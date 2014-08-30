ATTACKED, ACCUSED, CONDUCTED - THE BAD TRICKS OF STATE POWER against Woman

On June 23, 2021, UP1 ("Ella"), who has been in custody since November 2020 for defending valuable trees against the construction of a highway that is hostile to humans and the climate, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison. What do these events have to do with each other?

At first glance, nothing. But a lot for further looks. And it would be no problem to use more examples of the same principle over and over again: the stone thrown in Rostock at the G8 summit in 2007, burning cars during the repetition in Hamburg, fictitious injured security guards on the genetic testing fields in Sagerheide. It was always about putting an act of violence at the center of the reporting in order to suppress the political goals of protest and to conceal the ruthless actions of the state power. Such attempts were made in the Dannenröder forest even before “Ella” was arrested. In the end it hit “Ella”. She was and is a random victim, chosen from many others who could have got it the same way. The act for which she was convicted is fictitious, the framework a fairy tale. The actual processes are clearly recorded on the video material of the police themselves and some external observers. The films are available to the court and the public prosecutor's office. They were ignored - very deliberately. The film "Ella" was made out of them and will be shown for the first time on October 1st, 2021 in many locations.

The police wanted a story. “Ella” becomes the leading actress. Injuries, disabilities and medical certificates are fabricated. "Ella" is said to have kicked heads several times. All three SEK members had not secured themselves and were therefore in mortal danger. Pallet trucks would not have been available. The lies become a trap, a refutation by videos in court is prevented, “Ella” was first held in custody for seven months and then sentenced. The state has its victim. Bild, Osthessen News and others drool.

