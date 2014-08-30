La publicité est une putain

Toutes les diverses droites

Se disputent, se partagent, le totalitarisme

Un totalitarisme qui ne dit pas son nom

Dont le fondement est le pognon

Toute une conception

Toute une habituation

De toute une déshumanisation

Avec toujours, du pain et des jeux, en fausse compensation

Tout un système décomplexé, spectacularisation du nazillon

Qui s'habille maintenant en fanfaron

Qui fait plus que de la figuration

La politique du capital fait son travail

Seconde après seconde, c'est au corps qu'elle nous travaille

Tout un dépliant, tout un éventail

De tout un merdiatique

De toute une psychose clinique

Tout étant

Tout appartenant

De quelques milliardaires

De quelques réactionnaires

Avec en complicité généralisée, peu de retardataires

En amnésie

De l'Histoire passée

En amnésie

De l'Histoire revisitée

Avec de nouvelles générations

En décérébration

En crétinisation

Fausses valeurs

Faux référents

Mais, hélas, vrais malheurs

Les bras m'en tombent

Démembration de la faconde !

Tout un fascisme démocratique

Des factions, des fractions

De toute une habile fausse critique

De nos cerveaux en marchandisation

L'on s'y pousse au portillon

Surtout au moment des élections

Certes, les gens votent de moins en moins

Mais, cela ne compte pour rien !

Car finalement

C'est l'économique

Qui fait toute politique

Quand il faut nourrir des milliards de gens

Avec l'industrie qui surgit, évidemment

Des poules génétiquement modifiées

De l'industrie volaillère, toute une immoralité

Et ceci est une litote

Que l'on peut étaler sur tout toast

Donc, environ, 320 oeufs par an

Une poule sauvage, c'est environ, vingt oeufs par an

Comme en tout, ceci est une moyenne

Comme donc en tout domaine

La poule artificielle

La poule industrielle

Au bout de seize semaines, pondant

Alors que sa croissance osseuse, c'est écoeurant

Au bout de trente cinq semaines, se forgeant

Et pour tout ou presque, tout ainsi s'organisant

Toute une surpopulation en fonctionnement

Nous sommes déjà dans l'abîme

Nous en voyons, et depuis longtemps, les cimes

Et toutes les relations s'y abîment !

L'argent nous engloutissant

L'argent nous nourrissant

Et surtout nous engrammant, nous conditionnant

Et donc principalement, nous relationnant

Dans la gabegie institutionnalisée, s'y organisant

Et face à cela, une impuissance du tout démissionnant

Ou alors

Des luttes corporatistes parcellaires

Des luttes corporatistes fragmentaires

Sans aucune perspective vraiment rébellionnaire

Et encore moins vraiment révolutionnaire

Revenant aux sources de l'anarchie et du libertaire

Et donc de tout un écroulement

Avec son contraire, qui serait esbaudissant

Ainsi, de l'Arctique, trois fois plus vite, se réchauffant

Que le reste du monde, attristant

Du gaz, du pétrole, des gisements

599 champs gaziers et pétrolifères

Qui ont été déjà découverts

222, environ, déjà exploités, déjà forés

Avec une horrible toxicité dégagée

Assureurs, pétroliers du monde, banquiers

De tout un fascisme laïque

De tout un fascisme religieux

Qui nous brandissent leurs triques

Avec toute une publicité médiatique

De la putain,du maquereau, en prophétique

La publicité est une catin

S'ouvrant, s'offrant, au plus friqué, au plus faquin

Le publicitaire est son souteneur

De la manipulation mentale à toute heure !

Mais si l'antisémitisme

Fut le fond de commerce du nazisme

Jusqu'en 1938, le fascisme italien

Ne fut ni raciste, ni antisémite

Et plus tard, avec toute une stratégie opportuniste

Ce furent des banquiers juifs qui financèrent Mussolini

Et puis, les nazis auraient fini

Par zigouiller les fascistes italiens, trop typés, aussi

Ou pour des histoires de territoires ou de colonies

Et cela aurait pu se faire, avant, d'ailleurs, ainsi

Comme pour la publicité

Et de tout son monde colonisé !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

All the various rights

Argue, share, totalitarianism

A totalitarianism that does not speak its name

Whose foundation is the dough

A whole conception

Quite a habit

Of a whole dehumanization

With always, bread and games, in false compensation

A whole uninhibited system, spectacularization of the Nazillon

Who now dresses in swagger

Who does more than figuration

The politics of capital is doing its job

Second after second, it's the body that she works on us

A whole leaflet, a whole range

Of all a shit

From a whole clinical psychosis

Everything being

All owned

Of a few billionaires

Of a few reactionaries

With widespread complicity, few latecomers

In amnesia

From past history

In amnesia

From history revisited

With new generations

In decerebration

In cretinization

False values

False referents

But, alas, real misfortunes

The arms fall to me

Dismemberment of the profanity!

A whole democratic fascism

Factions, fractions

Of a whole clever false criticism

Of our brains in commodification

You push yourself to the gate

Especially at election time

Of course, people are voting less and less

But, that does not count for anything!

Because ultimately

It is the economic

Who makes all politics

When to feed billions of people

With the industry emerging, of course

Genetically modified hens

Of the poultry industry, a whole immorality

And this is an understatement

That we can spread on any toast

So about 320 eggs per year

A wild hen is about twenty eggs a year

As in everything, this is an average

As in any field

The artificial hen

The industrial hen

After sixteen weeks, laying

While her bone growth is sickening

At the end of thirty-five weeks, forging itself

And for almost everything, everything thus getting organized

A whole overpopulation in operation

We are already in the abyss

We see, and for a long time, the peaks

And all relationships are damaged there!

Money swallowing us up

Money feeding us

And above all engramming us, conditioning us

And so mainly, we relate

In the institutionalized mismanagement, getting organized

And in the face of that, a helplessness at all resigning

Or

Partial corporatist struggles

Fragmentary corporatist struggles

Without any truly rebellious outlook

And even less truly revolutionary

Returning to the sources of anarchy and the libertarian

And so of a whole collapse

With its opposite, which would be breathtaking

So the arctic, three times faster, warming

That the rest of the world, saddening

Gas, oil, deposits

599 oil and gas fields

That have already been discovered

222, approximately, already exploited, already drilled

With horrible toxicity released

Insurers, oil companies of the world, bankers

Of a whole secular fascism

Of a whole religious fascism

Who brandish their cudgels at us

With all the media advertising

Whore, mackerel, prophetic

Advertising is a whore

Opening up, offering oneself, to the most fried, to the most mischievous

The advertiser is his pimp

Mind manipulation at all times!

But if anti-Semitism

Was the bottom line of Nazism

Until 1938, Italian fascism

Was neither racist nor anti-Semitic

And later, with a whole opportunistic strategy

It was Jewish bankers who financed Mussolini

And then the Nazis would have finished

By zigzagging the Italian fascists, too typed, too

Or for stories of territories or colonies

And it could have been done, before, by the way, like this

As for advertising

And of all his colonized world!

