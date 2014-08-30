Paraphysique du Big Rip anthropologique

Quand les mathématiques marginales vont au secours de la théorie radicale marginale ...

" En 1995 , nous sommes passés à deux doigts de la guerre nucléaire par erreur . Un missile norvégien d ' étude du climat n ' avait pas été déclaré et allait vers Moscou . Boris Eltsine avait une douzaine de minutes pour décider d ' une contre - attaque nucléaire . Il a refusé d ' appuyer sur le bouton , pensant improbable une attaque américaine . Mais tous les missiles étaient prêts à partir . "

Dominique Lalanne , physicien nucléaire , ( relevé dans la revue " Silence " )

La novlangue de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle veut nous faire ingurgiter de force , le terme de complot .

Un terme absurde , car tout pouvoir , tend à tout faire , pour conserver ce pouvoir , justement . Pas le moindre complot dans ce phénomène , aussi vieux que le pouvoir en soi .

Par exemple , des services secrets de n ' importe quel pays , peuvent laisser faire des saboteurs / saboteuses , dans le but de tirer un profit politique de l ' attentat ou des attentats , que pourront commettre ces saboteurs / saboteuses .

Il ne s ' agit pas de complot , mais simplement de la stratégie que tout gouvernement peut employer , si cela s ' avère indispensable comme alibi , pour un objectif précis .

Cela s ' est d ' ailleurs souvent produit , dans l ' histoire de nos sociétés , et c ' est un moyen simple et efficace , pour que les Etats fassent aboutir leurs projets expansionnistes .

Un exemple classique est celui de l ' attentat du 11 Septembre 2001 , contre les tours World trade center de New York , où les services secrets américains et israéliens ont laissé agir un groupe de saboteurs .

Et peut - être avaient - ils infiltré le réseau même de ces saboteurs , afin qu ' ils ne renoncent pas à leur projet ...

Il fallait bien ce prétexte à l ' impérialisme américain , pour pouvoir par la suite , aller à la course au pétrole ...

Et ainsi , la novlangue spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle préfère le terme complot à celui plus connoté politiquement de " Du terrorisme et de l ' Etat " ...

Tout Etat crée son propre terrorisme car il ne pourrait se survivre sans ce terrorisme , qui n ' est que le terrorisme de l ' Etat . Tout comme l ' on préfère le terme de stress , à celui plus connoté d ' inhibition de l ' action ...

" Comme la société où nous vivons est vouée à la propriété et au profit , nous n ' apercevons que rarement des indices du mode être d ' existence et la plupart des gens considèrent le mode avoir comme le plus naturel , sinon comme le seule façon acceptable de vivre . "

Eric Fromm , 1900 - 1980 , ( " Avoir ou être ? un choix dont dépend l ' avenir de l ' homme " ) Ed : Robert Laffont / 1978 )

Au fond , ce terme de complot ne sert que toutes les droites et les gauches de la droite , des droites plus sociales , car l ' art de gouverner c ' est forcément l ' art de comploter .

Et c ' est ainsi , que la bêtise généralisée et entretenue par la prostituée qu ' est la presse , une presse dont le souteneur est l ' homme de la finance , et donc l ' homme d ' Etat , justement .

Donc , cette bêtise va entretenir l ' idée que tout serait en somme , une affaire de complot , des complots qui échapperaient même aux services secrets des Etats . La belle affaire !

Et aujourd'hui les refoulés / refoulées au banquet des cadavres , vous trouveront une aigreur , qui n ' est en vérité , que le reflet de toutes leurs défaites existentielles .

Car , pour vous décevoir encore , nous avons relativement bien vécu et ce avec très peu d ' argent , au cours de nos vies , nous autres les inclassables , sans être pour autant , jamais dupes du peu des possibilités disponibles , pour une vie vraiment ludique et épanouie .

Cela n ' est pas parce que l ' on dit la vérité sur la vérité , que l ' on est aigri , bien au contraire . Ainsi , dans le long mûrissement de la vie historique , il arrive parfois , que nos ennemis / ennemies se comportent malgré eux / elles , comme des amis / amies .

