Avec un présentiel
Sans aucun prudentiel
Comme l'abomination du tourisme spatial
Avec toute une cohorte de pollution spatiale
Avec de plus en plus d'ouragans
De décoller, les fusées, les empêchant
Plus rien n'est vernaculaire
Quand l'organisation présente du monde, s'effondre, tentaculaire
Les affres de l'incertitude
D'un monde inerte de toute quiétude
Avec le tabou de la surpopulation
Avec la grève des ventres femmes, en possible solution !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Subliminal slogan
Slogan become commonplace
Power dreamed of it
The virus did it
Control
Adding to control
Vaccination passport
As required
With false derogatory
With any government in oratory
Without making it believe
Otherwise, as in jail, evil by evil
With always false provisional
And jail
And in any house
The same function
Become your own maton
Of the world
Like a gigantic prison
Of the world
Like a gigantic psychiatric hospital
From the supervisor
Drug
Religion of the catastrophic
New mutants
New variants
New vaccines
To start all over
Control everything
An endless story, pure Sisyphean!
New data alienated
For against capital, to fight
With a control
Who divides the roles
And is itself controlled
Newspapers, TVs, radios, cinema
Science, technology, and all the stuff
Anything that can be interpreted
Anything that can be recovered
So
In the same political current
From the division
Of the opposition
Far right of capital
Extreme left of capital
Right of capital
Left of capital
In the center of gravity of capital
But with in each camp
It may seem surprising
The far right of capital
For or against wearing a mask
The far left of capital
For or against wearing a mask
The right of capital
For or against wearing a mask
The left of capital
For or against wearing a mask!
And for or against
The vaccination passport
Of all the rights of capital
And all government power
Dreamed of it
The virus did it
Never
Were not so divided
Were not so mixed up
All political fractions of capital
Who can, therefore, be unified
But with divergent goals
But with different means
And this is no wonder
If the fascists
Call others fascists
And this is no wonder
If the Nazis
Call others Nazis
And in confusing amalgamism
Only the present state of affairs remains fusional
When everything becomes incongruous
With conditioned fear
Well maintained by TVs
Of the arbitrary and the exterminated
As with zoonosis to justify everything!
Exit the pangolin
Or any other margoulin
Here is the farmed mink
Less specious, notwithstanding, than breeding intellectualism
15 to 20 million mink liquidated
Soon the ferret
Hens, ducks, chickens
This is done
This has already been done
It will be done
Now, all life
Human, non-human, deserves respect
Or at least, should deserve respect
The secret of the sources
Sources of secrecy
The need to confess
The need to tell
As one and the same object
With a face-to-face
Without any prudential
Like the abomination of space tourism
With a whole cohort of space pollution
With more and more hurricanes
To take off, the rockets, preventing them
Nothing is vernacular anymore
When the organization presents people, collapses, sprawling
The pangs of uncertainty
Of an inert world of all tranquility
With the taboo of overpopulation
With the strike of women's bellies, a possible solution!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
