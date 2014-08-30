Paraphysique de l'opinion

L ' opinion n ' est admise que lorsque c ' est l ' opinion de tout le monde ...

" L ' organisation révolutionnaire ne peut - être que la critique unitaire de la société , c ' est à dire une critique qui ne pactise avec aucune forme de pouvoir séparé , en aucun point du monde , et une critique prononcée globalement contre tous les aspects de la vie sociale aliénée".

Guy Ernest Debord , ( 1931 - 1994 , " La société du spectacle " , 1967 )

Il est assez significatif que le mot opinion tende à disparaître . Ainsi , il n ' y a que sur certains sites alternatifs Italiens des Indymédia , où l ' on trouve encore une rubrique opinion parmi d ' autres rubriques ...

Car de nos jours , avoir la moindre opinion est tout à fait suspect . Je parle ici d ' une opinion personnelle et non de la fausse opinion perroquet , l ' opinion commune entendue à la télévision ou à la radio , que l ' on ne fait que répéter inlassablement par le bouche à oreille .

Ainsi être pour la gauche ou pour la droite , n ' est pas une opinion . C ' est un conditionnement .Ceci pour bien nous faire comprendre . Je dis nous , car , il y a bien sûr , d ' autres personnes qui seront d ' accord avec moi , mais qui n ' auront pas la possibilité matérielle de le faire savoir .

Avoir une opinion , c ' est dire par exemple , que si feu Henri Désiré Landru ( 1869 - 1922 ) , eut tant de succès auprès des femmes ( jeunes et vieilles ) , il en séduisit 483 et en tua onze , entre 1914 et 1918 , c ' est que Landru fut avant tout , un grand séducteur et un baiseur exceptionnel .

Il fut aussi un grand maître du coïtus interruptus . Comme d ' autres sont des grands maîtres internationaux , au jeu de dames à cent cases ( international ) , les Ton Sijbrands , le Hollandais ( recordman du monde des parties à l ' aveugle avec 28 parties ) , Alexeï Tchizov le Russe , 10 fois champion du monde , Arnaud Cordier , 8 fois champion de France , ou au jeu d ' échecs comme les Viswanathan Anand , l ' indien , le champion du monde actuel , Veselin Topalov le Bulgare , Vladimir Kramnik le Russe , etc ... etc ...

" Là où la théorie révolutionnaire fait les différences , en les nommant , la récupération travaille à les effacer , à en valoriser de secondaires , à en désigner de fantaisistes . "

Jaime Semprun , 1947 - 2010 , ( " Précis de récupération " Ed : Champ libre , 1976 )

Il y a aussi des championnes de l ' affabulation et de la mythomanie comme feu l ' ancienne péripatéticienne Marthe Richard ( 1889 - 1982 ) , qui a seulement et réellement à son palmarès d ' avoir été l ' instigatrice de la fermeture des maisons closes le 13 Avril 1946 .

A ce propos , certaines maisons closes étaient entre les mains de l ' église , comme l ' abbaye .

Et nombreux furent les ecclésiastiques qui fréquentèrent ces maisons closes , dont certaines étaient spécialisées justement pour un public précis ( prêtres , cardinaux , évêques , ministres , et aussi des artistes , comme le priapique , acteur prodigieux , feu Michel Simon ( 1895 - 1975) Et un certain docteur Marcel Petiot ( 1897 - 1946 ) , né à Auxerre , s ' y rendait aussi ...

Ainsi , nous nous illusionnons encore sur le fait que si la gauche française , arrivait au pouvoir en 2012 , cela changerait le paysage politique , au niveau des inégalités sociales , et qu ' il y aurait moins de scandales politiques .

Nous sommes comme des enfants , qui croient tout ce qu ' on leur raconte .

La gauche s ' empressera de poursuivre la politique de la droite , comme elle l ' a toujours fait . D ' ailleurs , croyons - nous que les gens voteraient pour une gauche qui s ' emploierait vraiment à faire une politique de gauche ? Décidément , nous nous berçons vraiment de l ' illusion politicienne ... nous nous faisons des illusions .

La preuve , ces termes de gauche et de droite , alors qu ' il n ' y a que des droites . Certes , dans ces droites politiques , il y a des gauches , car un peu moins à droite ...

