Dromologie de Pandémonium

La société

De la dromologie

Vite

Toujours plus vite

Surtout

Vers l'abîme qui ne s'évite

Comme les galaxies

Les individus aussi

Comme les comètes

Les personnes aussi

S'éloignant les unes des autres

S'évitant les unes les autres

D'autant plus vite

Qu'elles vont vite

Chaque être humain

Comme une planète

Chaque être humain

Comme une comète

Avec et sur son propre monde

Pourtant comme une même sonde

Non plus

D'un pays l'autre

Mais

D'une planète l'autre

D'une comète l'autre

Rien que sur la planète système Terre

Du futur déjà, mais aussi du naguère

Des vies dans le futur

Des vies dans le passé

Et au tout intriqué et mélangé

Comme des époques différentes

Dans une même époque sidérante !

Comme de l'anatomie comparée

De tout le vivant, existant ou ayant existé

Où tout peut, a pu, pourra, se retrouver

Du métamorphosé

Du transformé

Du spectaculaire intégré comparé

Selon chaque section du déterminé

L'on peut s'y faire piéger

L'on peut s'y damner

Pour un peu de célébrité

Cette illusion illusionnée

Chaque être humain

Est, étant sa propre vedette

Elle vit en permanence dans sa tête

Tout autre, connu ou inconnu, comme le pense-bête

Car les personnes connues

Sont toujours d'illustres inconnues

Ne se connaissant pas elles-mêmes

Et pour les autres, moi, toi, soi, il en va de même

Feu ( 1942 - 1969 ) Brian Jones, fondateur des Rolling Stones

Victime du Club des 27 ans

Du spectacle de la contestation

Du club des morts et mortes à 27 ans

Expropriation de la spectacularisation

Tout vedettariat est illusoire

Apparaissant, disparaissant

Au fil des siècles, au fil des ans

Ô vaste et dérisoire gloire

Ô vaste et dérisoire foire !

Durée très limitée

Très vite, oubliée

Un autre produit pour remplacer

Moins de durabilité

Que le plastique

120 nouvelles espèces sur un morceau de plastique

Moules, huîtres, poissons, au plastique

Du nanoplastique

Du microplastique

Du macroplastique

Sur et dans la terre

Sur et dans la mer

Des océans à nos estomacs

Cinquante milliards de morceaux de plastique

Océans, mers, en nos terres

99 pour cent comme un disparu

Et donc, surtout, il est, il sera, il fut

En intégration dans le vivant

En principal composant de tout le vivant

Au tout jetable

Au tout minable

Un million d'oiseaux marins

Meurent, chaque année, par du plastique, avalé

De l'espèce humaine et de sa toxicité

Un million de requins

Massacrés, chaque année

Ailerons coupés

Puis, à la mer, rejetés

Donc, encore vivants

Donc, encore souffrants

Sans entendre leurs hurlements

Et au fond des mers, qui vont, coulant

De l'inhumanité

De la cruauté

De la monstruosité

En toute exemplarité

Car, comme cela, tout est organisé

Et chaque vie, humaine ou non humaine, qui en vit, l'atrocité !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

The society

Dromology

Quick

Always faster

Above all

Towards the abyss that cannot be avoided

Like galaxies

Individuals too

Like comets

People too

Moving away from each other

Avoiding each other

So much faster

That they go fast

Every human being

Like a planet

Every human being

Like a comet

With and on his own world

Yet like the same probe

No more

From one country to another

Corn

From one planet to another

From one comet to another

Only on the planet Earth system

From the future already, but also from the past

Lives in the future

Lives in the past

And at all entangled and mixed

Like different times

In the same staggering time!

Like comparative anatomy

Of all the living, existing or having existed

Where everything can, could, will be able to be found

Of the metamorphosed

From the transformed

Spectacular integrated compared

According to each section of the determined

You can get trapped there

We can die for it

For a little fame

This illusioned illusion

Every human being

Is, being his own star

She lives permanently in her head

Any other, known or unknown, like the reminder

Because famous people

Are still illustrious strangers

Not knowing themselves

And for the others, me, you, self, it is the same

Feu (1942 - 1969) Brian Jones, founder of the Rolling Stones

Victim of the 27 year old club

From the spectacle of protest

From the dead and dead club at 27

Expropriation of spectacularization

Any stardom is illusory

Appearing, disappearing

Over the centuries, over the years

O vast and paltry glory

O vast and ridiculous fair!

Very limited duration

Very quickly, forgotten

Another product to replace

Less durability

Than plastic

120 new species on a piece of plastic

Mussels, oysters, fish, plastic

Nanoplastic

Microplastic

Macroplastic

On and in the earth

On and in the sea

From the oceans to our stomachs

Fifty billion pieces of plastic

Oceans, seas, in our lands

99 percent like a missing one

And so, above all, he is, he will be, he was

In integration into the living

As the main component of all living things

At all disposable

At all shabby

A million seabirds

Die, every year, by plastic, swallowed

Of the human species and its toxicity

A million sharks

Massacred, every year

Cut fins

Then, to the sea, rejected

So still alive

So still in pain

Without hearing their screams

And at the bottom of the seas, which go, sinking

Of inhumanity

Cruelty

Monstrosity

In all exemplarity

Because, like that, everything is organized

And every life, human or non-human, that lives on it, the atrocity!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)