N ' oublions pas , en effet , ces quelques exemples paradoxaux , où feu le critique d ' art du journal satirique le " Charivari " , Louis Leroy ( 1812 - 1885 ) , traita un tableau de feu Claude Monet ( 1840 - 1926 ) , qui fut exposé dans une grande galerie en 1874 , d ' impressionnisme . Ce terme finit par convenir si parfaitement aux peintres des impressions , que ceux - ci se dirent impressionnistes ...

De même le cosmologiste sir Fred Hoyle ( 1915 - 2001 ) , l ' ennemi intime de la théorie du Big Bang , et à qui l ' on doit cependant le terme , dénomination qu ' il employa par dérision et par mépris , et qui pourtant , plut tant au public des années 1950 , qu ' il finit finalement par s ' imposer .

" Il est clair pour tout un chacun que les phénomènes naturels sont évidemment irréversibles . Je veux dire qu ' il se passe des choses qui ne peuvent se faire à l ' envers . Vous lâchez une tasse , elle se casse , mais vous pouvez toujours attendre pour que les morceaux se rassemblent tout seuls et sautent dans votre main . "

Richard Feynman , 1918 - 1988 , prix Nobel de physique en 1965 , ( " La nature de la physique " Ed : du seuil )

Ou encore les marxistes historiques traitant les bakouninistes antiautoritaires historiques d ' anarchistes , et là encore , les bakouninistes historiques conserveront cette appellation , en sorte de défi aux marxistes historiques ...

Et par la suite , les anarchistes emprunteront d ' eux - mêmes , d ' elles - mêmes , le " Ni dieu Ni maître " à feu Louis Auguste Blanqui ( 1805 - 1881 ) .

L ' on peut aussi deviner que feu le peintre Fernand Léger ( 1881 - 1955 ) , fut , bien que stalinien ou surtout à cause de cela , le père de la peinture de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle ... et sans l ' avoir compris réellement , bien sur !

Tout comme le peintre du fantastique au début de la renaissance , feu Jérôme Bosch ( v 1453 - v 1516 ) , fut le peintre de la philosophie scolastique " finissante " .

Être libertaire n ' est pas être un soliveau , comme beaucoup de gens le pensent à tort . Au contraire , c ' est être autoritaire qui est le propre du soliveau .

Mais les bourgeoisies possédantes et dominantes , ont renversé toutes les valeurs .

Et les bourgeoisies pauvres ont fini elles aussi , par se rattacher aux valeurs des bourgeoisies riches .

Un bourgeois pauvre n ' aspire de fait , le plus souvent , qu ' à devenir un bourgeois riche .

Les bourgeoisies sont fractales et c ' est pourquoi comme dans les fractales présentes dans la nature et l ' univers , elles sont forcément itératives . Le mot " fractale " est un néologisme forgé par le grand mathématicien Benoît Mandelbrot ( né en 1924 ) , en 1974 . Ma théorie des 64 courants de la bourgeoisie des bourgeoisies , tient de la théorie des ensembles de feu le mathématicien mort fou , feu Georg Cantor ( 1845 - 1918 ) , et de l ' équation magistrale de feu Mandelbrot ( F ( Z ) = Z 2 +C ) qui englobe les travaux de ces prédécesseurs feu Gaston Julia ( 1893 - 1978 ) , et feu Cantor donc , pour les principaux ... lorsque les mathématiques marginales s ' impliquent dans le domaine politique ...

" C ' est par son beau - frère chirurgien que Pierre Deniker fut informé des expériences d ' hibernation de Laborit et Huguenard avec le 4560 R . P . ( chlorpromazine - Largactil ) - Les patients sont sidérés , calmes , passifs , sous hibernation , on peut en faire ce qu ' on veut . Pourquoi ne pas essayer sur les malades mentaux . "

Docteur Jean Thuillier ( " La révolution des tranquillisants " Ed : Renaudot et Cie ; 1988 )

Tout est décidément bien lié , relié , délié , mélangé , et restructuré . Comme la formule magique qui régit la dépense énergétique de tous les êtres vivants , indépendamment de leur volume , ( E = M 3/4 ) .