" Faut de l ' argent pour copuler , faut de l ' argent pour manger , faut de l ' argent pour boire , faut de l ' argent pour vivre , il faut de l ' argent pour avoir de l ' argent , faut de l ' argent pour son enterrement , il faut de l ' argent pour copiner , faut de l ' argent pour se cultiver , faut de l ' argent pour se marier , faut de l ' argent vous dis - je ! "

Patrice Faubert ( 1974 ) pouète , peuète , puète , paraphysicien

Et puis , tous ces fascistes de la vie courante , qui votent à gauche , c ' est pas ce qui manque ! Y ' a qu ' à voir nos voisins / voisines dans les quartiers riches ou pauvres ...

Et s ' ils étaient honnêtes avec eux - mêmes , si elles étaient honnêtes avec elles mêmes , ils / elles voteraient à droite ou à l ' extrême droite . Au moins , cela serait clair ! la France étant un pays de fascistes et de xénophobes , encore que beaucoup ne savent même pas ce qu ' est le fascisme , historiquement parlant ...

Mais y ' a pas besoin d ' avoir étudié l ' inhumanité pour être inhumain ou inhumaine ... hélas !

Tous les gens qui vont manifester , sont en fait manipulés , le plus souvent , par des appareils politiques , on les utilise pour faire pression sur le pouvoir en place , ou comme bulletins de vote en devenir ...

Mais ces mêmes gens qui manifesteront contre la gauche , une fois celle - ci installée au pouvoir , quand elle appliquera sa politique réactionnaire de droite , seront traités d ' irresponsables faisant le jeu de la droite , par cette même gauche qui savait les flatter pour les envoyer en manifestation ou aux urnes pour voter pour elle .

Vous ne voulez pas en convenir , nous ne voulons pas en convenir , mais la bourgeoisie a bel et bien , 64 tendances , parfois ennemies , parfois amies , dans son extrême gauche , sa gauche , sa droite , son extrême droite .

Pour un monde nouveau , il faudra se débarrasser de ces 64 tendances de la bourgeoisie .

Cela n ' est pas si insurmontable , car ces 64 propensions , n ' ont font en fait qu ' une seule principale .

Et c ' est seulement la conscience globale qui le permettra , aucunement la violence , car la violence est incluse dans tous les segments des diverses bourgeoisies . La conscience globale n ' a plus aucun besoin de la violence des bourgeoisies .

" Pour drainer toutes les marchandises , les produits de toutes sortes dont ils ont besoin , les allemands ont crée des bureaux d ' achat qu ' ils laissent aux mains de truands recrutés dans les prisons pour leur servir d ' auxiliaires de police . Le type parfait en est M ' sieur Henri , qui se fait appeler Lafont et qui s ' appelle en réalité Chamberlin ..."

Alphonse Boudard ( 1925 - 2000 , " Madame ... de Saint - Sulpice " , Ed : folio , à lire absolument)

La conscience globale seule pourra faire s ' évaporer puis dissoudre toutes les représentations bourgeoises cachées ou visibles de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle .

Du délire , croyez - vous ? croyons - nous ?

Pour notre part , nous pensons plutôt que c ' est la présente société qui est délirante !

A propos des jeux , nous remarquons qu ' il y a toujours des gagnants / gagnantes , et des perdants / perdantes , ce sont donc des jeux bourgeois .

Car , un véritable jeu , n ' a nullement le besoin , ni d ' un gagnant / d ' une gagnante , ni d ' un perdant / d ' une perdante , c ' est le jeu de la conscience globale , le jeu de la conscience holiste .

Même s ' il y a aussi des jeux de gauche et des jeux de droite .

Le jeu de dames est à gauche .

Le jeu d ' échecs est à droite .

Et si vous fréquentiez ces milieux damistes et échiquéens , vous comprendriez aisément ce que nous disons à ce propos ...

Donc , avoir une opinion est désormais interdit , sauf si c ' est l ' opinion de tout le monde , et pour cause , puisqu ' alors , il ne s ' agit plus justement , d ' une opinion ...

Tout ira mieux quand nous ne voudrons plus avoir l ' opinion de tout le monde ( même plus celle de nos grands théoriciens ) , mais nos propres opinions .

Pas l ' opinion d ' un parti , pas l ' opinion d 'une organisation , pas l ' opinion d' un mandarin , pas l ' opinion d ' un gourou , pas l ' opinion d ' un syndicat , pas l ' opinion d ' une idéologie , pas l ' opinion d ' une religion , pas l ' opinion d ' une croyance , pas l ' opinion de ses copains / copines , pas l ' opinion de sa famille , pas l ' opinion à la mode , mais son opinion .

Comprenez - vous ? comprenons - nous ?

Ne pas comprendre ceci , c ' est avoir le besoin pour se faire une opinion , d ' un parti , d ' une organisation , d ' un groupe ( même " anti - groupe " ) , d 'un mandarin , d ' un gourou , d ' une idéologie , d ' une religion , d ' une croyance , des copains ou de sa famille . N ' est - ce pas ?

