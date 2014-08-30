Catafalque gnomique

Environ quatre vingt quinze

Pour cent de notre univers

Est comme inconnu

Plus encore que caché, c'est connu

Quatre vingt quinze

Pour cent de notre comportement

Est automatisé

Enfants

Hommes

Femmes

Tout est pantin

Tout est mesquin

Aucune femme n'est libérée

Aucun homme n'est libéré

Aucun enfant n'est libéré

Déterminismes sociaux et culturels

Automatismes sociaux et culturels

Selon les temps

Selon les pays

La prison de nos automatismes

La prison de nos déterminismes

Le savoir

Pour le croire

Pour pouvoir, un peu, s'en échapper

Pour un peu plus les utiliser !

Il se voit partout, l'effondrement

Mais pas comme dans l'ancien temps

An 79 de notre ère

Quelque part sur la planète Terre

Herculanum, Pompéi

Quand le Vésuve rugit

Et là encore

Malgré tout, d'abord

Le spectacle au tout Debord

Les riches, mieux, s'en sortirent

Les pauvres ne furent que soupirs

Enfin, un peu moins, un peu mieux

Et en géologie, cela n'est pas vieux

Quand Néron

S'éclairait à la chrétienté

Devenue les lumières de l'impériale cité

Torches humaines, huilées, hurlantes

Torches humaines, vivantes

Mais hélas, la victime, souvent, devient bourreau

De la reproduction

De la perpétuation

Du tout monde, tout devenu salaud

Mais, si Rome, jadis, brûla

Cela ne fut pas par Néron

Mais un accident, voilà

Et toute une construction, permit au feu, sa propagation

Du bois, de la pierre, feux géants, déjà, et les revoilà !

Chaque époque

Avec sa propre glottophobie

Alors que :

La diffusion de la science

La diffusion de l'Histoire

La diffusion des informations

Vraies ou fausses

Fausses ou vraies

En une vérité de l'abstrait

Ainsi

De la bipédie

Qui serait née des eaux

De son expérience idiosyncrasique, de sa théorie

Chaque scientifique y allant, une sorte d'infini

Mais

Comme la marchandise

Nourrit la marchandise

La pollution

Nourrit la pollution

La répression

Nourrit la répression

Le mal-être

Nourrit le mal-être

L'ignorance

Nourrit l'ignorance

Mais nous sommes dans l'ignorance

D'être dans l'ignorance

Nouvelles énergies

De nouveaux déchets

Et les déchets nourrissent les déchets

Chaque anomalie

En fanfare d'une autre anomalie

Car le monde, lui-même, est une anomalie !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

About ninety five

Percent of our universe

Is as unknown

Even more than hidden, it is known

Ninety five

Percent of our behavior

Is automated

Children

Men

Women

Everything is puppet

Everything is mean

No woman is released

No man is released

No child is released

Social and cultural determinisms

Social and cultural automatisms

According to the times

Depending on the country

The prison of our automatisms

The prison of our determinisms

The knowledge

To believe it

To be able, a little, to escape

For a little more use them!

It can be seen everywhere, the collapse

But not like in the old days

79 AD

Somewhere on planet earth

Herculaneum, Pompeii

When Vesuvius roars

And there again

Despite everything, first

The show at tout Debord

The better off the rich

The poor were only sighs

Well, a little less, a little better

And in geology, that is not old

When Nero

Lighted up to Christendom

Become the lights of the imperial city

Human torches, oiled, screaming

Human, living torches

But alas, the victim often becomes an executioner

Reproduction

Of perpetuation

Everyone, everything become a bastard

But if Rome once burned

It was not by Nero

But an accident, that's it

And a whole construction, allowed the fire, its spread

Wood, stone, giant fires, already, and there they are again!

Each epoch

With his own glottophobia

While :

The dissemination of science

The spread of history

Dissemination of information

True or false

False or true

In a truth of the abstract

So

Bipedalism

Who would have been born from the waters

From his idiosyncratic experience, from his theory

Every scientist going there, a kind of infinity

Corn

Like the commodity

Feeds the merchandise

Pollution

Feeds pollution

Repression

Feeds repression

Ill-being

Feeds the discomfort

Ignorance

Feeds ignorance

But we are in the dark

To be in ignorance

New energies

New waste

And waste feeds waste

Every anomaly

In fanfare of another anomaly

Because the world, itself, is an anomaly!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)