The Shortwave Report 08/06/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Sputnik Radio, Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke with Michael Lynk, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. He discusses how Israel's illegal settlements are the engine for the occupation, the war crimes committed by Israel in the recent 11-day bombing of Gaza, and the NSO Group's Pegasus spyware which was developed in conjunction with the Israeli military on the Palestinian population.

From GERMANY- Southern Europe has had extreme hot weather, leading to the biggest fires ever seen in Turkey and Greece. Swiss police broke up protests against banks who are financing fossil fuel projects. The German Green party has launched an action plan with climate change at the center of their election campaign. Wuhan China has had the first local Covid cases in a year- In Australia, Sydney and Brisbane are under Covid lockdown, and the military have been deployed to help police enforce restrictions. Police in Berlin Germany battled with vaccine protestors, detaining 500 of them.

From JAPAN- Every day Japan continues to see record breaking numbers of Covid infections, leading the government to prepare lockdown orders. Thailand also saw record surges in Covid cases. Japanese health officials are trying to stop misinformation about vaccines. Germany is sending a warship to the South China Sea, claiming it is not intended to intimidate China. UN delegates are considering regulating autonomous tanks and drones on the battlefield. The UK is threatening Iran over a drone strike on an oil tanker, while Iran denies involvement.

From CUBA- The Cuban FM Rodriguez thanked China, Mexico, and Venezuela for supplies delivered to the island. He also condemned the sanctions the EU leveled against the Nicaraguan Vice-president and other officials. Then a Viewpoint on Joe Biden working hard to get the Cuban American vote in the state of Florida.