Plus la masse augmente et plus la quantité d ' énergie requise par gramme de tissu baisse .Tout ce qui se trouve dans un individu se retrouve dans une foule , tout ce qui se trouve dans une foule , se retrouve dans un individu .

Voilà pourquoi , il ne peut y avoir seulement une bourgeoisie , mais inévitablement des bourgeoisies qui se sont fractalisées au cours des âges de la bourgeoisie d ' origine .

Ce sont des bourgeoisies sans aucun panache sincère , comme le panache de feu Philippe Auguste ( 1165 - 1223 ) , rendant hommage à feu Guillaume le maréchal ( 1145 - 1219 ) , en l ' immortalisant comme " le meilleur chevalier du monde " .

Ou encore , autre hommage épique , celui de feu James John Corbett ( 1866 - 1933 ) .

Ce gentleman jim , ( Corbett ) , donc , père de la boxe moderne , ( règles du marquis de Queensbury ) , dit de feu le champion du monde toutes catégories à poings nus , le boxeur John L . Sullivan ( 1858 - 1918 ) , qu ' il avait vaincu celui - ci , uniquement parce qu ' il avait rencontré un Sullivan vieillissant et peu habitué à la boxe avec des gants ...

Il est à noter que toutes les bourgeoisies étaient contenues , déjà donc , dans les différentes branches de l ' aristocratie ...

Et la pratique des sports , surtout réservée dans un premier temps , à l ' aristocratie , devint vite la soupape de sécurité , dont toutes les bourgeoisies se convainquirent vite de l ' impérieuse nécessité .

Et puis la pratique du sport , prépare surtout à la pratique de la guerre .Compétition , sport , guerre , guerre , sport , compétition , sport , compétition , guerre . La trilogie de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle .

" Patrice Alègre affirme , aujourd'hui encore , qu ' il aime sa mère . Et comme personne ne lui est venu en aide et qu ' il n ' a trouvé aucun témoin lucide pour lui donner la possibilité et l ' autorisation de laisser émerger ses désirs de mort envers elle , d ' en prendre conscience et de les comprendre , ceux - ci ont sans répit bouillonné et proliféré en lui , l ' ont contraint à tuer d ' autres femmes à la place de sa mère . "

Alice Miller ( " Notre corps ne ment jamais " Ed : Flammarion )

Chercher à être subversif pour être subversif , est le contraire de la subversion . L ' on constate beaucoup cette erreur funeste parmi les jeunes gens , qui s ' en guériront en devenant plus matures ... mais je ne peux le leur reprocher réellement , car j ' ai bu le vin de la jeunesse , moi aussi ...

L ' on ne cherche pas à être éversif , l ' éversion est une attitude de l ' esprit et une façon d ' être.

Nous baignons dans une telle désinformation , qui tient du terrorisme d ' Etat intellectuel , qu ' énoncer quelques évidences , devient vite une sorte de " subversion " ...

Et en quelque sorte , être éversif consisterait , dans nos pauvres jours en vie réelle , à éructer que l ' esprit de subversion est mort en 1968 , et que l ' on peut voir sa dépouille revisitée , un peu partout , dans l ' affligeant spectacle des démissions à une vie qui vaudrait vraiment la peine d ' être vécue ...

Et l ' on nous fait croire , que ceux et celles qui se suicident , le font " d ' eux - mêmes , d ' elles - mêmes " , quel sophisme , c ' est la société mortifère qui les assassine !

Ils / elles ne se sont pas suicidés , ils / elles ont été assassinés .

Il s ' agit bel et bien d ' un assassinat . Des suicidés / suicidées de la société . Le suicide étant la fuite la plus libératrice , quand aucune autre fuite n ' est plus possible .

