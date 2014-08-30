6, 12, 18 litres, la chasse d'eau
Exposition à Nantes
L'art dit contemporain comme une rente
Tout un prétendu art
Hypnose du lard
Le faux formant le goût
Et ce en tout
Et chaque nouvelle génération
Des nouveaux faux, de nouvelles contrefaçons
Le contemporain
De l'ancien mal repeint
Au tout crétin
Arnaque et foutage de gueule
Personne ne s'y sent seul
Et tout le monde
Se regardant
D'un air si condescendant
Pauvrophobie
Grossophobie
Maigrophobie
Richophobie
Toute une panoplie
Et nous ne prêchons qu'à des convaincus
Et nous ne prêchons qu'à des convaincues
Cons vaincus, connes vaincues
De personnes, donc, déjà convaincues
Et tout ce qui ne rentre pas dans son signifiant
N'est pas entendu
Ne sera pas perçu
Et ainsi, gens contre gens
Pour que rien ne change vraiment
Chaque groupe humain, dans son signifiant, se confortant !
Tout moment
Tout instant
Comme un usufruit de programme
Comme un produit d'engramme
Partout, en tout
Nous entendons
TAM-TAM
Comme celui des motards
En France, cinq cents se tuent chaque année
22 fois plus de risques, de la probabilité
D'être tué en moto qu'en voiture
Et ce à kilométrage égal
La moto produisant onze fois plus, faux régal
De monoxyde de carbone que la voiture
Huit pour cent des accidents de la route
Et pour obtenir votre sympathie, une déroute
Sont inhérents à une défaillance technique
Plus qu'un métier
Vivre devient un sacerdoce
Avec l'horreur permanente, convoler en justes noces
Peu de chair, surtout de l'os
Parcours du combattant, simplement pour exister
Car pour tout, il faut se bagarrer, il faut banquer
Quand tout participe de la banque
Chaque personne prise comme branque
Chaque individu
Vache à lait du capital
De tout billet imprimé, malhonnêteté fatale
Et pour un billet de banque français
Abîmé ou neuf, mais, de toute vie, comme une défaite
Un billet français, c'est cent trente corps de métier !
Et qui dit argent
Dit, flic, voyou, politicien, mafieux, truand
Avec son plus grand faussaire
Feu ( 1912 - 2003 ) Ceslaw Bojarski
Qui travaillait tout seul, expert du faux, inégalé
Ingénieur, technicien, qui fut bien mal employé
Et pour le localiser et pour le loger
Longtemps, ce fut une parfaite impossibilité
Mais voyageant partout
Surtout train, comme un fou
Pour discrètement, les billets, les écouler
Sans se faire trop repérer
Par son mal de dos, il fut trahi
Et fut obligé, ainsi
De prendre deux complices, idiots, deux simples d'esprit
Alors, vite, cela finit
Et par dénonciation, il fut pris
Le corps de l'économie
N'est pas l'économie du corps
Sauf celle de l'esprit
La plupart des gens
Se parlent mal
Se regardent mal
Se comportent mal
C'est là, la loi croissante du capital
Rien ne peut-être décroissant sous le capital
Et pas de véritable changement
Ou alors, vers l'anarchie et hors du capital
Il y a tant de frontières
Qui sont surtout dans nos têtes
Avec toute une répugnance identitaire
Mais, ouf, aucune dans l'univers, dans le plurivers
C'est si bête
De toute humanité comme une défaite
Un peu comme pour l''Afghanistan
Où furent formés les fanatiques religieux talibans
USA et des alliés, contre URSS, la guerre d'Afghanistan
2430 kilomètres de frontière avec le sinistre Pakistan
De l'ouest
Jusqu'à l'Est
La plus longue des six frontières de l'Afghanistan
Il faudrait tirer la chasse d'eau
De toutes les bêtises, prendre les ciseaux
Et la chasse d'eau, c'est si peu écolo
6, 12, 18 litres d'eau
Ce à chaque chasse d'eau
Selon les équipements, terrifiante chasse d'eau !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Exhibition in Nantes
Contemporary art like a rent
All a so-called art
Bacon hypnosis
The false forming the taste
And this in all
And each new generation
New fakes, new fakes
The contemporary
Of the old badly repainted
To the whole moron
Scam and fuck
No one feels alone there
And everyone
Looking at each other
So condescendingly
Poorophobia
Grossophobia
Thinness
Richophobia
A whole panoply
And we only preach to believers
And we only preach to the convinced
Cons defeated, connes defeated
Of people, therefore, already convinced
And everything that does not fit in its signifier
Is not heard
Will not be perceived
And so, people against people
So that nothing really changes
Each human group, in its signifier, consolidating itself!
Any time
Any moment
As a program usufruct
As an engram product
Everywhere, in all
We hear
TAM TAM
Like the bikers
In France, five hundred are killed each year
22 times the risk, the probability
To be killed on a motorcycle than in a car
And this at equal mileage
The motorcycle producing eleven times more, false treat
Carbon monoxide than the car
Eight percent of traffic accidents
And to get your sympathy, a rout
Are inherent in a technical failure
More than a profession
Living becomes a priesthood
With the permanent horror, to marry in just marriage
Little flesh, mostly bone
Obstacle course, simply to exist
Because for everything, you have to fight, you have to bank
When everything is part of the bank
Each person taken as a jerk
Each individual
Capital cash cow
From any printed ticket, fatal dishonesty
And for a French banknote
Damaged or new, but, of all life, like a defeat
A French banknote is one hundred and thirty trades!
And who says money
Said, cop, thug, politician, mobster, mobster
With his biggest forger
Fire (1912 - 2003) Ceslaw Bojarski
Who worked all alone, expert in fake, unmatched
Engineer, technician, who was badly employed
And to locate it and to house it
For a long time, it was a perfect impossibility
But traveling everywhere
Especially train, like crazy
To discreetly, the tickets, sell them
Without being too spotted
By his back pain he was betrayed
And was obliged, thus
To take two accomplices, idiots, two simple minds
So quickly it ends
And by denunciation, he was caught
The body of the economy
Is not the economy of the body
Except that of the mind
Most people
Speak badly to each other
Look at each other badly
Behave badly
This is the growing law of capital
Nothing can be decreasing under the capital
And no real change
Or, towards anarchy and out of capital
There are so many borders
Who are mostly in our heads
With all an identity reluctance
But, phew, none in the universe, in the pluriverse
It's so stupid
Of all humanity like a defeat
A bit like Afghanistan
Where were the Taliban religious fanatics trained
USA and allies, against USSR, the war in Afghanistan
2,430 kilometers of border with the sinister Pakistan
From West
To the east
The longest of Afghanistan's six borders
We should flush the toilet
Of all the nonsense, take the scissors
And the flushing is so unhealthy
6, 12, 18 liters of water
This at each flush
Depending on the equipment, terrifying flushing!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
