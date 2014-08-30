Pouzzolane d'impuissance généralisée
Du calame
Des tablettes d'argile
Des plumes d'oiseaux
Parchemins en peaux de bêtes
Du papier
En écorce de Mûrier
Chine
Puis les arabes
Puis l'Europe en fit son rab
Dans un temps
Et bien avant
Ou tout récent
Les catastrophes chimiques
Bhopal, trois décembre 1984
Pour beaucoup, une horrible fin
Un clin d'oeil orwellien
Donc, de la catastrophe chimique
Avec des déchets toxiques
358.000 personnes blessées
3828 personnes mortes
Chiffre officiel
Chiffre superficiel
Car, en réalité
Un bilan largement sous-estimé
Il y eut des dizaines de milliers de personnes décédées
Il y eut des centaines de milliers de personnes blessées
Sur le moment et bien après, c'est forcé !
Avec toute une région de l'Inde, contaminée
Et pour encore et encore, des années
Anomalie des naissances
Anomalie des convenances
Anomalie des décences
Le capital s'organisant
Le système monde se structurant
Dans d'inévitables catastrophes
Dans tous les pays, c'est comme en apostrophe
Les films catastrophes, les prévoyant
Les films zombies, filmant nos vies
Avec déjà
Toute une toxicologie des particules émises
Dont, la plupart, ne sont même pas permises
Et chaque pays
Espionnant, ou ayant espionné
Un autre pays
Présent, futur, passé
De l'industrie au militaire
Avec bien d'autres similaires
Tout est du trafiqué
Tout surtout, doit être bien emballé
Tout surtout, doit être bien présenté
Sels nitrités
Et la charcuterie devient bien rosée
Avec de futurs cancers provoqués
Et dans une organisation du malsain
Plus rien ne peut-être sain
Plus rien n'y est anodin
Feux des cheminées, bois de chauffage
Suies, particules fines, la pollution a la rage !
Et avec l'Arctique
Et avec l'Antarctique
De nouveaux bilans critiques
Tout un futur tragique
Toute vie s'étrique
Quand tout est un coup de trique
Rien ne sert à rien
Tout sert à tout
Le tout du rien
Le rien du tout
Toute une impuissance généralisée
Tout s'explosant dans chaque cas particulier
Chacun, chacune, enfermement dans ses idées
De tout ce qui peut nous gratifier
Nous sommes des pantins articulés
Et toujours, punir, sévir, contrôler, surveiller
De ce qui de la norme, voudrait s'éloigner
France : 326 policiers pour 100.000 personnes
Europe : 318 policiers pour 100.000 personnes
Certes, c'est une moyenne
Avec en chaque tête, l'oppression qui nous mène
D'une façon l'autre, il faut passer à la caisse
Louer, vendre, sa tête, ses muscles, ses fesses
Ce que l'on peut, ce qui fait sa messe
Chaque être humain est tenu en laisse
Par les lois du marché, par les lois du système capital
Par les lois des diverses multinationales transnationales
Nous en sommes les cellules, nous en sommes les cales
Mais aucune organisation sociale
Surtout dans la terreur permanente immorale
N'est une pouzzolane
Ce fameux ciment romain, tuf, béton
Pouvant durer 2000 ans, et selon
Mais de la raison, disparaît, et discrètement, tout fan
Les puissances politiques de la désunion
Les désunions politiques des puissances !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Calamus
Clay tablets
Bird feathers
Animal skin scrolls
Paper
Mulberry bark
China
Then the Arabs
Then Europe made it its rab
In a while
And long before
Or very recent
Chemical disasters
Bhopal, December three, 1984
For many a horrible ending
An Orwellian wink
So from the chemical disaster
With toxic waste
358,000 people injured
3828 people dead
Official figure
Shallow number
Because in reality
A largely underestimated balance sheet
There were tens of thousands of people who died
There were hundreds of thousands of people injured
At the time and well after, it is forced!
With a whole region of India, contaminated
And for more and more years
Birth anomaly
Anomaly of propriety
Decency anomaly
Capital getting organized
The world system is structuring itself
In inevitable catastrophes
In all countries, it's like an apostrophe
Disaster films, foreseeing them
Zombie movies, filming our lives
With already
A whole toxicology of the particles emitted
Most of which are not even allowed
And each country
Spying, or having spied
Another country
Present, future, past
From industry to military
With many others like it
Everything is trafficked
Above all, must be well packaged
Above all, must be well presented
Nitrite salts
And the charcuterie turns pink
With future cancers caused
And in an organization of the unhealthy
Nothing can be healthy anymore
Nothing is harmless
Chimney fires, firewood
Soots, fine particles, pollution is rabid!
And with the Arctic
And with Antarctica
New critical assessments
A whole tragic future
All life crumbles
When everything is a blow of the cudgel
Nothing is useless
Everything is used for everything
All at nothing
Nothing at all
All a generalized helplessness
Everything exploding in each particular case
Each, each, locked in their ideas
Of all that can gratify us
We are articulated puppets
And always, punish, crack down, control, monitor
From what of the norm, would like to move away
France: 326 police officers for 100,000 people
Europe: 318 police officers for 100,000 people
Admittedly, this is an average
With in every head the oppression that leads us
Either way, you have to go to the cashier
Rent, sell, his head, his muscles, his buttocks
What we can, what makes his mass
Every human being is kept on a leash
By the laws of the market, by the laws of the capital system
By the laws of the various transnational multinationals
We are the cells, we are the wedges
But no social organization
Especially in permanent immoral terror
Is not a pozzolana
This famous Roman cement, tuff, concrete
Can last 2000 years, and according to
But of the reason, disappears, and discreetly, any fan
The political powers of disunity
The political disunity of the powers!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
