Etoiles et molécules
Il y a encore plus, et c'est enfantin
D'étoiles dans l'univers
Que de grains
De sable, sur la planète Terre
Il y a encore plus, et c'est alien
D'électrons dans un centimètre cube d'air
De la planète Terre, que d'étoiles
Dans tout l'univers
Il y a deux cent millions
D'insectes pour un humain
Il y a des millions d'étoiles
Pour un seul être humain
L'humain est une rareté
Aux étoiles si adulées
Et les insectes pas si bêtes
Ont pour eux, la grande secte
J.H. Fabre (1823 - 1915 ) fut leur parrain
J.H. Fabre fut leur historien
Etoiles ou insectes
Insectes ou humains
C'est toujours des cellules
C'est toujours des molécules
Nos étoiles muses
Qui nous amusent
Belles figures célestes, sans douleur
Mais les insectes, qui jamais, ne s'usent
Mais les humains, toujours, dans la ruse
Ressentent pourtant, de même, la douleur
Les étoiles naissent
Les étoiles meurent
Leur nombre est si prodigieux
Leur nombre est si vertigineux
Que l'humain est rare
Que l'humain est à part
Patrice Faubert ( 2000 ) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien
There is still more, and it's childish
Stars in the universe
So many grains
Sand, on planet Earth
There is still more, and it's alien
Electrons in a cubic centimeter of air
Of planet earth, how many stars
Throughout the universe
There are two hundred million
Insects for a human
There are millions of stars
For one human being
Humans are a rarity
To the stars so adored
And the insects not so stupid
Have for them, the great sect
J.H. Fabre (1823 - 1915) was their godfather
J.H. Fabre was their historian
Stars or insects
Insects or humans
It's still cells
It's still molecules
Our star muses
That amuse us
Beautiful celestial figures, without pain
But the insects, which never wear out
But the humans, always, in the cunning
Yet feel the pain in the same way
Stars are born
The stars are dying
Their number is so stupendous
Their number is so dizzying
That humans are rare
That the human is apart
Patrice Faubert (2000) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien
