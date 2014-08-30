La société aliénée

" Prince , jugiez , pour tous nous accorder .

Quand est a moy , mais qu ' à nul n ' en déplaise ,

Petit enfant , j ' ay oÿ recorder :

Il n ' est point tresor que de vivre à son aise . "

Maistre Françoys Villon ( 1431 - disparu en 1463 ) , en jargon de l ' époque .

Ainsi , l ' on a pu déguiser un homme de nos jours , en homo sapiens neanderthalensis , le faire se promener sur une avenue chic de Paris , et comme l ' on pouvait s ' y attendre , il est passé tout à fait inaperçu ... comme quoi l ' habit fait bien le moine !

Et messieurs et mesdames les racistes et xénophobes , sachez aussi que nous avons encore quelques gènes néandertaliens dans le sang , tout le monde , en fait , sauf les africains et africaines ... les créationnistes américains et les nationalistes blancs sud africains vont en être vert de rage ... comment ? mais c ' est honteux , c ' est le monde à l ' envers ce que vous nous chantez là ...

En fait , tout ceci était déjà évident , depuis longtemps , pour beaucoup de gens qui s ' intéressent à la paléoanthropologie , et je me souviens de discussions allant dans ce sens , avec des amis / amies , il y a de cela une trentaine d ' années ... le bon sens n ' a pas le besoin impérieux d ' être prouvé .

Comme un homme médecin et une femme médecin peuvent être compétents , sans avoir une bonne culture générale , comme beaucoup de jeunes gens des années deux mille ...

Alors qu ' un ou une quidam , sans aucune spécialité et sans emploi , peuvent avoir une grande culture générale , et même une connaissance spécialisée , si il ou elle passe ses journées à lire des ouvrages scientifiques , philosophiques , littéraires , etc ...

Le travail aliéné , quoi qu ' il en soit , est là pour empêcher , justement ,que l ' on est du temps disponible , soit pour s ' instruire , soit pour s ' informer .

Et l ' on pourrait imaginer la scène suivante , un ou une cancérologue demandant à leur client chômeur ou à leur cliente chômeuse de les renseigner sur la pensée philosophique et politique ... voir plus !

Ne nous en déplaise , ce n ' est pas la blouse blanche qui fait le savant .

" L ' urbanisme est cette prise de possession de l ' environnement naturel et humain par le capitalisme qui , se développant logiquement en domination absolue , peut et doit maintenant refaire la totalité de l ' espace comme son propre décor . "

G.E. Debord , 1931 - 1994 , ( La société du spectacle ) 1967

Pour ma part , j ' ai vu de ces " grands esprits ", sans un sou , sans aucun métier , toujours fourré dans des bibliothèques , à dévorer des livres , et joyeux par la passion de la connaissance , uniquement .

J ' ai été l ' un de ceux et celles là , à une époque de ma vie , quand l ' on me disait " avide " de savoir ... il vaut mieux être avide de " savoir " qu ' avide de pouvoir ...

Voilà , les vrais étudiants , les vraies étudiantes , des étudiants et étudiantes à vie .

Ces étudiants et étudiantes là , sont sans avenir , et sans ambition , ils / elles sont détestés par les " étudiants / étudiantes " à gages des universités et facultés aux mains des 64 bourgeoisies .

Nous sommes des opposés / opposées irréconciliables . Nous pourrions étudier sur le trottoir , au bord de la mer , en faisant l ' amour , en rigolant , et vous les étudiants assermentés / les étudiantes assermentées , vous avez besoin d ' une université ou d ' une faculté ... vous avez le besoin de l ' autorité !

Une triste époque où la moindre banalité de base peut prendre le manteau de la subversion ... J ' en apporte la preuve , puisque je suis souvent censuré sur les sites français des indymédia et autres ..

Mon écriture n ' est pas dans le séparé , et cela peut déconcerter !

Les rapports relationnels entre les gens sont fatigants , car nous voulons tous et toutes imposer consciemment ou inconsciemment notre dominance ...et c ' est d 'ailleurs pour cela , que feu Henri Laborit ( 1914 - 1995 ) , le biologiste des comportements écrivit le plus célèbre de ses livres , le fameux " Eloge de la fuite . "

Voilà pourquoi , il est illusoire de penser qu ' un front de gauche , ou un front de droite , puissent vraiment renforcer tant la gauche que la droite . Car tout être humain est l ' ennemi de tout être humain , il ne peut en être autrement dans le capitalisme , où l ' amitié ne peut exister pas plus que l ' amour . Tout est est compétition et rien de plus , dans la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle . Mais très très peu de gens sont capables de percevoir cette TERRIFIANTE vérité , sans en perdre la raison ... et oui , nous n ' avons que des rivaux et des rivales , c ' est pourtant assez évident !

