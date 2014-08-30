Donnez-moi trois enfants

De l'un, je ferais un crétin

De l'autre, je ferais un gentil

Du troisième, je ferais un méchant

Le libre arbitre n'existe pas

Car tout s'apprend

N'est-ce pas ?

Donnez-moi trois enfants

De l'un, je ferais un savant

De l'autre, je ferais un sot

Du troisième, je ferais un rigolo

Le libre arbitre, n'est pas libre

De son arbitre

Car tout s'apprend

N'est-ce pas ?

Donnez-moi trois enfants

De l'un, je ferais un président

De l'autre, je ferais un révolté

Du troisième, je ferais un déprimé

Le libre arbitre n'existe pas

Car tout s'apprend

N'est-ce pas ?

Le libre arbitre

Est un arbitre, pas libre

Et c'est l'apprentissage, qui le calibre

Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Give me three children

Of one, I would be a jerk

On the other, I would make a nice

From the third, I would make a villain

Free will does not exist

Because everything can be learned

Is not it ?

Give me three children

Of one, I would make a scholar

On the other, I would be a fool

From the third, I would make a joke

Free will is not free

From his referee

Because everything can be learned

Is not it ?

Give me three children

Of one, I would make a president

On the other, I would be a rebel

From the third, I would be depressed

Free will does not exist

Because everything can be learned

Is not it ?

Free will

Is a referee, not free

And it's learning that calibrates it

Patrice Faubert (2012) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)