Catafalque gnomique
Environ quatre vingt quinze
Pour cent de notre univers
Est comme inconnu
Plus encore que caché, c'est connu
Quatre vingt quinze
Pour cent de notre comportement
Est automatisé
Enfants
Hommes
Femmes
Tout est pantin
Tout est mesquin
Aucune femme n'est libérée
Aucun homme n'est libéré
Aucun enfant n'est libéré
Déterminismes sociaux et culturels
Automatismes sociaux et culturels
Selon les temps
Selon les pays
La prison de nos automatismes
La prison de nos déterminismes
Le savoir
Pour le croire
Pour pouvoir, un peu, s'en échapper
Pour un peu plus les utiliser !
Il se voit partout, l'effondrement
Mais pas comme dans l'ancien temps
An 79 de notre ère
Quelque part sur la planète Terre
Herculanum, Pompéi
Quand le Vésuve rugit
Et là encore
Malgré tout, d'abord
Le spectacle au tout Debord
Les riches, mieux, s'en sortirent
Les pauvres ne furent que soupirs
Enfin, un peu moins, un peu mieux
Et en géologie, cela n'est pas vieux
Quand Néron
S'éclairait à la chrétienté
Devenue les lumières de l'impériale cité
Torches humaines, huilées, hurlantes
Torches humaines, vivantes
Mais hélas, la victime, souvent, devient bourreau
De la reproduction
De la perpétuation
Du tout monde, tout devenu salaud
Mais, si Rome, jadis, brûla
Cela ne fut pas par Néron
Mais un accident, voilà
Et toute une construction, permit au feu, sa propagation
Du bois, de la pierre, feux géants, déjà, et les revoilà !
Chaque époque
Avec sa propre glottophobie
Alors que :
La diffusion de la science
La diffusion de l'Histoire
La diffusion des informations
Vraies ou fausses
Fausses ou vraies
En une vérité de l'abstrait
Ainsi
De la bipédie
Qui serait née des eaux
De son expérience idiosyncrasique, de sa théorie
Chaque scientifique y allant, une sorte d'infini
Mais
Comme la marchandise
Nourrit la marchandise
La pollution
Nourrit la pollution
La répression
Nourrit la répression
Le mal-être
Nourrit le mal-être
L'ignorance
Nourrit l'ignorance
Mais nous sommes dans l'ignorance
D'être dans l'ignorance
Nouvelles énergies
De nouveaux déchets
Et les déchets nourrissent les déchets
Chaque anomalie
En fanfare d'une autre anomalie
Car le monde, lui-même, est une anomalie !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
About ninety five
Percent of our universe
Is as unknown
Even more than hidden, it is known
Ninety five
Percent of our behavior
Is automated
Children
Men
Women
Everything is puppet
Everything is mean
No woman is released
No man is released
No child is released
Social and cultural determinisms
Social and cultural automatisms
According to the times
Depending on the country
The prison of our automatisms
The prison of our determinisms
The knowledge
To believe it
To be able, a little, to escape
For a little more use them!
It can be seen everywhere, the collapse
But not like in the old days
79 AD
Somewhere on planet earth
Herculaneum, Pompeii
When Vesuvius roars
And there again
Despite everything, first
The show at tout Debord
The better off the rich
The poor were only sighs
Well, a little less, a little better
And in geology, that is not old
When Nero
Lighted up to Christendom
Become the lights of the imperial city
Human torches, oiled, screaming
Human, living torches
But alas, the victim often becomes an executioner
Reproduction
Of perpetuation
Everyone, everything become a bastard
But if Rome once burned
It was not by Nero
But an accident, that's it
And a whole construction, allowed the fire, its spread
Wood, stone, giant fires, already, and there they are again!
Each epoch
With his own glottophobia
While :
The dissemination of science
The spread of history
Dissemination of information
True or false
False or true
In a truth of the abstract
So
Bipedalism
Who would have been born from the waters
From his idiosyncratic experience, from his theory
Every scientist going there, a kind of infinity
Corn
Like the commodity
Feeds the merchandise
Pollution
Feeds pollution
Repression
Feeds repression
Ill-being
Feeds the discomfort
Ignorance
Feeds ignorance
But we are in the dark
To be in ignorance
New energies
New waste
And waste feeds waste
Every anomaly
In fanfare of another anomaly
Because the world, itself, is an anomaly!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