" Nous nous considérons comme honorés par le fait que le terme ( péjoratif ) , de " situ " ... , non seulement a servi à désigner les plus extrémistes participants du mouvement des occupations mais encore comportait certaines connotations évoquant le vandale , le voleur , le voyou . "

Internationale Situationniste ( numéro 12 , Septembre 1969 )

Des fronts censés regrouper des forces politiques proches mais néanmoins divisées , ne pourront qu ' affaiblir l ' idéologie dont ce réclame ces fronts , car chaque groupe politique de ces fronts de gauche ou de droite , va espérer en tirer les marrons du feu ... au profit de son propre groupe politique , de façon à le renforcer , bien sûr !

Il s ' agit avant tout d ' un marché de l ' hypocrisie où se sont toujours les dominants / dominantes qui finissent par s ' y retrouver ...des dominants / dominantes parfaitement inconscients / inconscientes de l ' être ... quoique pas toujours .

Les fronts de gauche ou de droite , sont toujours des fronts de droite , car aucune gauche sérieuse n ' accepterait de se commettre avec n ' importe qui .

Et puis nous savons qu ' il n ' y a pas de gauche en France , pas plus qu ' ailleurs dans le monde , il ne s ' agit que de la droite sociale .

Mais , chut ! il ne faut pas désespérer la classe ouvrière ...

Car dans la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle , vraie gauche rime avec coup d ' Etat militaire .

A l ' origine de la constitution des fronts dits de gauche et dits de droite , il y a toujours des dominants et des dominantes .

Dénoncez les comme tels / telles , et vous verrez que cela ira déjà mieux ...

Rien de désespérant , dans cette simple constatation , mais cela ne peut - être autrement , au vu de la présente engrammation socioculturelle .

C ' est étudié pour , comme l ' aurait dit feu Fernand Raynaud ( 1926 - 1973 ) , l ' humoriste .

Et pourquoi vouloir faire quelque chose de sa " culture " de sa force physique , de son savoir faire , de ses connaissances ?

Dans une société autoritaire , il le faut bien , me répondrez - vous ! car rien n ' y est gratuit . et tout y a un coût ... tout s ' y paye cash .

" Je m ' en rapporte aux maîtres de bonne foi , aux savants qui savent dire : je ne sais pas . De nos temps , ils sont rares , mais enfin il y en a , moins empressés que les autres dans la lutte sans scrupule qui fait les parvenus . "

J.H. Fabre ( 1823 - 1915 ) " Souvenirs entomologiques "

Je suis une marchandise , tu es une marchandise , il est une marchandise , vous êtes une marchandise , nous sommes des marchandises , ils / elles sont des marchandises .

Nous nous utilisons donc les uns / unes les autres , et nous appelons cela avoir des " échanges " relationnels .

Et moi , et nous , nous appelons ceci de la prostitution généralisée . Nous nous prostituons dans la vie de tous les jours , car nous devons manger , boire , se vêtir , travailler , parfois faire l ' amour , et pour pouvoir faire tout cela , il faut se vendre , savoir vendre sa viande , bref ... se prostituer .

Mais nous sommes des artificieux et artificieuses , et nous avons mis uniquement la prostitution dans les rapports d ' argent pour pouvoir copuler ... tant nous sommes habiles dans la flagornerie et le patelinage .

Et tout ce que nous faisons , n ' importe quoi , entretient la marchandisation du monde .

En vérité , nous avons le besoin d ' avouer , tous et toutes , voir les travaux à ce sujet , de feu le psychanalyste , Théodor Reik ( 1888 - 1969 ) , l ' un des premiers analystes non - médecin .

De nos jours , tout le monde va à la confession laïque , la confession politique , la confession philosophique , la confession religieuse .

Tout le monde veut se vider du trop plein que l ' on a en soi ... et une fois délesté de ce que l ' on ressent comme un poids , l ' on se sent plus léger ... ce sont des valises défaites qui seront ainsi portées par d ' autres .

Il y a des gens qui ont des mémoires phénoménales , à force de travail et de technique , et qui utilisent ces mémoires pour s ' élever dans des hiérarchies sociales ou politiques , ou pour gagner de l ' argent à des jeux de radio ou de télévision .

La société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle est surtout une grande ère de scoptophilie ou scopophilie ( voyeurisme ) .

" L a peinture , c ' est marcher , courir , boire , manger , dormir , et faire ses besoins . "

Arthur Cravan ( 1887 - 1918 ? ) poète , boxeur , déserteur de dix sept nations .

Et cette scopophilie s ' affiche absolument partout . Autrefois , il fallait payer pour assouvir ce besoin scopophilique , comme le fit souvent feu Louis Ferdinand Céline ( 1894 - 1961 ) , qui se disait médecin des pauvres et écrivain tant décrié ...

Les maisons closes étaient aussi parfaitement spécialisées à cet effet .

Et la télévision est une sorte de nouvelle version de la maison close , comme peut l ' être aussi l ' ordinateur artilectique ...

Mais il y a tellement d ' intermédiaires , que l ' on ne sait plus qui est le hareng , et qui est la tenancière ...

L ' on sait seulement qui est le client ou la cliente .

