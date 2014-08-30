La publicité est une putain
Toutes les diverses droites
Se disputent, se partagent, le totalitarisme
Un totalitarisme qui ne dit pas son nom
Dont le fondement est le pognon
Toute une conception
Toute une habituation
De toute une déshumanisation
Avec toujours, du pain et des jeux, en fausse compensation
Tout un système décomplexé, spectacularisation du nazillon
Qui s'habille maintenant en fanfaron
Qui fait plus que de la figuration
La politique du capital fait son travail
Seconde après seconde, c'est au corps qu'elle nous travaille
Tout un dépliant, tout un éventail
De tout un merdiatique
De toute une psychose clinique
Tout étant
Tout appartenant
De quelques milliardaires
De quelques réactionnaires
Avec en complicité généralisée, peu de retardataires
En amnésie
De l'Histoire passée
En amnésie
De l'Histoire revisitée
Avec de nouvelles générations
En décérébration
En crétinisation
Fausses valeurs
Faux référents
Mais, hélas, vrais malheurs
Les bras m'en tombent
Démembration de la faconde !
Tout un fascisme démocratique
Des factions, des fractions
De toute une habile fausse critique
De nos cerveaux en marchandisation
L'on s'y pousse au portillon
Surtout au moment des élections
Certes, les gens votent de moins en moins
Mais, cela ne compte pour rien !
Car finalement
C'est l'économique
Qui fait toute politique
Quand il faut nourrir des milliards de gens
Avec l'industrie qui surgit, évidemment
Des poules génétiquement modifiées
De l'industrie volaillère, toute une immoralité
Et ceci est une litote
Que l'on peut étaler sur tout toast
Donc, environ, 320 oeufs par an
Une poule sauvage, c'est environ, vingt oeufs par an
Comme en tout, ceci est une moyenne
Comme donc en tout domaine
La poule artificielle
La poule industrielle
Au bout de seize semaines, pondant
Alors que sa croissance osseuse, c'est écoeurant
Au bout de trente cinq semaines, se forgeant
Et pour tout ou presque, tout ainsi s'organisant
Toute une surpopulation en fonctionnement
Nous sommes déjà dans l'abîme
Nous en voyons, et depuis longtemps, les cimes
Et toutes les relations s'y abîment !
L'argent nous engloutissant
L'argent nous nourrissant
Et surtout nous engrammant, nous conditionnant
Et donc principalement, nous relationnant
Dans la gabegie institutionnalisée, s'y organisant
Et face à cela, une impuissance du tout démissionnant
Ou alors
Des luttes corporatistes parcellaires
Des luttes corporatistes fragmentaires
Sans aucune perspective vraiment rébellionnaire
Et encore moins vraiment révolutionnaire
Revenant aux sources de l'anarchie et du libertaire
Et donc de tout un écroulement
Avec son contraire, qui serait esbaudissant
Ainsi, de l'Arctique, trois fois plus vite, se réchauffant
Que le reste du monde, attristant
Du gaz, du pétrole, des gisements
599 champs gaziers et pétrolifères
Qui ont été déjà découverts
222, environ, déjà exploités, déjà forés
Avec une horrible toxicité dégagée
Assureurs, pétroliers du monde, banquiers
De tout un fascisme laïque
De tout un fascisme religieux
Qui nous brandissent leurs triques
Avec toute une publicité médiatique
De la putain,du maquereau, en prophétique
La publicité est une catin
S'ouvrant, s'offrant, au plus friqué, au plus faquin
Le publicitaire est son souteneur
De la manipulation mentale à toute heure !
Mais si l'antisémitisme
Fut le fond de commerce du nazisme
Jusqu'en 1938, le fascisme italien
Ne fut ni raciste, ni antisémite
Et plus tard, avec toute une stratégie opportuniste
Ce furent des banquiers juifs qui financèrent Mussolini
Et puis, les nazis auraient fini
Par zigouiller les fascistes italiens, trop typés, aussi
Ou pour des histoires de territoires ou de colonies
Et cela aurait pu se faire, avant, d'ailleurs, ainsi
Comme pour la publicité
Et de tout son monde colonisé !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
All the various rights
Argue, share, totalitarianism
A totalitarianism that does not speak its name
Whose foundation is the dough
A whole conception
Quite a habit
Of a whole dehumanization
With always, bread and games, in false compensation
A whole uninhibited system, spectacularization of the Nazillon
Who now dresses in swagger
Who does more than figuration
The politics of capital is doing its job
Second after second, it's the body that she works on us
A whole leaflet, a whole range
Of all a shit
From a whole clinical psychosis
Everything being
All owned
Of a few billionaires
Of a few reactionaries
With widespread complicity, few latecomers
In amnesia
From past history
In amnesia
From history revisited
With new generations
In decerebration
In cretinization
False values
False referents
But, alas, real misfortunes
The arms fall to me
Dismemberment of the profanity!
A whole democratic fascism
Factions, fractions
Of a whole clever false criticism
Of our brains in commodification
You push yourself to the gate
Especially at election time
Of course, people are voting less and less
But, that does not count for anything!
Because ultimately
It is the economic
Who makes all politics
When to feed billions of people
With the industry emerging, of course
Genetically modified hens
Of the poultry industry, a whole immorality
And this is an understatement
That we can spread on any toast
So about 320 eggs per year
A wild hen is about twenty eggs a year
As in everything, this is an average
As in any field
The artificial hen
The industrial hen
After sixteen weeks, laying
While her bone growth is sickening
At the end of thirty-five weeks, forging itself
And for almost everything, everything thus getting organized
A whole overpopulation in operation
We are already in the abyss
We see, and for a long time, the peaks
And all relationships are damaged there!
Money swallowing us up
Money feeding us
And above all engramming us, conditioning us
And so mainly, we relate
In the institutionalized mismanagement, getting organized
And in the face of that, a helplessness at all resigning
Or
Partial corporatist struggles
Fragmentary corporatist struggles
Without any truly rebellious outlook
And even less truly revolutionary
Returning to the sources of anarchy and the libertarian
And so of a whole collapse
With its opposite, which would be breathtaking
So the arctic, three times faster, warming
That the rest of the world, saddening
Gas, oil, deposits
599 oil and gas fields
That have already been discovered
222, approximately, already exploited, already drilled
With horrible toxicity released
Insurers, oil companies of the world, bankers
Of a whole secular fascism
Of a whole religious fascism
Who brandish their cudgels at us
With all the media advertising
Whore, mackerel, prophetic
Advertising is a whore
Opening up, offering oneself, to the most fried, to the most mischievous
The advertiser is his pimp
Mind manipulation at all times!
But if anti-Semitism
Was the bottom line of Nazism
Until 1938, Italian fascism
Was neither racist nor anti-Semitic
And later, with a whole opportunistic strategy
It was Jewish bankers who financed Mussolini
And then the Nazis would have finished
By zigzagging the Italian fascists, too typed, too
Or for stories of territories or colonies
And it could have been done, before, by the way, like this
As for advertising
And of all his colonized world!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
