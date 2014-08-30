Dominance subliminale
Je veux dominer
Tu veux dominer
Il et elle veut dominer
Nous voulons dominer
Vous voulez dominer
Ils et elles veulent dominer
Que c'est fatigant
Que c'est vieillissant
Tu sais des choses
Que je ne sais pas
Et après ?
Je sais des choses
Que tu ne sais pas
Et après ?
Voilà les gros bras
Voilà les grosses têtes
C'est pourtant si bête
Vous voulez dominer
Nous voulons dominer
Que tu te crois savant
Que tu te crois ignorant
Que c'est exténuant
Que c'est infantilisant
Que c'est vieillissant
Et si peu de choses, nous savons
Cependant
Celui qui ne sait pas
Et qui croit savoir
Et vous impose son ignorance
Celui qui sait
Et ne croit pas savoir
Et vous impose son silence
Que c'est fatigant
Que c'est dominant
Que c'est vieillissant
Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
I want to dominate
You want to dominate
He and she wants to dominate
We want to dominate
You want to dominate
They and they want to dominate
How tiring
That it's getting old
You know things
That i don't know
And after ?
I know things
That you don't know
And after ?
Here are the big arms
Here are the big heads
Yet it is so stupid
You want to dominate
We want to dominate
That you believe yourself to be learned
That you think you are ignorant
That it's exhausting
That it is infantilizing
That it's getting old
And so little we know
However
The one who does not know
And who thinks he knows
And imposes its ignorance on you
The one who knows
And don't think you know
And imposes its silence on you
How tiring
That it is dominant
That it's getting old
