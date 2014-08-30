The Shortwave Report 10/08/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, NHK Japan, and Sputnik Radio.

http://www.outfarpress.com/swr211008.mp3

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From FRANCE- I wanted to find a story with details about what is in the Pandora Papers, a leak of 12 million confidential documents that name heads of state, billionaires and celebrities who use offshore companies to avoid taxes and transparency. France 24 has a daily program called The Debate and the host Francois Picard has guests cover a topic in depth. On this show Luc Hermann, Craig Copetas, and Nathalie Janson, gave limited details about the names revealed, but brought up interesting facts about South Dakota, Florida, Nevada, and Delaware - they have areas with special laws that are offshore tax havens for what may be the largest amount of tax free and secretive financial institutions.

From CUBA- In El Salvador protests continue against the president and his recent legislation making Bitcoin an official currency. In Milan Italy preparatory talks were held for the upcoming Cop26 summit in Scotland- they urged countries to do more now to show they are serious about tackling global warming. Last week Canada held its first annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, honoring victims and survivors of Canada's residential schools, which sought to forcefully assimilate indigenous children.

From JAPAN- Communication lines between North and South Korea were reopened this week. The Japanese Defense Ministry has been testing F-35 Stealth fighter jets on naval destroyers. Taiwan warned that China could be capable of invasion of the island by 2025.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi spoke with Victor Gao, vice president of the Center for China and Globalization. They discuss US and NATO militaries building up in the nearby waters, the West using freedom of navigation to challenge China's sovereignty, and the recent energy crisis in China. Victor also spoke of the danger of the AUKUS agreement, planning for Australian nuclear submarines.

Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"There is not a single case since 1941 when the coups, political assassinations, election fraud, black propaganda, blackmail, kidnapping, brutal counter-insurgency campaigns, U.S. sanctioned massacres, torture in global black sites, proxy wars or military interventions carried out by the United States resulted in the establishment of a democratic government. The two-decade-long wars in the Middle East, the greatest strategic blunder in American history, have only left in their wake one failed state after another. Yet, no one in the ruling class is held accountable."

-- Chris Hedges

Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net