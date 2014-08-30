Dominance subliminale

Je veux dominer

Tu veux dominer

Il et elle veut dominer

Nous voulons dominer

Vous voulez dominer

Ils et elles veulent dominer

Que c'est fatigant

Que c'est vieillissant

Tu sais des choses

Que je ne sais pas

Et après ?

Je sais des choses

Que tu ne sais pas

Et après ?

Voilà les gros bras

Voilà les grosses têtes

C'est pourtant si bête

Vous voulez dominer

Nous voulons dominer

Que tu te crois savant

Que tu te crois ignorant

Que c'est exténuant

Que c'est infantilisant

Que c'est vieillissant

Et si peu de choses, nous savons

Cependant

Celui qui ne sait pas

Et qui croit savoir

Et vous impose son ignorance

Celui qui sait

Et ne croit pas savoir

Et vous impose son silence

Que c'est fatigant

Que c'est dominant

Que c'est vieillissant

Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

I want to dominate

You want to dominate

He and she wants to dominate

We want to dominate

You want to dominate

They and they want to dominate

How tiring

That it's getting old

You know things

That i don't know

And after ?

I know things

That you don't know

And after ?

Here are the big arms

Here are the big heads

Yet it is so stupid

You want to dominate

We want to dominate

That you believe yourself to be learned

That you think you are ignorant

That it's exhausting

That it is infantilizing

That it's getting old

And so little we know

However

The one who does not know

And who thinks he knows

And imposes its ignorance on you

The one who knows

And don't think you know

And imposes its silence on you

How tiring

That it is dominant

That it's getting old

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)