Paraphysique de la propriété

" Cher Patrice Faubert

25 - 07 - 97

Je suis bien triste d ' apprendre le suicide de votre amie . Il fallait qu ' elle soit bien , elle l ' a prouvé . Le plus malheureux reste son compagnon . Dites - lui que je comprends . Mon amitié à vous tous . "

Alice Becker - Ho ( Sur carte postale , château de Polignac , un soutien moral d ' Alice Debord )

Selon le concepteur du spectacle moderne , feu Guy Ernest Debord ( 1931 - 1994 ) , la société du spectacle , aurait trois dates fondatrices et consolidatrices .

Malgré un léger déplacement dans le temps .

La première pierre de l ' édifice du spectacle moderne , est datée de 1903 , avec le faux du " Protocole des sages de Sion " censé être un plan de conquête du monde par les juifs et la franc - maçonnerie . Il a été rédigé par Matveï Vassilievitch Golovinski ( 1865 - 1920 ) , un agent provocateur et faussaire des services secrets russes de l ' okhrana .

Celui - ci c ' était inspiré du " Dialogue aux enfers entre Machiavel et Montesquieu " de feu Maurice Joly ( 1829 - 1878 ) , la deuxième pierre de l ' édifice du spectacle moderne , est le processus qui est à l ' origine de la guerre de 1914 entre le 28 juin et le 3 août 1914 .

Le troisième processus unificateur et définitivement fondateur est le krach de la crise boursière qui se déroula à la bourse de New York entre le jeudi 24 octobre et le mardi 29 octobre 1929 .

Le 24 octobre est appelé jeudi noir , le 28 octobre est le lundi noir , et le 29 octobre est le mardi noir .

Donc , ces trois dates , 1903 , 1914 , 1929 , sont annonciatrices des trois phases du spectaculaire moderne , le spectaculaire concentré , le spectaculaire diffus , le spectaculaire intégré . ( Voir mon article " A l ' époque du spectaculaire concentré et diffus " ) .

Tout ceci étant un ensemble de rapports politiques et donc sociaux , et non un spectacle de théâtre ou de cirque , comme ne le comprit pas vraiment , l ' énigmatique Jean - Pierre Voyer. Il ne faut , en effet , pas confondre , le spectacle moderne , qui est essentiellement politique , avec la notion ancienne de spectacle , spectacle de cirque , spectacle de cinéma , spectacle de télévision , spectacle de rue , même si tous ces spectacles en indivision , font de toutes façons , la partie une et indivisible du spectacle moderne .

Rendons hommage , en même temps , à celui que feu G . E . Debord appelait " mon historien " , à savoir Pascal Dumontier , auteur du livre " Les situationnistes et Mai 68 . Théorie et pratique de la révolution ( 1966 - 1972 ) " aux éditions Gérard Lebovici / Ivréa ( 1990 ) .

" L ' arme la plus dangereuse reste la plume . Sous une dictature fasciste militaire , l ' on s ' empresse d ' arrêter tous les écrivains et poètes jugés comme subversifs , alors que sous le fascisme libéral , l ' on peut se contenter de les censurer ou de les invisibiliser . Il nous faudra bientôt prendre le maquis ... "

Tara Nikolitch ( née en 1953 , anartiste plasticienne , peintre , sculptrice )

Pascal Dumontier , historien du situationnisme , et aussi donc , du spectacle moderne .

Le spectacle moderne est le nouveau souffle des bourgeoisies , des bourgeoisies débarrassées des anciens modes de la domination , beaucoup trop manifestes , avantageusement remplacés , progressivement , par des modes de domination de plus en plus subtils , bien que restant manifestes , aux survivants / survivantes de la clairvoyance .

Le situationnisme n ' a pas voulu de disciples , n ' a pas voulu d ' admirateurs / admiratrices .

Même si c ' est en son propre sein allaitant , qu ' est apparu le triste et prévisible phénomène du " pro - situationnisme " , des roquets aboyeurs contre tout et pour rien .

Et qui regardant les autres dans la glace , n ' en voient jamais leurs propres reflets personnels , et pourtant si grossiers .

Tout le monde est contenu dans sa propre critique , car c ' est toujours la critique de tout le monde .

De même que les gens ne savent plus lire , ne comprenant ainsi même pas les critiques qui leurs sont adressées , et qu ' ils / elles croient ainsi pouvoir transférer sur d ' autres .

La censure est souvent pire en milieu gauchiste ou en milieu " anarchiste " , que sur une simple télévision régionale FR3 . Ainsi , j ' avais été " interviewé " , lors d ' une manifestation , à Nantes , le mardi 19 octobre 2010 , ou celle d ' après ? alors que j ' avais mon drapeau noir , par la chaîne régionale des pays de la Loire , et je n ' avais pas cru , un instant , que cela passerait à la télévision locale , lors du 19 / 20 heures ...

