The Mutilation of Uranus by Saturn

Kronos thus became the ruler of the world and founder of the Golden Age. He was married to his sister Rhea (Rheia). For fear of being disempowered himself, however, he ate all the children who arose from this connection: Hestia, Demeter, Hera, Hades and Poseidon, the Kronids. However, on the advice of Gaia and Uranos, Rhea hid the youngest son, Zeus, in the cave of Psychro in the Dikti Mountains on Crete, while she presented Kronos with a stone wrapped in a diaper, which he swallowed without noticing the deception.

But why why should a god eat his own childs? Newer studies may give an answer....

"Old mice benefit from young people's umbilical cord plasma. Their ability to remember and learn improved. This was shown by both immunohistological examinations of the hippocampus and labyrinth experiments with the mice. Researchers led by Tony Wyss-Coray from Stanford University School of Medicine have also provided evidence that could identify the protein in umbilical cord blood that could be responsible for the rejuvenation cure: tissue inhibitor metalloprotease 2 (TIMP2). The results were published in Nature"

"The effect of TIMP2 on the brain has so far only been investigated to a limited extent; no data have been available in connection with age," says first author Joseph Castellano. In their experiments on mice, they injected human plasma from umbilical cord blood every fourth day for two weeks and compared the effect with blood plasma injections in 19- to 24-year-olds and 61- to 82-year-olds. The researchers then tested the hippocampal function under the microscope and carried out mouse experiments in a labyrinth (Barnes maze).

"These results are indeed spectacular and should definitely be pursued in aging research." Hannelore Ehrenreich, Max Planck Institute for Experimental Medicine, Göttingen

While the blood plasma of the old subjects did not change the learning ability of the mice, a moderate effect was observed with the plasma of the young people and the greatest improvement was observed with the plasma from umbilical cord blood. To find out which protein could improve hippocampal functions in old age, the researchers looked for proteins that showed comparable age-dependent level fluctuations in both mice and humans.

Read more:

The Total Free Radical Trapping Ability of Cord Blood Plasma in Preterm and Term Babies

https://www.nature.com/articles/pr1989153

Human umbilical cord plasma proteins revitalize hippocampal function in aged mice

https://www.nature.com/articles/nature22067

Bioassay for monitoring the anti-aging effect of cord blood treatment

https://www.thno.org/v09p0001.htm

Will Drinking a Young Person’s Blood Provide Anti-Aging Health Benefits?

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/drink-young-blood-health/