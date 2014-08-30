Le libre arbitre n'est pas libre
Donnez-moi trois enfants
De l'un, je ferais un crétin
De l'autre, je ferais un gentil
Du troisième, je ferais un méchant
Le libre arbitre n'existe pas
Car tout s'apprend
N'est-ce pas ?
Donnez-moi trois enfants
De l'un, je ferais un savant
De l'autre, je ferais un sot
Du troisième, je ferais un rigolo
Le libre arbitre, n'est pas libre
De son arbitre
Car tout s'apprend
N'est-ce pas ?
Donnez-moi trois enfants
De l'un, je ferais un président
De l'autre, je ferais un révolté
Du troisième, je ferais un déprimé
Le libre arbitre n'existe pas
Car tout s'apprend
N'est-ce pas ?
Le libre arbitre
Est un arbitre, pas libre
Et c'est l'apprentissage, qui le calibre
Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Give me three children
Of one, I would be a jerk
On the other, I would make a nice
From the third, I would make a villain
Free will does not exist
Because everything can be learned
Is not it ?
Give me three children
Of one, I would make a scholar
On the other, I would be a fool
From the third, I would make a joke
Free will is not free
From his referee
Because everything can be learned
Is not it ?
Give me three children
Of one, I would make a president
On the other, I would be a rebel
From the third, I would be depressed
Free will does not exist
Because everything can be learned
Is not it ?
Free will
Is a referee, not free
And it's learning that calibrates it
Patrice Faubert (2012) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Add new comment