Rien ne devrait avoir de valeur , à part la vie de tout être vivant ( minéral , végétal , animal humain , animal non humain ) , toutes les valeurs , hormis la vie , ne devraient avoir aucune valeur .

Ou une valeur très relative .

Ce sont les humains qui font et défont , selon les lieux et les temps , la valeur ou la non valeur d ' un être ou d ' une chose .

Quand un pouvoir se sent vacillant , il ressort le père fouettard / terroriste .

" Quel , mon ami ? celui du néant . Jamais il ne m ' a effrayé , et je n ' y vois rien que de consolant et de simple ; tous les autres sont l ' ouvrage de l ' orgueil , celui - là seul l ' est de la raison .

D ' ailleurs il n ' est ni affreux ni absolu , ce néant . "

Marquis D.A.F de Sade , 1740 - 1814 , ( Philosophe )

Pour mieux comprendre le terrorisme d ' Etat , il faut lire le livre de Gianfranco Sanguinetti "

Du terrorisme et de l ' Etat " que Jean - François Martos traduisit de l ' Italien au Français , ouvrage qui parut en 1980 . Gianfranco Sanguinetti fut expulsé de France en Juillet 1971 , sur ordre du ministre de l ' intérieur , feu Raymond Marcellin ( 1914 - 2004 ) .

Quand un pouvoir politique se sent menacé , il ressort les vieilles ficelles du terrorisme idéologique ( auquel personne d ' informé ne croit plus ) , et pour les avoir trop utilisées , elles ne font plus guère recette .

Et même cette gauche de la droite ne peut que dénoncer ce ridicule positionnement défensif .

Le plus à craindre , est ce qui ne se dit pas , à savoir que le terrorisme d ' Etat se substitue à un terrorisme idéologique peu probable , pour être sur qu ' il se manifeste enfin ...

Mais les services secrets de tous les pays craignent toujours des opérations qui pourraient leur échapper , à l ' intérieur même de leurs services ... et certains militaires connaissent bien les affaires de la guerre de déstabilisation et de tension ...

Et pour nous autres , qui refusons les sucreries empoisonnées de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle , nous ne pouvons hélas , les refuser que jusqu ' à un certain degré , car nous devons malgré tout , en croquer un peu , ne serait - ce que pour ne pas mourir de faim ou de soif ...

Combien sommes - nous exactement ? et dans ce " nous autres " , ce x , combien finiront par changer de route ? Et dans ce " nous autres " , il y a aussi une extrême gauche , une gauche , une droite , une extrême droite .

Nous voulûmes changer la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle et c ' est la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle qui nous changeât .

L ' on ne peut prévoir ce que sera le parcours évolutif ou régressif d ' un individu . C ' est ce qu ' avait bien compris feu Ivan Vladimirovitch Chtcheglov dit Gilles Ivain ( 1933 - 1998 ) , psychogéographe et lettriste , ( voir sa vidéo sur la toile artilectique ) , qui déplorait les exclusions , du fait que l ' on n ' avait pu prédire le comportement futur tant des lettristes que des situationnistes ...

C ' est plus que jamais l ' ère du placebo , tant en psychopharmacologie , qu ' au niveau de l ' information radiotélévisée . L ' on nous expérimente avec les expériences appliquées de la psychologie sociale et l ' on peut maintenant faire passer un carré pour un cercle ou un cercle pour un carré . Les psychiatres devant inventer des maladies mentales imaginaires , car il faut satisfaire l ' appétit insatiable de l ' industrie pharmaceutique . Comme sous feu le dictateur Staline , ceux et celles qui osent contester radicalement , ou même seulement un peu , ou simplement qui se sentent mal , dans la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle , sont donc des fous et des folles . Il faut donc les normaliser en leur faisant absorber des molécules qui sont censées agir sur la dopamine ou la sérotonine de leurs cerveaux ... Un placebo pourrait tout aussi bien faire l ' affaire , surtout en double aveugle , mais le profit passe toujours avant toute autre considération .

