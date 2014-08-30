Paraphysique des us et coutumes

2,9 pour cent

Du réchauffement climatique

C'est aussi du transport maritime

Toute une activité économique qui déprime

Mais d'un cynisme l'autre

Mais d'une invisibilité l'autre

Sauf quand il s'agit de payer

Là, elle revient vite, la visibilité

Mais

Tout a été

Mais

Tout est

Mais

Tout sera

J'ai été

Je suis

Tu as été

Tu es

La vie humaine

La vie non-humaine

Ne sont pas

Des vies devant soi

Ne sont pas

Des vies derrière soi

Elles sont

Dans chaque nouvel instant

Comme un nouveau mariage

Comme un ancien mariage

Comme un nouveau divorce

Comme un ancien divorce

D'un moment l'autre

D'un monde l'autre

D'une époque l'autre

D'un multivers l'autre

Tout est veuvage

Tout est ravage

Tout est clivage !

Tout est comme un lignage

Tout est comme un cousinage

Tout est comme un voisinage

Ainsi des primates

Semnopithéques

Langurs

Douroucoulis

Gibbons à mains blanches

Singes araignées

Babouins jaunes

Macaques de Barbarie

Lémuriens

Drills

Sapajous

Macaques à queue de lion

Singes-lions

Galagidés

Gorilles des montagnes

Chimpanzés

Et tant d'autres espèces oubliées ou disparues

Avant d'être identifiées, qui l'eût cru ?

Jeu de cartes, aux nombreuses faces inconnues

Tout apparaît, tout disparaît

De l'évolution et de ses pets !

Et surtout

Un jour, l'espèce humaine disparaîtra

Ouf, et bien, en effet, bon débarras

D'ailleurs, la planète Terre y survivra

Espèce qui au vivant

Fit la guerre

Qui à son semblable

Fit la misère

De cette espèce

L'on se désespère

Sauf de feu la période matrilinéaire

Avant

Qu'elle ne devienne guerrière

Avant

Qu'elle ne devienne propriétaire

Du nomadisme au sédentaire

Surpopulation en étatisation

Surpopulation en industrialisation

Finalement

Le plus grand chasseur fut le néandertalien

Bisons, Mammouths, pour nourrir les siens

Et par des températures de moins vingt

Des clans de 13 à 20 personnes, attaquant de grandes proies

Avec une très grande adaptation, poumons, nez, au froid

Planification, répartition

Préparation, communication

Anticipation, puis langage

Ordre ou désordre, mais des temps anciens

L'on sait si peu ou même rien

Voilà pourquoi, rien n'y fait loi !

Et avec les gens

Qui croient tout savoir

L'on s'appauvrit

Et avec les gens

Qui ne croient rien savoir

L'on s'enrichit

Croire tout savoir

C'est justement ne rien savoir

Croire ne rien savoir

C'est justement savoir

Savoir que l'on a pas de savoir !

Avec le relatif de l'absolu

Avec l'absolu du relatif

Fausseté de toute vérité

Vérité de toute fausseté

Et il faut bien doser

Et il faut bien mélanger

Pour pouvoir s'y retrouver

Sans, dans les sophismes, trop s'empêtrer, trop s'égarer !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

2.9 percent

Of global warming

It is also maritime transport

A whole economic activity that depresses

But from one cynicism to another

But from one invisibility to another

Except when it comes to paying

There, she comes back quickly, the visibility

Corn

Everything was

Corn

All is

Corn

All will be

I was

I am

You were

You are

Human life

Non-human life

Are not

Lives ahead

Are not

Lives behind you

They are

In every new moment

Like a new marriage

Like an old marriage

Like a new divorce

Like an old divorce

From one moment to another

From one world to another

From one era to another

From one multiverse to another

Everything is widowhood

Everything is devastation

Everything is cleavage!

Everything is like a lineage

Everything is like a cousin

Everything is like a neighborhood

So primates

Semnopitheci

Langurs

Douroucoulis

White-handed Gibbons

Spider monkeys

Yellow baboons

Barbary macaques

Lemurs

Drills

Sapajous

Lion tailed macaques

Lion monkeys

Galagidae

Mountain gorillas

Chimpanzees

And so many other forgotten or extinct species

Before being identified, who would have believed it?

Card game, with many unknown sides

Everything appears, everything disappears

Evolution and its farts!

And especially

One day the human species will disappear

Phew, well, indeed, good riddance

Besides, planet Earth will survive it

Species which alive

Made war

Who to his similar

Made the misery

Of this species

We despair

Except the late matrilineal period

Before

That she does not become a warrior

Before

That she does not become owner

From nomadism to sedentary

Overpopulation under state control

Overpopulation in industrialization

Ultimately

The greatest hunter was the Neanderthal

Bisons, Mammoths, to feed their own

And in temperatures of minus twenty

Clans of 13 to 20 people, attacking large prey

With a very great adaptation, lungs, nose, to the cold

Planning, distribution

Preparation, communication

Anticipation, then language

Order or disorder, but from ancient times

We know so little or even nothing

That's why, nothing is law!

And with the people

Who think they know everything

We get poorer

And with the people

Who don't think they know anything

We get richer

Believe you know everything

It is precisely to know nothing

Believe in knowing nothing

It is precisely to know

Knowing that we don't have to know!

With the relative of the absolute

With the absolute of the relative

Falsehood of all truth

Truth of all falsehood

And it is necessary to dose well

And you have to mix well

To be able to navigate

Without getting too entangled in sophisms, too far astray!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)