Dromologie de Pandémonium
La société
De la dromologie
Vite
Toujours plus vite
Surtout
Vers l'abîme qui ne s'évite
Comme les galaxies
Les individus aussi
Comme les comètes
Les personnes aussi
S'éloignant les unes des autres
S'évitant les unes les autres
D'autant plus vite
Qu'elles vont vite
Chaque être humain
Comme une planète
Chaque être humain
Comme une comète
Avec et sur son propre monde
Pourtant comme une même sonde
Non plus
D'un pays l'autre
Mais
D'une planète l'autre
D'une comète l'autre
Rien que sur la planète système Terre
Du futur déjà, mais aussi du naguère
Des vies dans le futur
Des vies dans le passé
Et au tout intriqué et mélangé
Comme des époques différentes
Dans une même époque sidérante !
Comme de l'anatomie comparée
De tout le vivant, existant ou ayant existé
Où tout peut, a pu, pourra, se retrouver
Du métamorphosé
Du transformé
Du spectaculaire intégré comparé
Selon chaque section du déterminé
L'on peut s'y faire piéger
L'on peut s'y damner
Pour un peu de célébrité
Cette illusion illusionnée
Chaque être humain
Est, étant sa propre vedette
Elle vit en permanence dans sa tête
Tout autre, connu ou inconnu, comme le pense-bête
Car les personnes connues
Sont toujours d'illustres inconnues
Ne se connaissant pas elles-mêmes
Et pour les autres, moi, toi, soi, il en va de même
Feu ( 1942 - 1969 ) Brian Jones, fondateur des Rolling Stones
Victime du Club des 27 ans
Du spectacle de la contestation
Du club des morts et mortes à 27 ans
Expropriation de la spectacularisation
Tout vedettariat est illusoire
Apparaissant, disparaissant
Au fil des siècles, au fil des ans
Ô vaste et dérisoire gloire
Ô vaste et dérisoire foire !
Durée très limitée
Très vite, oubliée
Un autre produit pour remplacer
Moins de durabilité
Que le plastique
120 nouvelles espèces sur un morceau de plastique
Moules, huîtres, poissons, au plastique
Du nanoplastique
Du microplastique
Du macroplastique
Sur et dans la terre
Sur et dans la mer
Des océans à nos estomacs
Cinquante milliards de morceaux de plastique
Océans, mers, en nos terres
99 pour cent comme un disparu
Et donc, surtout, il est, il sera, il fut
En intégration dans le vivant
En principal composant de tout le vivant
Au tout jetable
Au tout minable
Un million d'oiseaux marins
Meurent, chaque année, par du plastique, avalé
De l'espèce humaine et de sa toxicité
Un million de requins
Massacrés, chaque année
Ailerons coupés
Puis, à la mer, rejetés
Donc, encore vivants
Donc, encore souffrants
Sans entendre leurs hurlements
Et au fond des mers, qui vont, coulant
De l'inhumanité
De la cruauté
De la monstruosité
En toute exemplarité
Car, comme cela, tout est organisé
Et chaque vie, humaine ou non humaine, qui en vit, l'atrocité !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
The society
Dromology
Quick
Always faster
Above all
Towards the abyss that cannot be avoided
Like galaxies
Individuals too
Like comets
People too
Moving away from each other
Avoiding each other
So much faster
That they go fast
Every human being
Like a planet
Every human being
Like a comet
With and on his own world
Yet like the same probe
No more
From one country to another
Corn
From one planet to another
From one comet to another
Only on the planet Earth system
From the future already, but also from the past
Lives in the future
Lives in the past
And at all entangled and mixed
Like different times
In the same staggering time!
Like comparative anatomy
Of all the living, existing or having existed
Where everything can, could, will be able to be found
Of the metamorphosed
From the transformed
Spectacular integrated compared
According to each section of the determined
You can get trapped there
We can die for it
For a little fame
This illusioned illusion
Every human being
Is, being his own star
She lives permanently in her head
Any other, known or unknown, like the reminder
Because famous people
Are still illustrious strangers
Not knowing themselves
And for the others, me, you, self, it is the same
Feu (1942 - 1969) Brian Jones, founder of the Rolling Stones
Victim of the 27 year old club
From the spectacle of protest
From the dead and dead club at 27
Expropriation of spectacularization
Any stardom is illusory
Appearing, disappearing
Over the centuries, over the years
O vast and paltry glory
O vast and ridiculous fair!
Very limited duration
Very quickly, forgotten
Another product to replace
Less durability
Than plastic
120 new species on a piece of plastic
Mussels, oysters, fish, plastic
Nanoplastic
Microplastic
Macroplastic
On and in the earth
On and in the sea
From the oceans to our stomachs
Fifty billion pieces of plastic
Oceans, seas, in our lands
99 percent like a missing one
And so, above all, he is, he will be, he was
In integration into the living
As the main component of all living things
At all disposable
At all shabby
A million seabirds
Die, every year, by plastic, swallowed
Of the human species and its toxicity
A million sharks
Massacred, every year
Cut fins
Then, to the sea, rejected
So still alive
So still in pain
Without hearing their screams
And at the bottom of the seas, which go, sinking
Of inhumanity
Cruelty
Monstrosity
In all exemplarity
Because, like that, everything is organized
And every life, human or non-human, that lives on it, the atrocity!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