Pourtant , j ' avais dit ce que j ' avais à dire , au moment où je le disais , même si j ' aurais pu en dire d ' autres ...

Je ne l ' ai pas vu , mais des personnes dignes de foi et qui m ' apprécient ( et oui , y ' en a , ha ! ha ! ) , ont vu ce document télévisé .

Et il s ' avère qu ' aucun de mes propos , n ' aurait été censuré ... alors qu ' ils auraient pu l ' être sur certains indymédia ou autres médias en général .

Il n ' y a pas plus de liberté de la presse , que de liberté de circulation , et d ' installation .

" La soif d ' argent ou d ' enrichissement , c ' est nécessairement la ruine des anciennes communautés . D ' où leur antagonisme . L ' argent étant lui - même la communauté , il ne peut en tolérer d ' autres en face de lui . "

Karl Marx ( 1818 - 1883 ) " Grundrisse "

L ' idéologie censure le plus souvent possible , quelle que soit cette idéologie .

Tout ce qui ne cadre pas avec l ' idéologie est escamotée d ' une façon ou d ' une autre .

Ou alors , c ' est que cela peut arranger telle ou telle idéologie , dans un but précis , et pour une finalité toujours un peu obscure .

Et toute idéologie est ennemie de la révolution prolétarienne , qui sera globale ou ne sera pas , et il en faudrait des centaines , pour éradiquer toute idéologie de la révolution prolétarienne .

La révolution prolétarienne , toujours à l ' état de projet , n ' a jamais été faite , il n ' y eut que des tentatives malheureuses et toujours avortées .

Et le mode de vie imposé par les bourgeoisies , est visible partout , car il s ' étale partout .

Comme tout ce qui a été transformé en diverses marchandises , par les bourgeoisies .

Nous sommes tous et toutes des produits des bourgeoisies . Les traces en sont imprégnées dans nos neurones . L ' idéologie est une propriété qui est la propriété de l ' idéologie .

Et c ' est ainsi que d ' un côté nous manifestons contre le produit politique des bourgeoisies , mais que d ' un autre côté , nous " vivons " de ces produits , car ces produits nous sont devenus vitaux , ou du moins , le croyons - nous .

Nous utilisons ( pour la plupart ) , des téléphones portatifs , nous avons des télévisions et des radios , nous avons des propriétés , nous avons toute une technologie de pointe , qui est finalement refusée par bien peu de gens ...

Après la schizophrénie mentale , il y a aussi la schizophrénie sociale et politique , dont nous souffrons tous et toutes .

Comme l ' idéologie , la prétention est ennemie de l ' humanité .

L ' idéologie et la prétention sont ennemies de la théorie révolutionnaire qui est révolutionnaire dans la théorie .

Plus l ' on est ignorant et plus l ' on est prétentieux . Et ignorants nous le sommes en permanence ...

" Il est honteux de gagner de l ' argent ( ... ) Si on ne rend pas de service bénévolement , pourquoi en rendrait - on ? Je vois bien que je volerais par délicatesse . "

Jacques Rigaut ( 1898 - 1929 ) , Dadaïste suicidé en 1929

Elle est donc plus présente , et c ' est logique , chez la jeunesse du vieux monde , que chez la vieillesse du vieux monde . Tous ces jeunes gens ( pas tous et toutes ) , qui croient toujours que leurs grimaces sont nouvelles . Mais les vieux singes , qui n ' ont pas l ' excuse de la jeunesse , sont encore pires ...

Et là encore , nous sommes toujours un peu jeunes singes et un peu vieux singes .

Comme l ' insurrection qui ne vient pas ... allez , un peu d ' humour ... quoi ?

Ainsi , la censure estime t - elle que tout est sacré , et que tout ne peut se dire .

Et l ' idéologie ne peut effectivement tout dire , car toute idéologie est restreinte .

Elle est figée , pétrifiée , enfermée en elle - même , et donc incapable de la moindre évolution critique . Elle n ' est qu ' idéologie qui se veut propriétaire .

L ' idéologie est donc ennemie de toute critique véritable , et de toute révolution véritable , parce qu ' elle n ' est qu ' idéologie .

Cela est très visible dans l ' idéologie gauchiste ou l ' idéologie " anarchiste " . Cela n ' est malheureusement pas le domaine réservée de l ' idéologie stalinienne , de l ' idéologie fasciste libérale , de l ' idéologie nazie ou autre ...

Comment faire une révolution à l ' extérieur de soi , quand on ne l ' a pas faite d ' abord à l ' intérieur de soi ?

Pour changer de sujet , quoique ...

