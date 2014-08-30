Driven by my struggle for love, looking for a tactic against the enemy, I found truths, wisdom and sayings. From Aldous Huxley and Max Planck to Plato to Hans Kasper and Wladimir Iljitsch Lenin, supplemented by Israel Satan Isachaar. Here is a selection of the most spectacular combinations ...

John Adams vs. Alice Schwarzer vs. Beoell-Stiftung vs. Astrid Lindgren

"I have to study politics and war so that my sons have the freedom to study mathematics and philosophy. My sons should study mathematics and philosophy, as well as geography, natural history, shipbuilding, navigation, trade and agriculture, so that they give their children the right to Study painting, poetry, music, architecture, decoration and porcelain. "

John Adams

"If we want our daughters to have an easier time, we have to make it harder for our sons"

Alice Schwarzer

"The more moderation society expects individuals, the more ambivalent society remains for its members."

Boell Foundation

Boell Foundation

"Pippi (Longstocking) embodies my own infantile nostalgia to meet someone who has power but does not abuse it."

Astrid Lindgren

Politics vs. War and Peace

"The dreams of the world have two enemies: the world and the dreamers."

Hans Kasper

"Who is allowed to do what in whose dream?"

Israel Satan Isachaar

"Our time is honored that it has enough courage to be afraid of war."

Albert Camus

"Politics: war without bloodshed; War is bloodshed politics."

Mao Tse-tung

"Mankind must put an end to war, or war will end mankind."

John F. Kennedy

"It will not occur to any sensible person to want to wash away ink stains with ink, oil stains with oil. Only blood should be washed off with blood over and over again."

Bertha von Suttner

"After fighting fire with fire, we will fight insanity with madness"

Israel Satan Isachaar

"Those who are prepared for war can best keep peace."

George Washington

"Better to curse each other than shoot at each other"

Winston Churchill

"The most unjust peace is still better than the most just war."

Marcus Tullius Cicero

"If you can't defeat an enemy, make him your friend"

Folk wisdom

Friendship: the tacit agreement of two enemies who want to work for common booty."

Elbert Hubbard

"You don't have to look for an enemy. He's looking for you."

Willie Aames

"Belief in a bigger and better future is one of the most powerful enemies of current freedom"

Aldous Huxley

"In order to get enemies, it is not necessary to declare war. It is enough to just say what you think"

Martin Luther King

"The more you love yourself, the more you are your own enemy."

Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach

"One cannot be careful enough in choosing one's enemies."

Oscar Wilde

"Enemies are always small; for they make us heroes or martyrs, in both cases greater than themselves."

Princess Elisabeth Pauline Ottilie Luise zu Wied (Carmen Sylva)

"The fewer opponents, the more enemies."

Bruno Ziegler

"What your enemy shouldn't know, don't tell your friend."

Arthur Schopenhauer

"When talking about the enemy, one should not mention the choice of weapons"

Israel Satan Isachaar

"It is an old truth that in politics you often have to learn from the enemy."

Vladimir Ilyich Lenin

"The best way to beat a competitor is to admire him in what he is better at."

Peter Altenberg

"There is never as much lied to as before the election, during the war and after the hunt"

Otto von Bismarck

"Truth never triumphs, its opponents only die out."

Max Planck

"Lies can set wars in motion, truths, on the other hand, can stop entire armies."

Otto von Bismarck

"War is a game that makes you smile. If you can't smile, you should grin. If you can't grin, you shouldn't show up for a while."

Winston Churchill

"We all play a game that isn't a game and only a few play a role."

Israel Satan Isachaar

"The role of an individual in the universe is a construct dictated by the universe, nature and society. The whole thing is only fair if the individual can freely define and realize his or her role."

Israel Satan Isachaar

"To an increasing extent, war is no longer a struggle, but rather an extermination through technology"

Karl Jaspers

"Imagine it's war and nobody goes."

Carl Sandburg

"There's a wolf lurking out there, he wants my blood. We have to kill all wolves!"

Joseph Stalin

"Ich-Auflösung führt zum Wir(r)-Gefühl" (lost in translation)

Israel Satan Isachaar

"The more similar the girlfriend, the bigger the fight"

"The more similar the girlfriend, the bigger the fight"

"The longer enemies fight each other, the more they look alike"

Israel Satan Isachaar

"Only the dead have seen the end of war."

plato

"Reason is the greatest enemy of the heart"

Giacomo Casanova

"A quote is better than an argument. You can use it to gain the upper hand in a dispute without having convinced your opponent."

Gabriel leaves

"Germany was beaten, we all lost"

Charles de Gaulle

"If you only dream of hitting me, you should wake up and apologize."

Muhammad Ali

The nature of culture-building communication reveals that every spoken or concealed word, addressed to a chosen recipient, in a specific rhythm, at the appropriate moment, evokes utopia or dystopia ...

Israel Satan Isachaar (The Key to Utopia - The power of words)