C ' est le capitalisme qui génère la plupart des maladies tant physiques que mentales . La notion de profit est une authentique psychose , elle accouche toutes les névroses , elle rend toute vie épanouissante absolument impossible . Mais hélas , par engrammation socioculturelle , seule la notion de profit , code pour une signification , dans l ' encéphale de la plupart des gens .

Patrice Faubert ( 2010 ) pouète , peuète , puète , paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

When marginal mathematics comes to the aid of radical marginal theory ...

"In 1995, we came close to nuclear war by mistake. A Norwegian climate study missile had not been declared and was heading towards Moscow. Boris Yeltsin had a dozen minutes to decide on a counter - nuclear attack. He refused to press the button, thinking an American attack was unlikely. But all the missiles were ready to go. "

Dominique Lalanne, nuclear physicist, (noted in the review "Silence")

The newspeak of the spectacular techno-industrial merchant society wants us to forcefully swallow the term conspiracy.

An absurd term, because all power tends to do everything to keep this power, precisely. Not the slightest plot in this phenomenon, as old as the power itself.

For example, the secret services of any country, can let saboteurs / saboteuses, with the aim of making a political profit from the attack or the attacks, which can commit these saboteurs / saboteuses.

It is not a question of conspiracy, but simply of the strategy which any government can employ, if it proves to be essential as an alibi, for a precise objective.

This has moreover often happened in the history of our societies, and it is a simple and effective means for States to bring their expansionist projects to fruition.

A classic example is that of the September 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center towers in New York, where the American and Israeli secret services let a group of saboteurs act.

And perhaps they had infiltrated the very network of these saboteurs, so that they would not give up on their project ...

This pretext was necessary for American imperialism, in order to subsequently be able to race for oil ...

And so, the spectacular techno - industrial merchant newspeak prefers the term conspiracy to that more politically connoted of "Of terrorism and the State" ...

Every state creates its own terrorism because it could not survive without this terrorism, which is only state terrorism. Just as we prefer the term stress, to that more connoted of inhibition of the action ...

"As the society we live in is bent on ownership and profit, we rarely see any clues to the being mode of existence and most people consider having the most natural, if not the only acceptable way. to live . "

Eric Fromm, 1900 - 1980, ("To have or to be? A choice on which the future of man depends") Ed: Robert Laffont / 1978)

Basically, this term of conspiracy only serves all the rights and lefts of the right, more social rights, because the art of governing is necessarily the art of plotting.

And it is thus, that the stupidity generalized and maintained by the prostitute that is the press, a press whose pimp is the man of finance, and therefore the statesman, precisely.

So, this stupidity will maintain the idea that everything would be in short, a case of conspiracy, plots which would escape even the secret services of the States. Big deal !

And today the repressed / repressed at the banquet of corpses, you will find a bitterness, which is in truth only the reflection of all their existential defeats.

Because, to disappoint you again, we have lived relatively well and with very little money, during our lives, we unclassifiable, without being, however, never fooled by the few possibilities available, for a truly playful life. and fulfilled.

It is not because we are telling the truth about the truth that we are embittered, on the contrary. Thus, in the long maturing of historical life, it sometimes happens that our enemies / enemies behave in spite of themselves, like friends.

Let us not forget, in fact, these few paradoxical examples, where the late art critic of the satirical newspaper "Charivari", Louis Leroy (1812 - 1885), treated a painting by the late Claude Monet (1840 - 1926), who was exhibited in a large gallery in 1874, Impressionism. This term ended up fitting so perfectly to the painters of impressions, that they called themselves impressionists ...

Likewise the cosmologist Sir Fred Hoyle (1915 - 2001), the intimate enemy of the Big Bang theory, and to whom we owe the term, a name he used out of derision and contempt, and who nevertheless, appealed to the public of the 1950s so much that it finally established itself.

"It is clear to everyone that natural phenomena are obviously irreversible. I mean there are things that cannot be done backwards. You drop a cup, it breaks, but you can always wait. so that the pieces come together on their own and jump into your hand. "

Richard Feynman, 1918 - 1988, Nobel Prize in physics in 1965, ("The nature of physics" Ed: du threshold)

Or again the historical Marxists treating the historical anti-authoritarian Bakuninists as anarchists, and here again, the historical Bakuninists will keep this name, in a sort of challenge to the historical Marxists ...

