L'embauche

En bonne buse grincheuse

Le chef du personnel

Me dit de m'asseoir

Je m'assis donc

Il me demanda mes références

Et commença ses doléances

Comment ? un mois ceci, un mois cela

Ce ton rédactionnel m'irrita

Et me déplut par sa défiance !

Et je mis sur son nez

Des mots uppercuts

Des paroles en rut

Je mus mes bras

En un cinéma épouvantable

Une avalanche qu'il but, en grimaçant

Puis je me tus

Et je mis mes yeux dans ses yeux

Nous reçûmes nos regards

Que nous battîmes d'implacables éclairs !

Je souffris de cette résistance

Lorsque son incessibilité tressaillit

Et il ne put reprendre cadence !

Il fuit en fracassant sa tête, contre le bureau

Sa démence enfin délivrée, le sot

Car, c'est ainsi qu'il mourut !

Je le vainquis par ma force, le mot uppercut

Et sur ce, je partis, avant que ses esclaves

Ne vinrent faire leur numéro de caves

Patrice Faubert ( 1972 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

In good grumpy hawk

Chief of Staff

Tells me to sit down

So i sat down

He asked me for my references

And began his grievances

How? 'Or' What ? a month this, a month this

This editorial tone irritated me

And I displeased by his distrust!

And I put on his nose

Uppercuts words

Words in heat

I am pushing my arms

In a terrible cinema

An avalanche that he drank, grimacing

Then I shut up

And I put my eyes in her eyes

We received our looks

How we beat relentless lightning!

I suffered from this resistance

When his inaccessibility flinched

And he could not resume pace!

He runs away smashing his head, against the desk

His madness finally delivered, the fool

Because that's how he died!

I conquered him by my strength, the word uppercut

And with that, I left, before his slaves

Did not come to do their number of cellars

Patrice Faubert (1972) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)