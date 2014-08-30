The Shortwave Report 09/10/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Sputnik Radio, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From JAPAN- The Japanese government is extending its covid state of emergency until the end of September. Police in Hong Kong have arrested pro-democracy activists creating vigils for victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre. In Myanmar the national pro-democracy unity government has called for a nationwide uprising against the military junta. The IAEA plans to send a team of experts to examine the plan to intentionally dump radioactive water from Fukushima into the Pacific Ocean.

From RUSSIA- Afshin Rattansi spoke with documentary filmmaker John Pilger on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Pilger says the war must be seen as another chapter in Western imperialism which is shifting its focus to China now. He refutes the notion that this was a good war, and points out the cooperation between the Taliban and the US in the 80s and 90s. Also the natural gas pipeline that had been proposed by Unocal with the assistance of Halliburton, whose CEO in 1998 was Dick Cheney- before he became VP in 2000.

From GERMANY- A series of news briefs from Afghanistan, the Gaza Strip, France in Syria, activists given long prison terms in Belarus, a coup in Guinea, and Mexico decriminalizes abortion. In Brazil president Bolsonaro rallied his supporters to not trust the Supreme Court or upcoming election results- opposition rallies occurred at the same time.

From CUBA- Joe Biden signed on Tuesday another year extension of the so-called trading with the enemy act, in order to sustain the economic blockade on the people of Cuba. Mexico City removed a statue of Christopher Columbus which will be replaced by that of an Olmec woman as part of a celebration of indigenous women. In Venezuela President Maduro insisted that Juan Guaido will be prosecuted for stealing $8 billion, bringing coup attempts, and sanctions on the people.