Il serait intéressant de faire un documentaire sur ce qu ' est vraiment le fonctionnement d ' un indymédia . Quels sont les gens qui composent cet indymédia , d ' où viennent - ils / elles , qu ' espèrent - ils / elles , que veulent - ils / elles , pourquoi certains indymédia disparaissent , pourquoi d ' autres indymédia se maintiennent , quelle différence font les modérateurs / modératrices , avec des censeurs et censeuses ?

Les gens qui composent ces indymédia se connaissent - ils / elles vraiment ?

" A Jean Jacques Pauvert 6 juillet 92

C ' est cette volonté de modernisation et d ' unification du spectacle , liée à tous les autres aspects de la simplification de la société , qui a conduit en 1989 la bureaucratie russe à se convertir soudain , comme un seul homme , à la présente idéologie de la démocratie ; c ' est à dire la liberté dictatoriale du marché , tempérée par la reconnaissance des droits de l ' homme spectateur ... "

Guy Debord , 1931 - 1994 , ( Correspondance ( extrait ) , volume 7 , janvier 1988 - novembre 1994 , Ed : Librairie Arthème Fayard )

Sur quels critères réels sont acceptés ou refusés des articles ? ( chaque charte étant trop vague ... ) , il est certain qu ' un documentaire sur le fonctionnement d ' un indymédia pourrait intéresser beaucoup de gens . ( Peut - être que cela a été déjà fait ? ) , chaque personne faisant partie d ' un indymédia serait interviewée séparément et si exigé , anonymement , avec visage caché ...

Il y a des indymédia qui portent les stigmates de ceux et celles qui les composent ...

En France , pour l ' instant ( en 2010 ) , le moins dogmatique est indymédia Poitiers , avec dans une moindre mesure , indymédia Nantes ... mais tout peut changer très rapidement , selon la composition d ' une équipe , et croyez - bien que je ne crache pas dans la soupe , car , j ' ai été quand même parfois publié par des indymédia , même par ceux qui ne m ' aiment pas !

Et c ' est tant mieux , je ne peux que les en remercier , car il n ' est jamais bon d ' être apprécié de tout le monde .

Tout ce qui se fait , peut - être aimé ou détesté . Seules les raisons qui motivent ces détestations , ou ces exclusions , ( souvent inconscientes ) , sont intéressantes à connaître .

Personne n ' est ni inférieur , ni supérieur , à qui que ce soit , me fais - je bien comprendre ?

Il n ' est point besoin d ' être un savant de l ' atome ou un chimiste travaillant sur les armes bactériologiques , pour imaginer ce qu ' est le pouvoir destructeur des armes atomiques , thermonucléaires , biologiques ou chimiques , etc ...

Et il y a longtemps que le savant ne se pose plus la question de la responsabilité morale du savant dans le spectacle moderne . Car le savant est devenu un idiot . Même plus cultivé .

Un idiot ( pour la plupart ) , au service des grandes puissances industrielles et technologiques.

" A Annie Le Brun 5 décembre 92

Chère Annie ,

Sollers ne peut faire le moindre doute pour personne , et pour moi moins , soyez - en sûre , que personne . Il paraît clair , en lisant sa risible Fête à Venise , qu ' il veut y insinuer qu ' il a participé jadis à la conférence de Venise , qu ' il a figuré de sa personne au nombre des mythiques " situs clandestins " . Et en plus j ' ai su , par Jean - Jacques que l ' animal avait prétendu , auprès d ' Antoine Gallimard , qu ' il me connaissait personnellement . Il vient de redoubler de cynisme en me livrant un stock de lauriers dans l ' humanité . "

Guy Debord , 1931 - 1994 , ( Correspondance , ( extrait ) , volume 7 , janvier 1988 - novembre 1994 , Ed : Librairie Arthème Fayard )

Et un idiot même savant , est tout , sauf intelligent . Et par ce petit exemple de bon sens , nous comprendrons mieux , pourquoi , personne n ' est ni inférieur , ni supérieur , à personne.

Les mémoires et les dictionnaires ne sont pas la connaissance , elles ne sont que des mémoires . La culture a besoin de la mémoire , la connaissance peut éventuellement s ' en passer .

La culture est bourgeoise , la connaissance est révolutionnaire . La culture est savante , la connaissance est intelligente .

Chaque temps secrète ses maladies , ses célébrités , ses échanges relationnels , ses moeurs . Aujourd'hui , c ' est le temps du sida , voir le livre remarquable de Michel Bounan ( né en 1942 ) , médecin homéopathe , " Le temps du sida " Ed : Allia , 1990 . Michel Bounan , qui fut à un moment , le médecin de feu Guy Debord ( 1931 - 1994 ) .

Et aussi l ' auteur de l ' édifiant " L ' art de Céline et son temps " Ed : Allia / 1997 .

