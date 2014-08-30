De l'analgésie sociétale
Analgésie congénitale
Analgésie psychologique
De l'autre
Pour l'autre
En l'autre
Analgésie économique
Analgésie politique
Ou alors
Pour son propre cas
Et non pour tous les autres cas
De la corporation identitaire
De certaines manifestations réactionnaires
De l'individualisme identitaire
Et chacun pour sa gueule
Et chacune pour sa gueule
Voilà ce qui fait loi
Voilà ce qui fait foi
Comme aussi ce qui permet
Toutes les inégalités, tous les méfaits
Du moment
Que l'on n'y est
Du moment
En analgésie du fait
Et tout est permis
De toutes les saloperies
De toutes les douleurs de la vie
De toutes les souffrances de la vie !
De la solidarité
Uniquement
Pour son groupe
Pour son sous-groupe
Et par religion
Et par idéologie
Et par intérêt
Quand seul, son propre intérêt, devient vrai
Et par croyance
Et par ignorance
Par région
Par pays et par corporation
Sinon
Aucune vraie solidarité
Pour la simple dignité
Ou alors, au mieux, très parcellarisée
Aucune liberté
Aucune égalité
Aucune fraternité
Quand
Tout est sans liberté
Quand
Quand tout est sans égalité
Quand
Tout est sans fraternité
Ainsi
En France, chaque année
60.000 hectares de terres agricoles
Tout se tient, quand on s'y colle
En immeubles, routes, parkings
Centres commerciaux, et autres loopings
Des terres agricoles transformées
Du béton, par seconde, dix neuf mètres carrés
Comme si toutes les six années
Le département du Rhône, de la carte française, était rayé !
La techno-écologie
Supplantant l'agroécologie
Comme
Toute révolution
Est confisquée par ses gardiennes et ses gardiens
Or, la révolution
Ne doit surtout pas être gardée
Elle est contre toute prison
Elle est contre toute représentativité
Elle ne veut ni geôlière, ni geôlier
Elle est contre tout nationalisme
Elle est contre tout étatisme
Elle est sans religion
Elle est sans idéologie
Elle est sans aucun chef
Elle est sans leader, derechef
Elle est sans racisme ni xénophobie
Sinon
C'est la révolution de la réaction
Fausse révolution et vraie réaction
C'est la révolution nationale
Cela n'est toujours que la révolution du capital
La révolution révolutionnaire
N'est pas la révolution réactionnaire
Et de l'ancêtre commun du vivant
De l'unicellulaire
Au pluricellulaire
Tout en un, tout est un
S'adaptant
Au temps de son environnement
De l'univers
Du multivers
Avec le temps de l'analgésie psychologique
De toute une éducation sadique
Rien qu'en exemple pris
Ou sur tout ou presque, est dit
Du sous-marin géant, russe, ainsi
Poséidon, qui de l'océan, surgit
178 mètres de long, et à hier, tout confort, et qui bondit
Du drone nucléaire
Prêt à bondir
Prêt à partir
Toute une analgésie d'école
S'apprenant comme des cabrioles
Fomentant
De génération en génération
Toute une normalité d'analgésisation
Toutes les guerres
Toutes les atrocités
Toutes les insensibilités
Tous les conflits
Toutes les indifférences bénies
Et surtout
Tant que cela ne nous touche pas
Personnellement, n'est-ce pas ?
Alors, l'on s'en fiche bien, n'est-ce pas ?
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Congenital analgesia
Psychological analgesia
The other
For the other
In the other
Economic analgesia
Political analgesia
Or
For its own case
And not for all other cases
Identity corporation
Of certain reactionary demonstrations
Identity individualism
And each for his face
And each for its face
This is what makes law
This is what is authentic
As also what allows
All the inequalities, all the misdeeds
From the moment
That we are not there
From the moment
In analgesia of the fact
And everything is allowed
Of all the crap
Of all the pains of life
Of all the sufferings of life!
Solidarity
Uniquely
For his group
For his sub-group
And by religion
And by ideology
And out of interest
When alone, his own self-interest, becomes true
And by belief
And out of ignorance
By region
By country and by corporation
Otherwise
No real solidarity
For simple dignity
Or, at best, very fragmented
No freedom
No tie
No fraternity
When
Everything is without freedom
When
When everything is unequal
When
Everything is without fraternity
Thereby
In France, every year
60,000 hectares of agricultural land
Everything fits, when we stick to it
In buildings, roads, car parks
Shopping centers, and other loops
Farmland transformed
Concrete, per second, nineteen square meters
As if every six years
The Rhône department, on the French map, was scratched!
Techno-ecology
Substituting agroecology
As
Any revolution
Is confiscated by his guards
Now the revolution
Above all, should not be kept
She is against any prison
She is against any representativeness
She doesn't want a jailer or a jailer
She is against all nationalism
She is against all statism
She has no religion
She is without ideology
She is without any boss
She is without a leader, once again
She is free from racism and xenophobia
Otherwise
It's the reaction revolution
False revolution and real reaction
It's the national revolution
It is still only the revolution of capital
The revolutionary revolution
Is not the reactionary revolution
And of the common ancestor of the living
From the unicellular
Multicellular
All in one, all is one
Adapting
At the time of its environment
Of the universe
From the multiverse
With the time of psychological analgesia
Of a whole sadistic upbringing
Just as an example
Or almost everything, is said
From the giant submarine, Russian, as well
Poseidon, who emerges from the ocean
178 meters long, and see you yesterday, all comfort, and which leaps
Nuclear drone
Ready to pounce
Ready to go
A whole school analgesia
Learning like antics
Fomenting
From generation to generation
A whole normality of analgesia
All wars
All the atrocities
All the insensitivities
All conflicts
All blessed indifference
And especially
As long as it doesn't touch us
Personally, is not it?
So, we don't care, do we?
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