And thereafter, the anarchists will borrow of themselves, of themselves, the "Ni dieu Ni maître" from the late Louis Auguste Blanqui (1805 - 1881).

We can also guess that the late painter Fernand Léger (1881 - 1955), was, although Stalinist or especially because of it, the father of the painting of the spectacular techno - industrial merchant society ... and without the to have really understood, of course!

Just like the painter of the fantastic at the start of the Renaissance, the late Hieronymus Bosch (v 1453 - v 1516), was the painter of "ending" scholastic philosophy.

To be a libertarian is not to be a joist, as many people mistakenly think. On the contrary, it is being authoritarian which is characteristic of the joist.

But the possessing and dominant bourgeoisies have overthrown all values.

And the poor bourgeoisies also ended up attaching themselves to the values ​​of the rich bourgeoisies.

Most of the time, a poor bourgeois only aspires to become a rich bourgeois.

The bourgeoisies are fractals and that is why, as in the fractals present in nature and the universe, they are necessarily iterative. The word "fractal" is a neologism coined by the great mathematician Benoît Mandelbrot (born in 1924), in 1974. My theory of the 64 currents of the bourgeoisie of the bourgeoisies, takes from the set theory of the late mad mathematician, the late Georg Cantor (1845 - 1918), and from the masterful equation of the late Mandelbrot (F (Z) = Z 2 + C) which includes the work of these predecessors, the late Gaston Julia (1893 - 1978), and the late Cantor therefore, for the main ones ... when marginal mathematics is involved in the political domain ...

"It is through his brother-in-law surgeon that Pierre Deniker was informed of the hibernation experiments of Laborit and Huguenard with the 4560 R. P. (Chlorpromazine - Largactil) - The patients are dumbfounded, calm, passive, under hibernation, we can do whatever you want with it. Why not try it on the mentally ill. "

Doctor Jean Thuillier ("The revolution of tranquillizers" Ed: Renaudot et Cie; 1988)

Everything is decidedly well linked, connected, untied, mixed, and restructured. Like the magic formula which governs the energy expenditure of all living beings, regardless of their volume, (E = M 3/4).

The more mass increases, the more energy is required per gram of tissue. Everything in an individual is found in a crowd, everything in a crowd is found in an individual.

That is why there can not only be a bourgeoisie, but inevitably bourgeoisies which have fractured during the ages of the original bourgeoisie.

They are bourgeoisies without any sincere panache, like the plume of the late Philippe Auguste (1165 - 1223), paying homage to the late William the Marshal (1145 - 1219), by immortalizing him as "the best knight in the world".

Or, another epic tribute, that of the late James John Corbett (1866 - 1933).

This gentleman jim, (Corbett), therefore, father of modern boxing, (Marquess of Queensbury rules), said of the late bare-fisted all-round world champion, boxer John L. Sullivan (1858 - 1918), that he had defeated this one, only because he had met an aging Sullivan and little used to boxing with gloves ...

It should be noted that all the bourgeoisies were already contained in the different branches of the aristocracy ...

And the practice of sports, especially reserved at first, for the aristocracy, quickly became the safety valve, of which all the bourgeoisies quickly convinced themselves of the imperious necessity.

And then the practice of sport, prepares above all for the practice of war. Competition, sport, war, war, sport, competition, sport, competition, war. The spectacular techno - industrial merchant society trilogy.

"Patrice Alègre affirms, even today, that he loves his mother. And as no one has come to his aid and that he has not found any lucid witness to give him the possibility and the authorization to let his feelings emerge. desires of death towards her, to become aware of them and to understand them, these without respite bubbled and proliferated in him, compelled him to kill other women in the place of his mother. "

Alice Miller ("Our bodies never lie" Ed: Flammarion)

Seeking to be subversive in order to be subversive is the opposite of subversion. We see this fatal error a lot among young people, who will be cured of it by becoming more mature ... but I cannot really blame them, because I too drank the wine of youth ...

