Etoiles et molécules

Il y a encore plus, et c'est enfantin

D'étoiles dans l'univers

Que de grains

De sable, sur la planète Terre

Il y a encore plus, et c'est alien

D'électrons dans un centimètre cube d'air

De la planète Terre, que d'étoiles

Dans tout l'univers

Il y a deux cent millions

D'insectes pour un humain

Il y a des millions d'étoiles

Pour un seul être humain

L'humain est une rareté

Aux étoiles si adulées

Et les insectes pas si bêtes

Ont pour eux, la grande secte

J.H. Fabre (1823 - 1915 ) fut leur parrain

J.H. Fabre fut leur historien

Etoiles ou insectes

Insectes ou humains

C'est toujours des cellules

C'est toujours des molécules

Nos étoiles muses

Qui nous amusent

Belles figures célestes, sans douleur

Mais les insectes, qui jamais, ne s'usent

Mais les humains, toujours, dans la ruse

Ressentent pourtant, de même, la douleur

Les étoiles naissent

Les étoiles meurent

Leur nombre est si prodigieux

Leur nombre est si vertigineux

Que l'humain est rare

Que l'humain est à part

Patrice Faubert ( 2000 ) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

There is still more, and it's childish

Stars in the universe

So many grains

Sand, on planet Earth

There is still more, and it's alien

Electrons in a cubic centimeter of air

Of planet earth, how many stars

Throughout the universe

There are two hundred million

Insects for a human

There are millions of stars

For one human being

Humans are a rarity

To the stars so adored

And the insects not so stupid

Have for them, the great sect

J.H. Fabre (1823 - 1915) was their godfather

J.H. Fabre was their historian

Stars or insects

Insects or humans

It's still cells

It's still molecules

Our star muses

That amuse us

Beautiful celestial figures, without pain

But the insects, which never wear out

But the humans, always, in the cunning

Yet feel the pain in the same way

Stars are born

The stars are dying

Their number is so stupendous

Their number is so dizzying

That humans are rare

That the human is apart

Patrice Faubert (2000) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)