La résistance de nos jours
Ils furent grands
Elles furent grandes
Les gaullistes, les communistes, les sans-parti
Et tous et toutes, les grévistes de France
Et tous ceux, et toutes celles, des autres pays
Qui résistèrent à l'ignominie fasciste et nazie
Ils furent grands
Elles furent grandes
Les anarchistes d'Espagne
Qui résistèrent au monstre franquiste et stalinien
Et c'est pas rien
Aujourd'hui
Tout est si petit
Tout est si riquiqui
Il n'y a même plus de gaullistes
Il n'y a même plus de communistes
Il n'y a même plus d'anarchistes
Il n'y a même plus de grévistes
Il n'y a plus que la dictature consumériste
Il n'y a plus la foi
Il n'y a plus que des lois
La loi du plus fort
Qui ne fait que des morts
Les hommes et femmes politiques
Sont des hommes et femmes d'affaires
Qui font des affaires
De gauche, de droite
Les hommes et femmes d'affaires
Sont au pouvoir
Cela veut tout manger et tout boire
Les hommes et femmes d'affaires
Veulent nous faire croire
A leurs histoires
De droite, de gauche
La résistance de nos jours
Consiste à dénoncer les fausses résistances
Consiste à dénoncer les hypocrites résiliences
Tout est devenu riquiqui
Tout est devenu si petit
Il n'y a plus la flamme
Tout est devenu sans âme
Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
They were great
They were big
Gaullists, Communists, Non-Party
And all of them, the strikers of France
And all those, and all those, from other countries
Who resisted fascist and nazi ignominy
They were great
They were big
The anarchists of Spain
Who resisted the Francoist and Stalinist monster
And it's not nothing
Today
Everything is so small
Everything is so small
There aren't even any Gaullists anymore
There aren't even any communists anymore
There aren't even anarchists anymore
There aren't even any strikers anymore
There is only the consumerist dictatorship
There is no more faith
There are only laws
The law of the strongest
That only causes deaths
Politicians
Are businessmen and women
Who do business
From left, from right
Business men and women
Are in power
It wants to eat it all and drink it all
Business men and women
Want us to believe
To their stories
From right, from left
Resistance nowadays
Consists of denouncing false resistance
Consists of denouncing resilience hypocrites
Everything has become rickety
Everything has become so small
There is no longer the flame
Everything has become soulless
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Add new comment