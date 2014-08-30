Contrôle cynégétique ( tag : patrice faubert )

Détour par le futur :

De 1985 à 2021

Pour du voyage dans le temps

Du passé au futur

Du futur au passé

Du contrôle cyber informatique

Du contrôle cynégétique

Retour vers le passé :

Si l'on ne travaillait plus

Et bien, et bien

De guerre, il n'y aurait plus

Et le teint serait ravi et coquin

Si le métropolitain était gratuit

Si le train était gratuit

Cela reviendrait d'une moindre cherté

Que de le faire payer

C'est toujours la logistique

Du contrôle cynégétique

Qui affame toute logique

Et c'est une ineptie aberrée

C'est comme le chômage

Que la logistique, encore une fois

Met en cage

C'est encore son contrôle, qui provoque l'effroi

Alors, qu'il suffirait de distribuer

Alors, qu'il suffirait de partager

Et sans aucune logistique

Et sans aucune statistique

Tout le monde s'y retrouverait

Tout le monde s'y épanouirait

Detour to the future:

From 1985 to 2021

For time travel

From the past to the future

From the future to the past

Cyber ​​computer control

Hunting control

Back to the past :

If we no longer worked

Well, well

Of war, there would be no more

And the complexion would be delighted and naughty

If the metro was free

If the train was free

It would come at a lower cost

Than to make him pay

It's always logistics

Hunting control

Which starves all logic

And that's aberrant nonsense

It's like unemployment

Than the logistics, once again

Cages

It is again his control, which causes dread

So that it would suffice to distribute

So that it would suffice to share

And without any logistics

And without any statistics

Everyone would find their way there

Everyone would flourish there

