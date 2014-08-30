Abstention électorale

Voici mon charivari

A toutes les élections

Voici mon orphéon

A toutes ces vilenies

Voici mon délit

A toutes ces hypocrisies

Voici mon vomi

A tous les politiciens

A tous ces faquins

Tous ces cénobites obombrés

Qui nous méprisent, pauvres coryphées

En leur églogue de raucité

De leur hosanna tintinnabulé

Et moi, qui n'ait jamais voté

Et moi, qui n'ait jamais enfanté

Voici mon charivari

Ô épithalame guttural

Des élections qui nous renient

Des élections qui de nous, font fi

Et, c'est toujours le lit

De toutes les bourgeoisies

Et moi, le moricaud éburnéen

Et moi, le détesté des pharisiens

Voici mon dégueulis

Abstention, abstention, abstention

A toutes les élections

C'est ainsi, voici mon dégueulis

Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Here is my hullabaloo

At all elections

Here is my orpheon

To all these villainies

Here is my offense

To all these hypocrisies

Here is my vomit

To all politicians

To all these faquins

All these obstructed cenobites

Who despise us, poor coryphae

In their hoarse eclogue

Of their jingling hosanna

And I, who never voted

And I, who never gave birth

Here is my hullabaloo

O throaty epithalamus

Elections that deny us

Elections that we ignore

And, it's still the bed

Of all the bourgeoisies

And I, the Eburnean moricaud

And I, the hated of the Pharisees

Here is my disgust

Abstention, abstention, abstention

At all elections

This is how it is, here is my disgust

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)