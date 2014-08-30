Abstention électorale
Voici mon charivari
A toutes les élections
Voici mon orphéon
A toutes ces vilenies
Voici mon délit
A toutes ces hypocrisies
Voici mon vomi
A tous les politiciens
A tous ces faquins
Tous ces cénobites obombrés
Qui nous méprisent, pauvres coryphées
En leur églogue de raucité
De leur hosanna tintinnabulé
Et moi, qui n'ait jamais voté
Et moi, qui n'ait jamais enfanté
Voici mon charivari
Ô épithalame guttural
Des élections qui nous renient
Des élections qui de nous, font fi
Et, c'est toujours le lit
De toutes les bourgeoisies
Et moi, le moricaud éburnéen
Et moi, le détesté des pharisiens
Voici mon dégueulis
Abstention, abstention, abstention
A toutes les élections
C'est ainsi, voici mon dégueulis
Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Here is my hullabaloo
At all elections
Here is my orpheon
To all these villainies
Here is my offense
To all these hypocrisies
Here is my vomit
To all politicians
To all these faquins
All these obstructed cenobites
Who despise us, poor coryphae
In their hoarse eclogue
Of their jingling hosanna
And I, who never voted
And I, who never gave birth
Here is my hullabaloo
O throaty epithalamus
Elections that deny us
Elections that we ignore
And, it's still the bed
Of all the bourgeoisies
And I, the Eburnean moricaud
And I, the hated of the Pharisees
Here is my disgust
Abstention, abstention, abstention
At all elections
This is how it is, here is my disgust
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
