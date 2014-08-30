The Shortwave Report 10/01/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, Sputnik Radio, and NHK Japan.

From GERMANY- Elections were held in Germany and it is not yet clear who will replace the retiring Angela Merkel as Chancellor. Climate was a big topic during the election and here is a discussion about whether promises will be enacted. Greta Thunberg spoke at the Youth For Climate event in Italy, a rare tornado hit Germany, and the Right Livelihood awards were presented. Coca farmers in Bolivia are fighting for control of their product, and a prison in Ecuador saw over 100 inmates die in rioting. Youtube shut down several German language channels of Russia Today for airing doctors speaking in alternative ways about Covid and vaccines.

From CUBA- People in Ecuador are demonstrating for the decriminalization of abortion. At the UN general assembly the Foreign Minister of Nicaragua demanded an end to all illegal coercive measures unilaterally imposed by imperialist countries. Journalists around the world were shocked by revelations the members of the Trump administration and the CIA had plotted to assassinate Julian Assange. At the UN general assembly several Latin American countries renewed their call for the total prohibition of nuclear weapons.

From RUSSIA- Afshin Rattansi interviewed Gem Romuld, the Australian Director of the International Campaign To Abolish Nuclear Weapons. She discussed reactions to the announcement of the AUKUS pact which aims to build nuclear-powered submarines for Australia, and increase tension in the region.

From JAPAN- North Korea test fired a so-called hypersonic missile this week- an expert predicts future actions, and a report on what the North Korea leader says he wants.

"The transatlantic slave trade is one of the biggest crimes in the history of humankind. And we continue to live in its shadow. We can only move forward by confronting the racist legacy of slavery together."

-- Antonio Guterres

