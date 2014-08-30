Ils furent grands

Elles furent grandes

Les gaullistes, les communistes, les sans-parti

Et tous et toutes, les grévistes de France

Et tous ceux, et toutes celles, des autres pays

Qui résistèrent à l'ignominie fasciste et nazie

Ils furent grands

Elles furent grandes

Les anarchistes d'Espagne

Qui résistèrent au monstre franquiste et stalinien

Et c'est pas rien

Aujourd'hui

Tout est si petit

Tout est si riquiqui

Il n'y a même plus de gaullistes

Il n'y a même plus de communistes

Il n'y a même plus d'anarchistes

Il n'y a même plus de grévistes

Il n'y a plus que la dictature consumériste

Il n'y a plus la foi

Il n'y a plus que des lois

La loi du plus fort

Qui ne fait que des morts

Les hommes et femmes politiques

Sont des hommes et femmes d'affaires

Qui font des affaires

De gauche, de droite

Les hommes et femmes d'affaires

Sont au pouvoir

Cela veut tout manger et tout boire

Les hommes et femmes d'affaires

Veulent nous faire croire

A leurs histoires

De droite, de gauche

La résistance de nos jours

Consiste à dénoncer les fausses résistances

Consiste à dénoncer les hypocrites résiliences

Tout est devenu riquiqui

Tout est devenu si petit

Il n'y a plus la flamme

Tout est devenu sans âme

Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

They were great

They were big

Gaullists, Communists, Non-Party

And all of them, the strikers of France

And all those, and all those, from other countries

Who resisted fascist and nazi ignominy

They were great

They were big

The anarchists of Spain

Who resisted the Francoist and Stalinist monster

And it's not nothing

Today

Everything is so small

Everything is so small

There aren't even any Gaullists anymore

There aren't even any communists anymore

There aren't even anarchists anymore

There aren't even any strikers anymore

There is only the consumerist dictatorship

There is no more faith

There are only laws

The law of the strongest

That only causes deaths

Politicians

Are businessmen and women

Who do business

From left, from right

Business men and women

Are in power

It wants to eat it all and drink it all

Business men and women

Want us to believe

To their stories

From right, from left

Resistance nowadays

Consists of denouncing false resistance

Consists of denouncing resilience hypocrites

Everything has become rickety

Everything has become so small

There is no longer the flame

Everything has become soulless

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)