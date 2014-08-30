Ethical human rights are a great idea whose time has begun.

America and the West need to face up to the geopolitical reality that many countries do not want full democracy.

But what can be expected of all countries is that they ensure ethical human rights for their people which means, at least, the core minimum of all the human rights in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Ethical human rights also have global duties e.g. to help those States unable to provide the core minimum human rights for their people.

Put simply ethical human rights protects people against extreme violence which includes extreme poverty and to that extent the world can be described as one. My book (see below) shows that ethical human rights enable the individual, State and World to achieve Greatness.

Whereas the world’s major dream is the UDHR ethical human rights can be regarded as a realistic dream requiring at least the core minimum of the human rights in the UDHR so as with the latter are based on universal human rights truth.

Ethical human rights can more easily be understood by people as being equivalent to the Golden Rule, ‘do unto others as you would have them do unto you’, which is supported by all the major world religions. The Golden Rule is described in depth in the chapter on Bangladesh in my more recent book (see below). In my personal view God is the creative force or genius within.

The above geopolitical reality was pointed out by Alexey Arestovich, a senior advisor to Andrey Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Alexey Arestovich the American failure to defeat the Taliban and build a strong democracy in Afghanistan proves that not everyone has signed up to the West’s ideology and the world does not want to take part in idealist political experiences (‘After Afghan defeat, west must realize that not everyone wants democracy with ‘Netflix & LGBT marches’ – senor Ukrainian official, https://on.rt.com/betr , Jonny Tickle, 18 August 2021).

At present Biden is seeking a coalition of democratic countries to counter both China and Russia which is reminiscent of the cold war (Democracy Now, NATO ramps up rhetoric against China and Russia. Is Biden leading the US into a new cold war, June 16, 2021, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9APe-jF7Cc8 ).

By contrast a focus on ethical human rights would be less confrontational and not beyond the capacity of the superpowers to achieve. Higher levels of human rights such as full democracy would be a matter of choice for each country. The UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights has already determined most of the core minimums for economic, social and cultural rights such as the rights to health, social security and housing (see General Comments, the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, https://tbinternet.ohchr.org/_layouts/15/treatybodyexternal/TBSearch.aspx?Lang=en&TreatyID=9&DocTypeID=11 ). While domestic courts often have much experience of civil and political rights and could determine the core minimums of the latter.

My recent book, ‘Ethical Human Rights: Freedom’s Great Hope’ (American Academic Press 2017) describes how having both the core minimums of civil and political rights (self-help rights) and economic social and cultural rights (survival rights) would permit individual self-determination or being master of one’s own destiny. It enables the seeking of truth, hopes and dreams sometimes depicted by the iconic American superhero (I provide my book for free, in sections, on my blog: https://outsiderethicalhumanrights.home.blog) .

Ethical human rights emphasize sovereignty and is a major challenge to the One World Government aspirations of the UN which is described in my book.

My book also describes the gross deceit of the UN which concealed the creation of a new globally dominant ideology, Neoliberal Absolutism, on 10 December 2008, obviously for OWG. I show how Neoliberal Absolutism omits many human rights from International Human Rights Law which lead to the decline of the west and global freedom in preparation for a form of totalitarianism in each country. In my view, the omissions pose a grave threat to civilization itself.

The global mainstream media failed to report these major UN decisions on 10 December 2008 and because of the UN’s gross deceit I do not consider it fit to preside over OWG.

The emphasis of ethical human rights is on the domestic free market, small, medium business, rather than the global free market and the corporations. And to the extent that climate change is real a lesser emphasis on the corporations may improve climate conditions as well as improving the habitat of the wildlife. Furthermore, smaller companies rather than big tech such as Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft would be emphasized.

The human rights omissions are described in my book as well as a much more recent post on my blog entitled: ‘Virtually all out major problems stem from the UN but the world is too terrified to talk about it’. However, in the latter post I omitted the major problem of the coronavirus which while unlikely a UN creation would surely fulfil the totalitarian purposes of the UN.

In my view, the reason why the global establishment refuse to talk about the human rights omissions is because humanity would lose much confidence in human rights, which although a corrupted version is the major source of legitimacy for the UN and virtually all of the global establishment.

I now wish to address the UN General Assembly who were responsible for the human rights omissions. I would promote ethical human rights which would include the human rights omissions. I am presently seeking the support of a State to help me address the UN General Assembly when I arrive in New York, the home of the UN.

While I am not totally reliant on the support of a State It would be of enormous assistance to the success of what I see as my duty.