The Shortwave Report 09/24/21 Listen Globally!

From JAPAN- AUKUS is a military alliance between Australia, the UK, and the US. Part of the agreement is to get Australia to accept nuclear-powered submarines which could in the future be fitted with nuclear weapons, and to increase pressure on China and its developments in the S China Sea. Asian nations are very concerned about the increased militarism in the area. At the opening of a new UN General Assembly, Secretary-General Guterres said the world is at the edge of an abyss and needs to wake up. The Chinese President criticized the formation of AUKUS as a zero sum game, and pledged to work toward the reduction of coal-fired power plants. The Taliban have made a written request to speak at the UN Assembly, while struggling with having all international aid cut off. The White House says it will look into the US drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians last month.

From GERMANY- First a more in-depth report on the opening of the new UN General Assembly- Biden said that the US was not seeking a new cold war or a world divided into blocs, a few days after announcing the military alliance with the UK and Australia, clearly aimed at China. And continental Europe is questioning the support it can expect from the US. UN Secretary-General Guterres called the international community heavy on self-centeredness, short on empathy- he said the global inequality on vaccines was obscene. Biden announced that it will double the US donation of vaccines globally, though only 15% of the first half have been distributed so far. Both Germany and Australia, as well as France, are worried about the radicalization of anti-vaxxers.

From CUBA- The UN Secretary-General implored the US and China to repair their "completely dysfunctional relationship"- he also called on the US to meet its commitment to a global climate fund. The Bolivian President Arce affirmed that the OAS does not represent Latin America, but rather interferes. A region of Bolivia is demanding a trial against former coup leader Jeanine Anez. Then a Viewpoint on the ongoing and historic role US banks have played in laundering illegal drug money.

"Despite the well-deserved criticism, controlling public opinion became a central element in all future war planning."

-- Oliver Stone