" Beauls enfans , vous perdez la plus

Belle rose de vo chappeau ;

Mes clers pres prenans comme glus ,

Se vous allez a Montpipeau

Ou a Ruel , gardez la peau :

Car , pour s ' esbatre en ces deux lieux ,

Cuidant que vaulsist le rappeau ,

La perdit Colin de Cayeux . "

François de Montcorbier dit Villon ( 1431 - disparu en 1463 , en français de l ' époque )

Je dois donc être abhorré , car nous détestons tout ce qui nous dérange , ou par mépris , l ' on peut aussi m ' arroser d ' indifférence , ce qui est plus subtilement efficace .

N ' est - ce pas ?

Nous adorons les flatteries , les illusions , les mensonges , les bourgeoisies , les chimères , nous adorons tout ce qui nous empêche de penser , car penser cela fait peur .

Ceci sera lu par très très peu de gens , et compris par un plus petit nombre encore ...

C ' est si " inhabituellement " politique , que c ' est même pas politiquement incorrect , comme l ' on dit de plus en plus souvent .

Ce que les bourgeoisies nous apprennent , c ' est à être un bon soldat , un bon salarié / une bonne salariée , un bon citoyen / une bonne citoyenne , un bon électeur / une bonne électrice , un bon mari , une bonne épouse , un bon travailleur , une bonne travailleuse , etc ... mais certainement pas à être un homo sapiens sapiens . Tout Etat est proxénète , et tous et toutes , nous nous prostituons à sa consommation ...

L ' espèce humaine va donc disparaître beaucoup plutôt que prévu ( voir mon article " Homo sapiens suicidium " ) , dans ce processus de sixième extinction massive des espèces .

Et personne ne semble le regretter ...

Et le plus " cocasse " , c ' est que nous n ' avons recensé qu ' environ 1 million 900.000 espèces , alors qu ' il y en a certainement entre 30 et 100 millions environ , les bactéries , champignons , insectes , etc ... cela compte aussi !

Quand je vous dis , que nous ne savons rien ou si peu !

Y ' a le relatif et l ' absolu , certes ...

Et au fond , tout est routine , la routine en politique avec toujours les mêmes têtes qui puent le mensonge , et donc surtout les mêmes programmes , mais aussi la routine de l ' astronaute , la routine de l ' esclavage salarial , la routine de la polygamie , la routine de la monogamie , la routine des faits divers , la routine des courses , la routine de la détestation généralisée , la routine de la page à écrire , la routine des vacances , la routine de l ' automobile , la routine des transports en commun , la routine des soins , la routine de ne pas avoir de routine , etc ...

" Par ses notions de transfert et contre - transfert , Freud reconnaît influencer l ' analyse .Cependant , Freud déjà et davantage encore ses élèves ont une manière d ' user de ces concepts qui minimise les conditionnements subis par le patient .Déjà en 1887 , lorsque Freud est accusé d ' avoir favorisé une nouvelle forme de toxicomanie en distribuant de la cocaïne à ses malades , il répond que la cocaïnomanie n ' est que la résultante de certaines dispositions psychiques des patients eux - mêmes . "

Jacques Von Rillaer ( " Les illusions de la psychanalyse " Ed : Pierre Mardaga )

Et sans la conscience globale , tout devient très vite une routine . Seule la conscience globale du jeu en dehors de tous les jeux bourgeois , ne devient jamais une routine . Et il y peut y avoir 64 types différents de routine ...

Et la vraie politique révolutionnaire , ne nous en déplaise , et cela nous déplaît d ' ailleurs , est là , totalement là .

Et pas ailleurs , comme toute la fumisterie spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle voudrait nous le faire croire .Toutes les représentations bourgeoises sont dans la conscience séparée , toutes les délégations bourgeoises sont dans la routine du séparé .

Toutes ces séparation elles - mêmes séparées , s ' affichent aux élections , aux manifestations , aux grèves , pour en prendre le contrôle , pour justement empêcher l ' émergence de la conscience globale .

Dans la conscience globale , la politique est atomisée , car elle n ' a plus le besoin de l ' impérieuse nécessité de la représentation , elle n ' a plus l' utilité non plus , de la nécessaire sublimation de la séparation .

Et la vie n ' a pu , ne peut , ne pourra vraiment vivre que dans cet espace - temps là ...

Patrice Faubert ( 2010 ) pouète , peuète , puète , paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)

