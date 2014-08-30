Si tout est lié

Je suis le scarabée

Si tout est lié

Je suis le pionnier

Si tout est lié

Je suis le torturé

Si tout est lié

Je suis le réprouvé

Si tout est lié

Je suis la vache

Dans le pré

Si tout est lié

Je suis la femme

Je suis l'homme

Je suis l'enfant

Je suis jeune

Je suis vieux

Si tout est lié

Je suis le mourant

Je suis le vivant

Si tout est lié

Je suis les quatre pattes

Je suis les deux pattes

Je suis les sans pattes

Je suis particule

Je suis molécule

Je suis étoile

Si tout est lié

Je suis tristesse

Je suis gaieté

Si tout est lié

Je suis laideur

Je suis beauté

Je suis les siècles passés

Je suis les siècles futurs

Je suis chaque niveau

D'organisation de la matière

Qui n'est jamais ni tout à fait

Le même, ni tout à fait un autre

Patrice Faubert ( 2011 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

If everything is linked

I am the beetle

If everything is linked

I am the pioneer

If everything is linked

I am the tortured

If everything is linked

I am the outcast

If everything is linked

I am the cow

In the pasture

If everything is linked

I am the woman

I'm the man

I am the child

I am young

I am old

If everything is linked

I am the dying one

I am the living one

If everything is linked

I am the four legs

I am the two legs

I am the legless

I am a particle

I am a molecule

I am a star

If everything is linked

I am sad

I am cheerful

If everything is linked

I am ugliness

I am beauty

I follow the past centuries

I am the future centuries

I am every level

Organization of the material

Who is never nor quite

The same, not quite another

