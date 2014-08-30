Si tout est lié
Si tout est lié
Je suis le scarabée
Si tout est lié
Je suis le pionnier
Si tout est lié
Je suis le torturé
Si tout est lié
Je suis le réprouvé
Si tout est lié
Je suis la vache
Dans le pré
Si tout est lié
Je suis la femme
Je suis l'homme
Je suis l'enfant
Je suis jeune
Je suis vieux
Si tout est lié
Je suis le mourant
Je suis le vivant
Si tout est lié
Je suis les quatre pattes
Je suis les deux pattes
Je suis les sans pattes
Je suis particule
Je suis molécule
Je suis étoile
Si tout est lié
Je suis tristesse
Je suis gaieté
Si tout est lié
Je suis laideur
Je suis beauté
Je suis les siècles passés
Je suis les siècles futurs
Je suis chaque niveau
D'organisation de la matière
Qui n'est jamais ni tout à fait
Le même, ni tout à fait un autre
Patrice Faubert ( 2011 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
If everything is linked
I am the beetle
If everything is linked
I am the pioneer
If everything is linked
I am the tortured
If everything is linked
I am the outcast
If everything is linked
I am the cow
In the pasture
If everything is linked
I am the woman
I'm the man
I am the child
I am young
I am old
If everything is linked
I am the dying one
I am the living one
If everything is linked
I am the four legs
I am the two legs
I am the legless
I am a particle
I am a molecule
I am a star
If everything is linked
I am sad
I am cheerful
If everything is linked
I am ugliness
I am beauty
I follow the past centuries
I am the future centuries
I am every level
Organization of the material
Who is never nor quite
The same, not quite another
Patrice Faubert (2011) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
