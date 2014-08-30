Pouzzolane d'impuissance généralisée

Du calame

Des tablettes d'argile

Des plumes d'oiseaux

Parchemins en peaux de bêtes

Du papier

En écorce de Mûrier

Chine

Puis les arabes

Puis l'Europe en fit son rab

Dans un temps

Et bien avant

Ou tout récent

Les catastrophes chimiques

Bhopal, trois décembre 1984

Pour beaucoup, une horrible fin

Un clin d'oeil orwellien

Donc, de la catastrophe chimique

Avec des déchets toxiques

358.000 personnes blessées

3828 personnes mortes

Chiffre officiel

Chiffre superficiel

Car, en réalité

Un bilan largement sous-estimé

Il y eut des dizaines de milliers de personnes décédées

Il y eut des centaines de milliers de personnes blessées

Sur le moment et bien après, c'est forcé !

Avec toute une région de l'Inde, contaminée

Et pour encore et encore, des années

Anomalie des naissances

Anomalie des convenances

Anomalie des décences

Le capital s'organisant

Le système monde se structurant

Dans d'inévitables catastrophes

Dans tous les pays, c'est comme en apostrophe

Les films catastrophes, les prévoyant

Les films zombies, filmant nos vies

Avec déjà

Toute une toxicologie des particules émises

Dont, la plupart, ne sont même pas permises

Et chaque pays

Espionnant, ou ayant espionné

Un autre pays

Présent, futur, passé

De l'industrie au militaire

Avec bien d'autres similaires

Tout est du trafiqué

Tout surtout, doit être bien emballé

Tout surtout, doit être bien présenté

Sels nitrités

Et la charcuterie devient bien rosée

Avec de futurs cancers provoqués

Et dans une organisation du malsain

Plus rien ne peut-être sain

Plus rien n'y est anodin

Feux des cheminées, bois de chauffage

Suies, particules fines, la pollution a la rage !

Et avec l'Arctique

Et avec l'Antarctique

De nouveaux bilans critiques

Tout un futur tragique

Toute vie s'étrique

Quand tout est un coup de trique

Rien ne sert à rien

Tout sert à tout

Le tout du rien

Le rien du tout

Toute une impuissance généralisée

Tout s'explosant dans chaque cas particulier

Chacun, chacune, enfermement dans ses idées

De tout ce qui peut nous gratifier

Nous sommes des pantins articulés

Et toujours, punir, sévir, contrôler, surveiller

De ce qui de la norme, voudrait s'éloigner

France : 326 policiers pour 100.000 personnes

Europe : 318 policiers pour 100.000 personnes

Certes, c'est une moyenne

Avec en chaque tête, l'oppression qui nous mène

D'une façon l'autre, il faut passer à la caisse

Louer, vendre, sa tête, ses muscles, ses fesses

Ce que l'on peut, ce qui fait sa messe

Chaque être humain est tenu en laisse

Par les lois du marché, par les lois du système capital

Par les lois des diverses multinationales transnationales

Nous en sommes les cellules, nous en sommes les cales

Mais aucune organisation sociale

Surtout dans la terreur permanente immorale

N'est une pouzzolane

Ce fameux ciment romain, tuf, béton

Pouvant durer 2000 ans, et selon

Mais de la raison, disparaît, et discrètement, tout fan

Les puissances politiques de la désunion

Les désunions politiques des puissances !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Calamus

Clay tablets

Bird feathers

Animal skin scrolls

Paper

Mulberry bark

China

Then the Arabs

Then Europe made it its rab

In a while

And long before

Or very recent

Chemical disasters

Bhopal, December three, 1984

For many a horrible ending

An Orwellian wink

So from the chemical disaster

With toxic waste

358,000 people injured

3828 people dead

Official figure

Shallow number

Because in reality

A largely underestimated balance sheet

There were tens of thousands of people who died

There were hundreds of thousands of people injured

At the time and well after, it is forced!

With a whole region of India, contaminated

And for more and more years

Birth anomaly

Anomaly of propriety

Decency anomaly

Capital getting organized

The world system is structuring itself

In inevitable catastrophes

In all countries, it's like an apostrophe

Disaster films, foreseeing them

Zombie movies, filming our lives

With already

A whole toxicology of the particles emitted

Most of which are not even allowed

And each country

Spying, or having spied

Another country

Present, future, past

From industry to military

With many others like it

Everything is trafficked

Above all, must be well packaged

Above all, must be well presented

Nitrite salts

And the charcuterie turns pink

With future cancers caused

And in an organization of the unhealthy

Nothing can be healthy anymore

Nothing is harmless

Chimney fires, firewood

Soots, fine particles, pollution is rabid!

And with the Arctic

And with Antarctica

New critical assessments

A whole tragic future

All life crumbles

When everything is a blow of the cudgel

Nothing is useless

Everything is used for everything

All at nothing

Nothing at all

All a generalized helplessness

Everything exploding in each particular case

Each, each, locked in their ideas

Of all that can gratify us

We are articulated puppets

And always, punish, crack down, control, monitor

From what of the norm, would like to move away

France: 326 police officers for 100,000 people

Europe: 318 police officers for 100,000 people

Admittedly, this is an average

With in every head the oppression that leads us

Either way, you have to go to the cashier

Rent, sell, his head, his muscles, his buttocks

What we can, what makes his mass

Every human being is kept on a leash

By the laws of the market, by the laws of the capital system

By the laws of the various transnational multinationals

We are the cells, we are the wedges

But no social organization

Especially in permanent immoral terror

Is not a pozzolana

This famous Roman cement, tuff, concrete

Can last 2000 years, and according to

But of the reason, disappears, and discreetly, any fan

The political powers of disunity

The political disunity of the powers!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)