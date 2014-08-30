Contrôle cynégétique ( tag : patrice faubert )
Détour par le futur :
De 1985 à 2021
Pour du voyage dans le temps
Du passé au futur
Du futur au passé
Du contrôle cyber informatique
Du contrôle cynégétique
Et pour me lire, sans de l'intempestif publicitaire
Sur tous les sites en inflationnaire
Il faut tapoter ( tag : patrice faubert )
Pour que le lait sorte des roberts
Du raccourci pour mieux faire
Et je ne vais pas sur instagram
Sordide vengeance réactionnaire, certes, sans drame
Car, je suis hétérosexuel
Mais tout se vaut, néanmoins, dans le sexuel
Retour vers le passé :
Si l'on ne travaillait plus
Et bien, et bien
De guerre, il n'y aurait plus
Et le teint serait ravi et coquin
Si le métropolitain était gratuit
Si le train était gratuit
Cela reviendrait d'une moindre cherté
Que de le faire payer
C'est toujours la logistique
Du contrôle cynégétique
Qui affame toute logique
Et c'est une ineptie aberrée
C'est comme le chômage
Que la logistique, encore une fois
Met en cage
C'est encore son contrôle, qui provoque l'effroi
Alors, qu'il suffirait de distribuer
Alors, qu'il suffirait de partager
Et sans aucune logistique
Et sans aucune statistique
Tout le monde s'y retrouverait
Tout le monde s'y épanouirait
Patrice Faubert ( 1985 et 2021 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Detour to the future:
From 1985 to 2021
For time travel
From the past to the future
From the future to the past
Cyber computer control
Hunting control
And to read me, without the inopportune advertising
On all sites in inflationary terms
You have to tap (tag: patrice faubert)
So that the milk comes out of the roberts
A shortcut to do better
And i don't go on instagram
Sordid reactionary revenge, certainly, without drama
'Cause I'm heterosexual
But everything is equal, nevertheless, in the sexual
Back to the past :
If we no longer worked
Well, well
Of war, there would be no more
And the complexion would be delighted and naughty
If the metro was free
If the train was free
It would come at a lower cost
Than to make him pay
It's always logistics
Hunting control
Which starves all logic
And that's aberrant nonsense
It's like unemployment
Than the logistics, once again
Cages
It is again his control, which causes dread
So that it would suffice to distribute
So that it would suffice to share
And without any logistics
And without any statistics
Everyone would find their way there
Everyone would flourish there
Patrice Faubert (1985 and 2021)