Le lumpen - prolétariat qui n ' est finalement qu ' un prolétariat précarisé a été bien mis en évidence dans le film italien " Rocco et ses frères " de feu Luchino Visconti ( 1906 - 1976 ) , en 1960 , avec Alain Delon , né en 1935 , ( Rocco Parondi ) , dans l ' un de ses meilleurs rôles , sinon le meilleur ...

Ce sous - prolétariat italien des années 1950 qui ressemble étrangement au sous - prolétariat des cités françaises en 2010 , avec le " Toutes des putains , sauf ma mère " ...

Un prolétariat si précaire qu ' il n ' a aucune conscience de classe , est complètement machiste , et même trop ignorant pour être vraiment fasciste . Un prolétariat miséreux , sans aucune culture générale , et complètement emboucané par la religion . Il y a des exceptions , mais elles sont rares ...

La différence entre l ' intégriste catholique et l ' intégriste musulman est infime , voir inexistante . Ils font partie de la grande famille de la réaction . Ce sont des réactionnaires qui refusent souvent l ' appellation de fascistes , car ils / elles pensent à tort que la religion n ' est pas fasciste .

Bien au contraire , toutes les religions sont toujours machistes et du côté du plus fort , et donc toujours ou le plus souvent , avec les fascistes , avec les franquistes , avec les nazis , etc...

Là où se trouve le pognon , se trouve la religion ou les sectes !

" Un peu partout des officiers F.T.P. , et aussi des anciens d ' Espagne , mais eux tout à fait orthodoxes . Pedro , s ' il était en quart à leur endroit ! il m ' avait en lousdoc affranchi ... qu ' il fallait se la donner à mort ... q u ' un beau matin on pouvait se retrouver étiquetés hitléro - trotskistes ... anarcho - réactionnaires ... au fond d ' une cave et salut ma mère ! douze balles ou bien " oune seule dans la nouque " par économie !

"

Alphonse Boudard ( 1925 - 2000 ) , " Le corbillard de Jules " Ed : Le livre de poche .

Mais l ' on aura tendance à être plus compréhensif envers un réactionnaire noir ou un réactionnaire arabe , qu ' envers un fasciste bon français , bien de chez nous ...

n ' est - ce pas ?

Si nous recherchons tant l ' acte sexuel , c ' est que c ' est la seule possibilité que nous avons à notre disposition , pour pendant un court instant , avoir cette impression de faire partie d ' un tout , d ' être englobé par quelque chose de plus grand que soi ...

C ' est ce que l ' on appelle avoir un orgasme . Les grands mystiques eux , les grandes mystiques elles , n ' ont pas le besoin de s ' accoupler pour avoir cette impression là ...

mais pour la majorité d ' entre les mâles , il s ' agit seulement de vider ses gonades , et l ' astrophysique n ' a pas cours dans des orgasmes purement gonadique ...c ' est seulement une sexualité de reproduction ou hygiénique comme l ' on dit .

Mais , c ' est quasiment tout le monde , en fait . Avec la " vie " que l ' on nous fait mener , de plus en plus impossible , il est bien difficile d ' avoir du temps sexuel pour la recherche d ' orgasmes étoilés ...

Il est plus simple de devenir astronome amateur , qu ' orgasmonaute amateur . Et j ' ai été , il y a fort longtemps , astronome amateur , et un peu aussi orgasmonaute amateur ...

Il est plus facile de trouver un télescope de bonne qualité , avec un peu d ' argent , que de trouver une camarade amoureuse vraiment compétente en orgasmonologie ...

Et plus cela ira , et plus nous aurons des orgasmes à blanc , des orgasmes sans la moindre étoile ...

Comme nous ne savons plus rire , nous ne savons plus orgasmer ! et croyez - m ' en , c ' est on ne peut plus politique .

Rien n ' est plus politique que le sexe , car c ' est le sexe de la politique .

Là où règne la marchandise règne l ' orgasme à blanc . La société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle est l ' orgasme à blanc . Seule une civilisation de gratuité et de lenteur , peut réellement orgasmer étoilé et donc holiste .

La misère sexuelle et affective est la marque de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle , et c ' est bien pour cela qu ' elle en parle si peu ...

Et c ' est pour cette raison scotomisante qu ' existe toute la sexualité marchandisée . Pour justement faire oublier cette misère affective et sexuelle ...

Sans compter tous ceux et toutes celles qui n ' ont aucune vie affective et sexuelle , étant sans compagnons , compagnes , amants , amantes ... et même si l ' onanisme peut avoir une résolution orgastique de secours . Et il est fort commode pour la société aliénée , de remplacer la misère affective et sexuelle , par la notion aberrée d ' asexualité .

" Quoi que nous puissions devenir individuellement , le nouveau mouvement révolutionnaire ne se fera pas sans tenir compte de ce que nous avons recherché ensemble , et qui peut s ' exprimer comme le passage de la vieille théorie de la révolution permanente restreinte à une théorie de la révolution permanente généralisée . "

Internationale Situationniste , ( numéro 6 , Août 1961 )

Patrice Faubert ( 2010 ) pouète , peuète , puète , paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

