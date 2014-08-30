Capabilité

Je défèque la capitainesse

Militarisation de mes fesses

Déjection, pire que des fèces

Scatologie bonne pour la messe

Qui n'est pas songeur

Qui ne se meurt

Toutes les clameurs

Ne sont-elles pas leurres ?

Comment ne pas être pensif

Devant l'homo sapiens sapiens, ce beau massif

Passif, oui passif

Bien plus qu'actif

Débilité, crânerie, activité idiosyncrasique

Immuable ou muable

Telle est la musique

Elle est stable ou instable

Patrice Faubert ( 1972 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

I defecate the captain

Militarization of my buttocks

Dejection, worse than feces

Scatology good for mass

Who is not pensive

Who does not die

All the clamor

Are they not decoys?

How not to be pensive

In front of homo sapiens sapiens, this beautiful massif

Passive, yes passive

Much more than active

Debility, boastfulness, idiosyncratic activity

Immutable or mutable

This is the music

It is stable or unstable

Patrice Faubert (1972) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)