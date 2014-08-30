L'embauche
En bonne buse grincheuse
Le chef du personnel
Me dit de m'asseoir
Je m'assis donc
Il me demanda mes références
Et commença ses doléances
Comment ? un mois ceci, un mois cela
Ce ton rédactionnel m'irrita
Et me déplut par sa défiance !
Et je mis sur son nez
Des mots uppercuts
Des paroles en rut
Je mus mes bras
En un cinéma épouvantable
Une avalanche qu'il but, en grimaçant
Puis je me tus
Et je mis mes yeux dans ses yeux
Nous reçûmes nos regards
Que nous battîmes d'implacables éclairs !
Je souffris de cette résistance
Lorsque son incessibilité tressaillit
Et il ne put reprendre cadence !
Il fuit en fracassant sa tête, contre le bureau
Sa démence enfin délivrée, le sot
Car, c'est ainsi qu'il mourut !
Je le vainquis par ma force, le mot uppercut
Et sur ce, je partis, avant que ses esclaves
Ne vinrent faire leur numéro de caves
Patrice Faubert ( 1972 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
In good grumpy hawk
Chief of Staff
Tells me to sit down
So i sat down
He asked me for my references
And began his grievances
How? 'Or' What ? a month this, a month this
This editorial tone irritated me
And I displeased by his distrust!
And I put on his nose
Uppercuts words
Words in heat
I am pushing my arms
In a terrible cinema
An avalanche that he drank, grimacing
Then I shut up
And I put my eyes in her eyes
We received our looks
How we beat relentless lightning!
I suffered from this resistance
When his inaccessibility flinched
And he could not resume pace!
He runs away smashing his head, against the desk
His madness finally delivered, the fool
Because that's how he died!
I conquered him by my strength, the word uppercut
And with that, I left, before his slaves
Did not come to do their number of cellars
