De l'analgésie sociétale

Analgésie congénitale

Analgésie psychologique

De l'autre

Pour l'autre

En l'autre

Analgésie économique

Analgésie politique

Ou alors

Pour son propre cas

Et non pour tous les autres cas

De la corporation identitaire

De certaines manifestations réactionnaires

De l'individualisme identitaire

Et chacun pour sa gueule

Et chacune pour sa gueule

Voilà ce qui fait loi

Voilà ce qui fait foi

Comme aussi ce qui permet

Toutes les inégalités, tous les méfaits

Du moment

Que l'on n'y est

Du moment

En analgésie du fait

Et tout est permis

De toutes les saloperies

De toutes les douleurs de la vie

De toutes les souffrances de la vie !

De la solidarité

Uniquement

Pour son groupe

Pour son sous-groupe

Et par religion

Et par idéologie

Et par intérêt

Quand seul, son propre intérêt, devient vrai

Et par croyance

Et par ignorance

Par région

Par pays et par corporation

Sinon

Aucune vraie solidarité

Pour la simple dignité

Ou alors, au mieux, très parcellarisée

Aucune liberté

Aucune égalité

Aucune fraternité

Quand

Tout est sans liberté

Quand

Quand tout est sans égalité

Quand

Tout est sans fraternité

Ainsi

En France, chaque année

60.000 hectares de terres agricoles

Tout se tient, quand on s'y colle

En immeubles, routes, parkings

Centres commerciaux, et autres loopings

Des terres agricoles transformées

Du béton, par seconde, dix neuf mètres carrés

Comme si toutes les six années

Le département du Rhône, de la carte française, était rayé !

La techno-écologie

Supplantant l'agroécologie

Comme

Toute révolution

Est confisquée par ses gardiennes et ses gardiens

Or, la révolution

Ne doit surtout pas être gardée

Elle est contre toute prison

Elle est contre toute représentativité

Elle ne veut ni geôlière, ni geôlier

Elle est contre tout nationalisme

Elle est contre tout étatisme

Elle est sans religion

Elle est sans idéologie

Elle est sans aucun chef

Elle est sans leader, derechef

Elle est sans racisme ni xénophobie

Sinon

C'est la révolution de la réaction

Fausse révolution et vraie réaction

C'est la révolution nationale

Cela n'est toujours que la révolution du capital

La révolution révolutionnaire

N'est pas la révolution réactionnaire

Et de l'ancêtre commun du vivant

De l'unicellulaire

Au pluricellulaire

Tout en un, tout est un

S'adaptant

Au temps de son environnement

De l'univers

Du multivers

Avec le temps de l'analgésie psychologique

De toute une éducation sadique

Rien qu'en exemple pris

Ou sur tout ou presque, est dit

Du sous-marin géant, russe, ainsi

Poséidon, qui de l'océan, surgit

178 mètres de long, et à hier, tout confort, et qui bondit

Du drone nucléaire

Prêt à bondir

Prêt à partir

Toute une analgésie d'école

S'apprenant comme des cabrioles

Fomentant

De génération en génération

Toute une normalité d'analgésisation

Toutes les guerres

Toutes les atrocités

Toutes les insensibilités

Tous les conflits

Toutes les indifférences bénies

Et surtout

Tant que cela ne nous touche pas

Personnellement, n'est-ce pas ?

Alors, l'on s'en fiche bien, n'est-ce pas ?

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Congenital analgesia

Psychological analgesia

The other

For the other

In the other

Economic analgesia

Political analgesia

Or

For its own case

And not for all other cases

Identity corporation

Of certain reactionary demonstrations

Identity individualism

And each for his face

And each for its face

This is what makes law

This is what is authentic

As also what allows

All the inequalities, all the misdeeds

From the moment

That we are not there

From the moment

In analgesia of the fact

And everything is allowed

Of all the crap

Of all the pains of life

Of all the sufferings of life!

Solidarity

Uniquely

For his group

For his sub-group

And by religion

And by ideology

And out of interest

When alone, his own self-interest, becomes true

And by belief

And out of ignorance

By region

By country and by corporation

Otherwise

No real solidarity

For simple dignity

Or, at best, very fragmented

No freedom

No tie

No fraternity

When

Everything is without freedom

When

When everything is unequal

When

Everything is without fraternity

Thereby

In France, every year

60,000 hectares of agricultural land

Everything fits, when we stick to it

In buildings, roads, car parks

Shopping centers, and other loops

Farmland transformed

Concrete, per second, nineteen square meters

As if every six years

The Rhône department, on the French map, was scratched!

Techno-ecology

Substituting agroecology

As

Any revolution

Is confiscated by his guards

Now the revolution

Above all, should not be kept

She is against any prison

She is against any representativeness

She doesn't want a jailer or a jailer

She is against all nationalism

She is against all statism

She has no religion

She is without ideology

She is without any boss

She is without a leader, once again

She is free from racism and xenophobia

Otherwise

It's the reaction revolution

False revolution and real reaction

It's the national revolution

It is still only the revolution of capital

The revolutionary revolution

Is not the reactionary revolution

And of the common ancestor of the living

From the unicellular

Multicellular

All in one, all is one

Adapting

At the time of its environment

Of the universe

From the multiverse

With the time of psychological analgesia

Of a whole sadistic upbringing

Just as an example

Or almost everything, is said

From the giant submarine, Russian, as well

Poseidon, who emerges from the ocean

178 meters long, and see you yesterday, all comfort, and which leaps

Nuclear drone

Ready to pounce

Ready to go

A whole school analgesia

Learning like antics

Fomenting

From generation to generation

A whole normality of analgesia

All wars

All the atrocities

All the insensitivities

All conflicts

All blessed indifference

And especially

As long as it doesn't touch us

Personally, is not it?

So, we don't care, do we?

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)