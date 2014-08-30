6, 12, 18 litres, la chasse d'eau

Exposition à Nantes

L'art dit contemporain comme une rente

Tout un prétendu art

Hypnose du lard

Le faux formant le goût

Et ce en tout

Et chaque nouvelle génération

Des nouveaux faux, de nouvelles contrefaçons

Le contemporain

De l'ancien mal repeint

Au tout crétin

Arnaque et foutage de gueule

Personne ne s'y sent seul

Et tout le monde

Se regardant

D'un air si condescendant

Pauvrophobie

Grossophobie

Maigrophobie

Richophobie

Toute une panoplie

Et nous ne prêchons qu'à des convaincus

Et nous ne prêchons qu'à des convaincues

Cons vaincus, connes vaincues

De personnes, donc, déjà convaincues

Et tout ce qui ne rentre pas dans son signifiant

N'est pas entendu

Ne sera pas perçu

Et ainsi, gens contre gens

Pour que rien ne change vraiment

Chaque groupe humain, dans son signifiant, se confortant !

Tout moment

Tout instant

Comme un usufruit de programme

Comme un produit d'engramme

Partout, en tout

Nous entendons

TAM-TAM

Comme celui des motards

En France, cinq cents se tuent chaque année

22 fois plus de risques, de la probabilité

D'être tué en moto qu'en voiture

Et ce à kilométrage égal

La moto produisant onze fois plus, faux régal

De monoxyde de carbone que la voiture

Huit pour cent des accidents de la route

Et pour obtenir votre sympathie, une déroute

Sont inhérents à une défaillance technique

Plus qu'un métier

Vivre devient un sacerdoce

Avec l'horreur permanente, convoler en justes noces

Peu de chair, surtout de l'os

Parcours du combattant, simplement pour exister

Car pour tout, il faut se bagarrer, il faut banquer

Quand tout participe de la banque

Chaque personne prise comme branque

Chaque individu

Vache à lait du capital

De tout billet imprimé, malhonnêteté fatale

Et pour un billet de banque français

Abîmé ou neuf, mais, de toute vie, comme une défaite

Un billet français, c'est cent trente corps de métier !

Et qui dit argent

Dit, flic, voyou, politicien, mafieux, truand

Avec son plus grand faussaire

Feu ( 1912 - 2003 ) Ceslaw Bojarski

Qui travaillait tout seul, expert du faux, inégalé

Ingénieur, technicien, qui fut bien mal employé

Et pour le localiser et pour le loger

Longtemps, ce fut une parfaite impossibilité

Mais voyageant partout

Surtout train, comme un fou

Pour discrètement, les billets, les écouler

Sans se faire trop repérer

Par son mal de dos, il fut trahi

Et fut obligé, ainsi

De prendre deux complices, idiots, deux simples d'esprit

Alors, vite, cela finit

Et par dénonciation, il fut pris

Le corps de l'économie

N'est pas l'économie du corps

Sauf celle de l'esprit

La plupart des gens

Se parlent mal

Se regardent mal

Se comportent mal

C'est là, la loi croissante du capital

Rien ne peut-être décroissant sous le capital

Et pas de véritable changement

Ou alors, vers l'anarchie et hors du capital

Il y a tant de frontières

Qui sont surtout dans nos têtes

Avec toute une répugnance identitaire

Mais, ouf, aucune dans l'univers, dans le plurivers

C'est si bête

De toute humanité comme une défaite

Un peu comme pour l''Afghanistan

Où furent formés les fanatiques religieux talibans

USA et des alliés, contre URSS, la guerre d'Afghanistan

2430 kilomètres de frontière avec le sinistre Pakistan

De l'ouest

Jusqu'à l'Est

La plus longue des six frontières de l'Afghanistan

Il faudrait tirer la chasse d'eau

De toutes les bêtises, prendre les ciseaux

Et la chasse d'eau, c'est si peu écolo

6, 12, 18 litres d'eau

Ce à chaque chasse d'eau

Selon les équipements, terrifiante chasse d'eau !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Exhibition in Nantes

Contemporary art like a rent

All a so-called art

Bacon hypnosis

The false forming the taste

And this in all

And each new generation

New fakes, new fakes

The contemporary

Of the old badly repainted

To the whole moron

Scam and fuck

No one feels alone there

And everyone

Looking at each other

So condescendingly

Poorophobia

Grossophobia

Thinness

Richophobia

A whole panoply

And we only preach to believers

And we only preach to the convinced

Cons defeated, connes defeated

Of people, therefore, already convinced

And everything that does not fit in its signifier

Is not heard

Will not be perceived

And so, people against people

So that nothing really changes

Each human group, in its signifier, consolidating itself!

Any time

Any moment

As a program usufruct

As an engram product

Everywhere, in all

We hear

TAM TAM

Like the bikers

In France, five hundred are killed each year

22 times the risk, the probability

To be killed on a motorcycle than in a car

And this at equal mileage

The motorcycle producing eleven times more, false treat

Carbon monoxide than the car

Eight percent of traffic accidents

And to get your sympathy, a rout

Are inherent in a technical failure

More than a profession

Living becomes a priesthood

With the permanent horror, to marry in just marriage

Little flesh, mostly bone

Obstacle course, simply to exist

Because for everything, you have to fight, you have to bank

When everything is part of the bank

Each person taken as a jerk

Each individual

Capital cash cow

From any printed ticket, fatal dishonesty

And for a French banknote

Damaged or new, but, of all life, like a defeat

A French banknote is one hundred and thirty trades!

And who says money

Said, cop, thug, politician, mobster, mobster

With his biggest forger

Fire (1912 - 2003) Ceslaw Bojarski

Who worked all alone, expert in fake, unmatched

Engineer, technician, who was badly employed

And to locate it and to house it

For a long time, it was a perfect impossibility

But traveling everywhere

Especially train, like crazy

To discreetly, the tickets, sell them

Without being too spotted

By his back pain he was betrayed

And was obliged, thus

To take two accomplices, idiots, two simple minds

So quickly it ends

And by denunciation, he was caught

The body of the economy

Is not the economy of the body

Except that of the mind

Most people

Speak badly to each other

Look at each other badly

Behave badly

This is the growing law of capital

Nothing can be decreasing under the capital

And no real change

Or, towards anarchy and out of capital

There are so many borders

Who are mostly in our heads

With all an identity reluctance

But, phew, none in the universe, in the pluriverse

It's so stupid

Of all humanity like a defeat

A bit like Afghanistan

Where were the Taliban religious fanatics trained

USA and allies, against USSR, the war in Afghanistan

2,430 kilometers of border with the sinister Pakistan

From West

To the east

The longest of Afghanistan's six borders

We should flush the toilet

Of all the nonsense, take the scissors

And the flushing is so unhealthy

6, 12, 18 liters of water

This at each flush

Depending on the equipment, terrifying flushing!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)