Creative Common Concepts: Music Crowdfounding

Here is just a review how to get attention or possibly cash for unrecognized music which could possibly political... here is everything you should know + some of my composed tracks as gift to view,download and share.

Creative Commons (CC) is an American non-profit organization and international network devoted to educational access and expanding the range of creative works available for others to build upon legally and to share. The organization has released several copyright licenses, known as Creative Commons licenses, free of charge to the public. These licenses allow authors of creative works to communicate which rights they reserve and which rights they waive for the benefit of recipients or other creators. An easy-to-understand one-page explanation of rights, with associated visual symbols, explains the specifics of each Creative Commons license. Content owners still maintain their copyright, but Creative Commons licenses give standard releases that replace the individual negotiations for specific rights between copyright owner (licensor) and licensee, that are necessary under an "all rights reserved" copyright management.

https://creativecommons.org/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creative_Commons

How to:

1. Create some music

2. convert mp3 to mp4

3. edit metadata apply CC Licence

4. upload to youtube.com and apply CC Licence

5. support in p.E. crowdfunding platforms for reasons like band support etc.

Even you'll never sell any product at all because you got no product (vinyl, cd, dvd, payed dl) you possibly could earn a youtube stipendium for attention clicks and subscribers...

Advertising revenue

-------------------

You are at least 18 years old or have a legal guardian who is older than 18 years and who can manage your payment through AdSense

Your content complies with the guidelines for ad-friendly content

Channel membership

-------------------

You are at least 18 years old

Your channel has more than 1,000 subscribers

Merchandise area

-------------------

You are at least 18 years old

Your channel has more than 10,000 subscribers.

Great chat and great stickers

----------------------------

You are at least 18 years old

You live in a country where Super Chat is available

YouTube premium sales

----------------------

You create content that will be viewed by viewers who are YouTube Premium subscribers

You'll find free PLugins for (Fruity Loops, ProTools, Cubase,... ) at this sites:

I uploaded some of selfcomposed tracks with more informations about VSTEfects and VSTInstruments i used. The informations are placed inside the description of the video.

- KVR Audio (https://www.kvraudio.com)

- VSTPlanet (www.vstplanet.com)

- VST4Free (www.vst4free.com)