Un Louis Ferdinand Céline ( 1894 - 1961 ) , vu en agent provocateur de l ' ordre établi , plus qu ' en agent antisémite convaincu ... intéressant , de toutes façons , il existe un document cinématographique où Céline est l ' invité d ' un congrès ou autre , des intellectuels de droite .

L ' histoire des visiteurs de l ' histoire , n ' est pas l ' histoire des visiteurs de l ' histoire .

L ' on peut faire aussi l ' histoire à son image , comme l ' on fait dieu à son image . ( Ceci dit , j ' aime beaucoup l ' écrivain feu L.F. Céline . Il est le style . Et le personnage n ' est pas antipathique non plus . )

Et de tout ce que l ' on ne connait pas vraiment . Et toute image est forcément fausse , puisqu'elle n ' est qu ' image . La guerre n ' est pas déjà commencée , la guerre ne fait que continuer . La guerre ne s ' est jamais arrêtée .

Depuis la fixation au sol , au néolithique vrai , et l ' apparition de la notion de propriété . Six mille ans et six mille guerres !

Il faut lire l ' ouvrage de feu la préhistorienne feu Marija Gimbutas ( 1921 - 1994 ) , " Le langage de la déesse " ( 1989 ) , sur le pacifisme foncier de la société gynocentrique ou matrilinéaire . Une civilisation du mésolithique et de l ' épipaléolithique , qui aurait durée tout de même , plusieurs milliers d ' années . Et oui , cela n ' a pas toujours été la loi du plus riche et du plus violent , comme l ' enseignement des bourgeoisies voudrait nous le faire croire , et ce , dès l ' école maternelle .

" Même des jumeaux identiques possédant des gènes identiques ont des cerveaux différents en raison des expériences différentes qu ' ils ont traversées au cours de leur vie" .

Eric Kandel ( né en 1929 , prix Nobel de physiologie et de médecine en l ' an 2000 )

L ' on retrouve une trace de ces sociétés du gynocentrisme et de la matrilinéarité , encore de nos jours , chez les Moso ou Mosuo , une ethnie du Sud - ouest de la Chine , sur les contreforts de l ' Himalaya . Une société fossile , qui pratique toujours le partage sexuel , le partage des biens , sans la notion de propriété , où ce qui importe avant tout , est l ' harmonie globale de la cité , et donc le bien être de tous et de toutes . C ' est une archive vivante , comme l ' est un fossile osseux pour un paléontologue .

Une société matrilinéaire , sans aucune arme , sans aucune guerre , au communisme de partage . Mais elle fut remplacée , hélas , par le patriarcat , où l ' héritage se faisait de père à fils , et non plus de mère à fille . Le patriarcat engendrera la guerre , la prison , l ' inégalité , le génocide , la compétition , la rivalité , la jalousie , bref , tout ce que métabolise la notion de propriété . Et depuis , si les armes de destruction se sont perfectionnées , les mentalités sont restées absolument les mêmes . Certes , les technologies de nos années 2010 , sont très ingénieuses et très sophistiquées , mais au lieu d ' une brute avec une lance , comme autrefois , c ' est aujourd'hui une brute avec une bombe thermonucléaire .

Jadis , Alice Becker - Ho / Debord m ' avait offert un livre fort rare et aux pages non découpées , de feu son époux , Guy Debord , " Mémoires " ( 1958 ) , avec des structures portantes d ' Asger Jorn ( 1914 - 1973 ) , et comme j ' avais besoin d ' argent , je le vendis à un marchand d ' art , en 1999 , pour la somme de 4500 francs .

Je crus me faire posséder par le marchand d ' art , mais finalement , voici ce que me répondit à ce sujet Alice Debord , sur une carte postale représentant Marx et Engels .

" Mais non vous ne vous êtes pas fait avoir - les marchands font toujours la culbute ( vendre au double ) , c ' est leur métier .

Je ne pensais même pas que vous réussiriez à en obtenir autant , c ' est pourquoi je vous ai photocopié le catalogue , pour que vous ayez une idée du trafic . Il faut cesser de se lamenter . Ne pas faire de bassesses est une grande satisfaction pour certains .

Amitiés . Alice . PS : deux envois vous attendent à Vernois . "

J ' ai fort heureusement , une copie de ces " Mémoires " ...

Rendre la gloire encore plus glorieuse , en la livrant au public , comme rendre la honte encore plus honteuse , en la livrant au public . Finalement , le copain Pierrot le Grec , qui , devant la CGT , lors d ' une manifestation à Nantes , lançait le slogan " Contre tout , pour rien " , avec son drapeau noir à la main , avait tout dit de nos jours catastrophiques ...

Patrice Faubert ( 2010 ) pouète , peuète , puète , paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)

