Paraphysique des us et coutumes
2,9 pour cent
Du réchauffement climatique
C'est aussi du transport maritime
Toute une activité économique qui déprime
Mais d'un cynisme l'autre
Mais d'une invisibilité l'autre
Sauf quand il s'agit de payer
Là, elle revient vite, la visibilité
Mais
Tout a été
Mais
Tout est
Mais
Tout sera
J'ai été
Je suis
Tu as été
Tu es
La vie humaine
La vie non-humaine
Ne sont pas
Des vies devant soi
Ne sont pas
Des vies derrière soi
Elles sont
Dans chaque nouvel instant
Comme un nouveau mariage
Comme un ancien mariage
Comme un nouveau divorce
Comme un ancien divorce
D'un moment l'autre
D'un monde l'autre
D'une époque l'autre
D'un multivers l'autre
Tout est veuvage
Tout est ravage
Tout est clivage !
Tout est comme un lignage
Tout est comme un cousinage
Tout est comme un voisinage
Ainsi des primates
Semnopithéques
Langurs
Douroucoulis
Gibbons à mains blanches
Singes araignées
Babouins jaunes
Macaques de Barbarie
Lémuriens
Drills
Sapajous
Macaques à queue de lion
Singes-lions
Galagidés
Gorilles des montagnes
Chimpanzés
Et tant d'autres espèces oubliées ou disparues
Avant d'être identifiées, qui l'eût cru ?
Jeu de cartes, aux nombreuses faces inconnues
Tout apparaît, tout disparaît
De l'évolution et de ses pets !
Et surtout
Un jour, l'espèce humaine disparaîtra
Ouf, et bien, en effet, bon débarras
D'ailleurs, la planète Terre y survivra
Espèce qui au vivant
Fit la guerre
Qui à son semblable
Fit la misère
De cette espèce
L'on se désespère
Sauf de feu la période matrilinéaire
Avant
Qu'elle ne devienne guerrière
Avant
Qu'elle ne devienne propriétaire
Du nomadisme au sédentaire
Surpopulation en étatisation
Surpopulation en industrialisation
Finalement
Le plus grand chasseur fut le néandertalien
Bisons, Mammouths, pour nourrir les siens
Et par des températures de moins vingt
Des clans de 13 à 20 personnes, attaquant de grandes proies
Avec une très grande adaptation, poumons, nez, au froid
Planification, répartition
Préparation, communication
Anticipation, puis langage
Ordre ou désordre, mais des temps anciens
L'on sait si peu ou même rien
Voilà pourquoi, rien n'y fait loi !
Et avec les gens
Qui croient tout savoir
L'on s'appauvrit
Et avec les gens
Qui ne croient rien savoir
L'on s'enrichit
Croire tout savoir
C'est justement ne rien savoir
Croire ne rien savoir
C'est justement savoir
Savoir que l'on a pas de savoir !
Avec le relatif de l'absolu
Avec l'absolu du relatif
Fausseté de toute vérité
Vérité de toute fausseté
Et il faut bien doser
Et il faut bien mélanger
Pour pouvoir s'y retrouver
Sans, dans les sophismes, trop s'empêtrer, trop s'égarer !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
2.9 percent
Of global warming
It is also maritime transport
A whole economic activity that depresses
But from one cynicism to another
But from one invisibility to another
Except when it comes to paying
There, she comes back quickly, the visibility
Corn
Everything was
Corn
All is
Corn
All will be
I was
I am
You were
You are
Human life
Non-human life
Are not
Lives ahead
Are not
Lives behind you
They are
In every new moment
Like a new marriage
Like an old marriage
Like a new divorce
Like an old divorce
From one moment to another
From one world to another
From one era to another
From one multiverse to another
Everything is widowhood
Everything is devastation
Everything is cleavage!
Everything is like a lineage
Everything is like a cousin
Everything is like a neighborhood
So primates
Semnopitheci
Langurs
Douroucoulis
White-handed Gibbons
Spider monkeys
Yellow baboons
Barbary macaques
Lemurs
Drills
Sapajous
Lion tailed macaques
Lion monkeys
Galagidae
Mountain gorillas
Chimpanzees
And so many other forgotten or extinct species
Before being identified, who would have believed it?
Card game, with many unknown sides
Everything appears, everything disappears
Evolution and its farts!
And especially
One day the human species will disappear
Phew, well, indeed, good riddance
Besides, planet Earth will survive it
Species which alive
Made war
Who to his similar
Made the misery
Of this species
We despair
Except the late matrilineal period
Before
That she does not become a warrior
Before
That she does not become owner
From nomadism to sedentary
Overpopulation under state control
Overpopulation in industrialization
Ultimately
The greatest hunter was the Neanderthal
Bisons, Mammoths, to feed their own
And in temperatures of minus twenty
Clans of 13 to 20 people, attacking large prey
With a very great adaptation, lungs, nose, to the cold
Planning, distribution
Preparation, communication
Anticipation, then language
Order or disorder, but from ancient times
We know so little or even nothing
That's why, nothing is law!
And with the people
Who think they know everything
We get poorer
And with the people
Who don't think they know anything
We get richer
Believe you know everything
It is precisely to know nothing
Believe in knowing nothing
It is precisely to know
Knowing that we don't have to know!
With the relative of the absolute
With the absolute of the relative
Falsehood of all truth
Truth of all falsehood
And it is necessary to dose well
And you have to mix well
To be able to navigate
Without getting too entangled in sophisms, too far astray!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
