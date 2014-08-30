Toussaint Louverture
Ce que devient feu Toussaint Louverture ( 1743 - 1803 )
A la télévision française
Qui en prend à son aise
Où toute histoire est falsifiée
Où toute histoire est revisitée
Où toute histoire est érotisée
Où toute histoire est arrangée
Les interprètes y sont trop beaux
Les actrices y sont trop belles
Feu Toussaint Louverture
Ne mesurait qu'un mètre soixante trois
Et ne pesait qu'environ cinquante kilos
La télévision, quel culot !
Sa femme feu Suzanne Louverture
Etait grosse, laide, très mature
Mars Avril son valet, encore vivant
En 1821, n'a pas été tué
Et fort heureusement
D'une balle dans le dos
Par feu le général Caffarelli (1756 - 1799 )
Qui ne fut pas un salaud
Et qui mourut en combattant
Et le TOUT est à l'avenant
Et le TOUT est déformant
Et le TOUT est frimant
Des femmes aux seins magnifiques
Des hommes aux carrures mirifiques
Il faut faire fantasmer
Il faut faire délirer
Comme si, de plus
Un noir, ne pouvait être un dictateur
Comme si, de plus
Un noir, ne pouvait être un tyran
Comme si, de plus
Un noir, ne pouvait être un arriviste
Mais hélas, tout ce qu'un blanc est
Un noir l'est aussi
Mais hélas, tout ce qu'un noir est
Un blanc l'est aussi
Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
What became of the late Toussaint Louverture (1743 - 1803)
On French television
Who takes it easy
Where all history is falsified
Where all history is revisited
Where all history is eroticized
Where all history is arranged
The performers are too beautiful there
The actresses are too beautiful there
Late Toussaint Louverture
Was only five feet tall
And only weighed about fifty kilos
Television, what nerve!
His late wife Suzanne Louverture
Was fat, ugly, very mature
March April his servant, still alive
In 1821 was not killed
And fortunately
With a bullet in the back
By the late General Caffarelli (1756 - 1799)
Who was not a bastard
And who died fighting
And the EVERYTHING is to match
And the WHOLE is distorting
And the EVERYTHING is showing off
Women with beautiful breasts
Men with wonderful builds
You have to fantasize
We must make people delirious
As if, moreover
A black, couldn't be a dictator
As if, moreover
A black, couldn't be a tyrant
As if, moreover
A black, couldn't be an upstart
But alas all a white is
A black is too
But alas all a black is
A white is too
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
