Ce que devient feu Toussaint Louverture ( 1743 - 1803 )

A la télévision française

Qui en prend à son aise

Où toute histoire est falsifiée

Où toute histoire est revisitée

Où toute histoire est érotisée

Où toute histoire est arrangée

Les interprètes y sont trop beaux

Les actrices y sont trop belles

Feu Toussaint Louverture

Ne mesurait qu'un mètre soixante trois

Et ne pesait qu'environ cinquante kilos

La télévision, quel culot !

Sa femme feu Suzanne Louverture

Etait grosse, laide, très mature

Mars Avril son valet, encore vivant

En 1821, n'a pas été tué

Et fort heureusement

D'une balle dans le dos

Par feu le général Caffarelli (1756 - 1799 )

Qui ne fut pas un salaud

Et qui mourut en combattant

Et le TOUT est à l'avenant

Et le TOUT est déformant

Et le TOUT est frimant

Des femmes aux seins magnifiques

Des hommes aux carrures mirifiques

Il faut faire fantasmer

Il faut faire délirer

Comme si, de plus

Un noir, ne pouvait être un dictateur

Comme si, de plus

Un noir, ne pouvait être un tyran

Comme si, de plus

Un noir, ne pouvait être un arriviste

Mais hélas, tout ce qu'un blanc est

Un noir l'est aussi

Mais hélas, tout ce qu'un noir est

Un blanc l'est aussi

Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

What became of the late Toussaint Louverture (1743 - 1803)

On French television

Who takes it easy

Where all history is falsified

Where all history is revisited

Where all history is eroticized

Where all history is arranged

The performers are too beautiful there

The actresses are too beautiful there

Late Toussaint Louverture

Was only five feet tall

And only weighed about fifty kilos

Television, what nerve!

His late wife Suzanne Louverture

Was fat, ugly, very mature

March April his servant, still alive

In 1821 was not killed

And fortunately

With a bullet in the back

By the late General Caffarelli (1756 - 1799)

Who was not a bastard

And who died fighting

And the EVERYTHING is to match

And the WHOLE is distorting

And the EVERYTHING is showing off

Women with beautiful breasts

Men with wonderful builds

You have to fantasize

We must make people delirious

As if, moreover

A black, couldn't be a dictator

As if, moreover

A black, couldn't be a tyrant

As if, moreover

A black, couldn't be an upstart

But alas all a white is

A black is too

But alas all a black is

A white is too

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)