We do not try to be eversive, eversion is an attitude of the mind and a way of being.

We are bathed in such disinformation, which takes the form of intellectual state terrorism, that stating some obvious facts quickly becomes a kind of "subversion" ...

And in a way, to be eversive would consist, in our poor days in real life, in belching that the spirit of subversion died in 1968, and that we can see his remains revisited, everywhere, in the distressing spectacle. from resignations to a life that would be truly worth living ...

And we are led to believe that those who commit suicide do it "on their own, on their own", what a fallacy, it is the deadly society which assassinates them!

They did not commit suicide, they were murdered.

It is indeed an assassination. Society's suicides. Suicide being the most liberating escape, when no other escape is possible.

Nothing should be of value, except the life of every living being (mineral, plant, human animal, non-human animal), all values ​​except life should be of no value.

Or a very relative value.

It is humans who make and unmake, depending on the place and time, the value or the non-value of a being or a thing.

When a power feels wavering, it brings out the whipper / terrorist father.

"What, my friend? That of nothingness. He has never frightened me, and I see nothing in it but consoling and simple; all the others are the work of pride, that one alone is the is reason.

Besides, this nothingness is neither dreadful nor absolute. "

Marquis D.A.F de Sade, 1740 - 1814, (Philosopher)

To better understand state terrorism, one must read Gianfranco Sanguinetti's book "

On Terrorism and the State "which Jean - François Martos translated from Italian to French, a work which appeared in 1980. Gianfranco Sanguinetti was expelled from France in July 1971, by order of the Minister of the Interior, the late Raymond Marcellin ( 1914 - 2004).

When a political power feels threatened, the old strings of ideological terrorism (in which no one informed no longer believes) emerges, and for having used them too much, they are no longer successful.

And even this left of the right can only denounce this ridiculous defensive position.

The most to fear, is what is not said, namely that state terrorism replaces an unlikely ideological terrorism, to be sure that it finally manifests itself ...

But the secret services of all countries always fear operations that could escape them, even within their services ... and some soldiers are familiar with the affairs of the war of destabilization and tension ...

And for us, who refuse the poisoned sweets of the spectacular techno-industrial merchant society, we can unfortunately only refuse them to a certain degree, because we must in spite of everything, eat a little, if only so as not to die of hunger or thirst ...

How many are we exactly? and in this "us", this x, how many will end up changing course? And in this "us", there is also an extreme left, a left, a right, an extreme right.

We wanted to change the spectacular techno-industrial commodity society and it was the spectacular techno-industrial commodity society that changed us.

We can not predict what will be the evolutionary or regressive course of an individual. This is what the late Ivan Vladimirovich Chtcheglov, aka Gilles Ivain (1933 - 1998), psychogeographer and lettrist, (see his video on the artilectic canvas) understood correctly, who deplored the exclusions, due to the fact that we did not have predicted the future behavior of both Lettrists and Situationists ...

It is more than ever the era of the placebo, both in psychopharmacology and in terms of radio and television information. We are being experimented with the applied experiments of social psychology and we can now pass a square for a circle or a circle for a square. Psychiatrists having to invent imaginary mental illnesses, because the insatiable appetite of the pharmaceutical industry must be satisfied. As under the fire of the dictator Stalin, those and those who dare to protest radically, or even only a little, or simply who feel badly, in the spectacular techno-industrial merchant society, are therefore mad and mad. They must therefore be normalized by making them absorb molecules which are supposed to act on dopamine or serotonin in their brains ... A placebo could just as well do the trick, especially in double blind mode, but profit always comes first. another consideration.

It is capitalism that generates most illnesses, both physical and mental. The notion of profit is an authentic psychosis, it gives birth to all neuroses, it makes any fulfilling life absolutely impossible. But alas, by sociocultural engrammation, only the notion of profit, codes for a meaning, in the brain of most people.

Patrice Faubert (2010) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)