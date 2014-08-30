Désempathie psychotique

Du monde comme de l'Amérique

Et avec le numérique

Rien n'est simplifié

Tout est de plus en plus compliqué

Pour surtout la survie

Soi-disant, la faciliter

Un monde de folie ou tout devient un cauchemar

Comme pour se faire correctement soigner, presque un canular

Nous sommes dans l'enfermement

De rapports humains très violents

Dans une page ( né en 1964 ) de Bret Easton Ellis

Pour y être, pas besoin d'une hélice

Et plus haut, l'on va

Dans les nombreuses hiérarchies

Plus c'est salaud

Plus cela nous chie

Plus c'est psychopathe

Tous les grades du pire

Dans les structures hiérarchiques de dominance, se mirent

Toute hiérarchie est psychopathe

Avec son effet bonimenteur

Avec son effet spectateur

De l'organisation de la terreur !

Ou alors

Quand plus personne ne dort

Un effet de meute

Avec tout son ameute

Comme légitimement

Fos-sur-Mer

Avec toute une prise de conscience, amère

De toute une population

En lutte contre la pollution

Et toutes ses maladies en association

Et là, cela n'est pas du triangle des Bermudes

Avec tant de fausses études

Du fantasme et du faux mystère

Quand c'est la navigation qui ne sait pas y faire

Aussi, disparitions voulues et volontaires

Du climat imprévu ou du piratage

Pour le vrai arcane, encore à refaire

Donc, ni même des poches de gaz

Tout mystère est souvent bien naze

Rien n'est vraiment mystérieux

Justement du fait que tout est mystérieux

Ainsi de nos ancêtres pas si lointains

Qui avaient la peau noire, les yeux bleus ou clairs, c'est certain

Aux femmes accouchant accroupies ou debout

Belles, élancées, et comme les hommes, musclées !

Avec les grands-mères ménopausées

Pour des jeunes enfants, s'occuper

Enfants

Allaités, jusqu'à trois ou quatre ans

Et pour chaque enfant

De bien s'en soucier, la mère avait le temps

Femmes, hommes, enfants

Au tout participant

Au tout s'égalant

Au tout se complétant

Une vie enrichissante

Une vie épanouissante

Sans toute une technologie envahissante

Et, sinon

Pourquoi vouloir vivre plus longtemps ?

Tout ceci semble bien prosaïque

Face à notre présent monde, si tordu, si psychotique

Enfantant du terrorisme

Enfantant du fanatisme

Ainsi du djihadisme

Forgé par la guerre russo-afghane

( 1979 - 1989 ) équipant, formant, armant, l'insane

Fortifiant les futurs ( 1m95 ) Oussama ben Laden

Via les USA et divers pays alliés

Alliances toujours perverties et vite reniées

Un environnement de diverses psychoses

Les psychoses diverses de l'environnement

Et l'environnement est avant tout du mental

Avant d'être de l'espace vert, c'est normal

Le mental

Transformant TOUT selon son mental !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Psychotic disempathy

From the world as from America

And with digital

Nothing is simplified

Everything is more and more complicated

Above all for survival

Supposedly, facilitate it

A world of madness where everything becomes a nightmare

As if to get proper treatment, almost a hoax

We are in confinement

Very violent human relationships

In a page (born in 1964) by Bret Easton Ellis

To be there, no need for a propeller

And higher, we go

In the many hierarchies

The more bastard

The more it shits us

The more psychopathic

All grades of the worst

In hierarchical structures of dominance,

Any hierarchy is psychopathic

With its barker effect

With its spectator effect

Of the organization of terror!

Or

When nobody sleeps anymore

A pack effect

With all his riot

As legitimately

FOS on sea

With all an awareness, bitter

From a whole population

In the fight against pollution

And all his illnesses in association

And there, this is not the Bermuda Triangle

With so many false studies

Of fantasy and false mystery

When it's navigation that can't do it

Also, deliberate and voluntary disappearances

Unexpected climate or piracy

For the real arcane, yet to be redone

So, not even pockets of gas

Any mystery is often very bad

Nothing is really mysterious

Precisely because everything is mysterious

So about our not so distant ancestors

Who had black skin, blue or light eyes, that's for sure

To women giving birth squatting or standing

Beautiful, slender, and like men, muscular!

With postmenopausal grandmothers

For young children, take care

Children

Breastfeeding, up to three or four years

And for every child

To worry about it, the mother had time

Women, men, children

To all participants

At all equaling

At all complementing each other

A fulfilling life

A fulfilling life

Without all the intrusive technology

And otherwise

Why want to live longer?

It all seems prosaic

Faced with our present world, so twisted, so psychotic

Giving birth to terrorism

Giving birth to fanaticism

So with jihadism

Forged by the Russo-Afghan War

(1979 - 1989) equipping, training, arming, the insane

Strengthening futures (1m95) Osama bin Laden

Via the USA and various allied countries

Alliances always perverted and quickly renounced

An environment of various psychoses

Various environmental psychoses

And the environment is above all of the mind

Before being green space, it's normal

The mental

Transforming EVERYTHING according to his mind!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)