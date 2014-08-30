The Shortwave Report 09/03/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, and Sputnik Radio.

From GERMANY- In China children are now limited to 3 hours of online video gaming per week to protect their physical and mental health. A series of reports on extreme weather globally, and Extinction Rebellion is staging large protests every day this week in London, demanding action on climate change. Many fires continue in California and Haiti lacks food. Defense and foreign ministers from the EU are meeting to discuss Afghanistan and the need for a EU defense force. In Venezuela the opposition has decided to vote in upcoming regional elections, and security forces in southern Mexico have stopped a caravan of Central American migrants on foot to the US.

From CUBA- In Mexico the government of President Obrador has proposed to abolish the Organization of American States, the OAS, and to create a new regional body to eliminate interventionism. In Brazil, protests continue demanding that President Bolsonaro deal with unemployment, poverty, and the Covid crisis. Bolsonaro addressed a crowd in the capitol and urged everyone to get rifles as soon as possible. The UN reported that Israel has forced 31 Palestinians to demolish their homes in the West Bank in the past 2 weeks. The Afghan health care system is at risk of collapse after foreign donors stopped providing aid after the Taliban takeover. The US drone strike in Kabul, intended to prevent a bomb attack, instead killed 10 members of an Afghan family, 7 of them children.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Sputnik Orbiting The World George Galloway spoke with Paul Rogers, professor of peace studies at the University of Bradford. They discuss the origins of the war in Afghanistan, which countries will extend their influence in the vacuum created by the withdrawals, and how the Taliban oppose groups like ISIS.

