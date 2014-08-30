Capabilité

Submitted by Anonymous on Thu, 2021-08-26 02:25
Author: 
Patrice Faubert
Locality: 
Other

Je défèque la capitainesse
Militarisation de mes fesses
Déjection, pire que des fèces
Scatologie bonne pour la messe

Qui n'est pas songeur
Qui ne se meurt
Toutes les clameurs
Ne sont-elles pas leurres ?

Comment ne pas être pensif
Devant l'homo sapiens sapiens, ce beau massif
Passif, oui passif
Bien plus qu'actif

Débilité, crânerie, activité idiosyncrasique
Immuable ou muable
Telle est la musique
Elle est stable ou instable

Patrice Faubert ( 1972 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

I defecate the captain
Militarization of my buttocks
Dejection, worse than feces
Scatology good for mass

Who is not pensive
Who does not die
All the clamor
Are they not decoys?

How not to be pensive
In front of homo sapiens sapiens, this beautiful massif
Passive, yes passive
Much more than active

Debility, boastfulness, idiosyncratic activity
Immutable or mutable
This is the music
It is stable or unstable

