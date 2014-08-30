Désempathie psychotique
Du monde comme de l'Amérique
Et avec le numérique
Rien n'est simplifié
Tout est de plus en plus compliqué
Pour surtout la survie
Soi-disant, la faciliter
Un monde de folie ou tout devient un cauchemar
Comme pour se faire correctement soigner, presque un canular
Nous sommes dans l'enfermement
De rapports humains très violents
Dans une page ( né en 1964 ) de Bret Easton Ellis
Pour y être, pas besoin d'une hélice
Et plus haut, l'on va
Dans les nombreuses hiérarchies
Plus c'est salaud
Plus cela nous chie
Plus c'est psychopathe
Tous les grades du pire
Dans les structures hiérarchiques de dominance, se mirent
Toute hiérarchie est psychopathe
Avec son effet bonimenteur
Avec son effet spectateur
De l'organisation de la terreur !
Ou alors
Quand plus personne ne dort
Un effet de meute
Avec tout son ameute
Comme légitimement
Fos-sur-Mer
Avec toute une prise de conscience, amère
De toute une population
En lutte contre la pollution
Et toutes ses maladies en association
Et là, cela n'est pas du triangle des Bermudes
Avec tant de fausses études
Du fantasme et du faux mystère
Quand c'est la navigation qui ne sait pas y faire
Aussi, disparitions voulues et volontaires
Du climat imprévu ou du piratage
Pour le vrai arcane, encore à refaire
Donc, ni même des poches de gaz
Tout mystère est souvent bien naze
Rien n'est vraiment mystérieux
Justement du fait que tout est mystérieux
Ainsi de nos ancêtres pas si lointains
Qui avaient la peau noire, les yeux bleus ou clairs, c'est certain
Aux femmes accouchant accroupies ou debout
Belles, élancées, et comme les hommes, musclées !
Avec les grands-mères ménopausées
Pour des jeunes enfants, s'occuper
Enfants
Allaités, jusqu'à trois ou quatre ans
Et pour chaque enfant
De bien s'en soucier, la mère avait le temps
Femmes, hommes, enfants
Au tout participant
Au tout s'égalant
Au tout se complétant
Une vie enrichissante
Une vie épanouissante
Sans toute une technologie envahissante
Et, sinon
Pourquoi vouloir vivre plus longtemps ?
Tout ceci semble bien prosaïque
Face à notre présent monde, si tordu, si psychotique
Enfantant du terrorisme
Enfantant du fanatisme
Ainsi du djihadisme
Forgé par la guerre russo-afghane
( 1979 - 1989 ) équipant, formant, armant, l'insane
Fortifiant les futurs ( 1m95 ) Oussama ben Laden
Via les USA et divers pays alliés
Alliances toujours perverties et vite reniées
Un environnement de diverses psychoses
Les psychoses diverses de l'environnement
Et l'environnement est avant tout du mental
Avant d'être de l'espace vert, c'est normal
Le mental
Transformant TOUT selon son mental !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Psychotic disempathy
From the world as from America
And with digital
Nothing is simplified
Everything is more and more complicated
Above all for survival
Supposedly, facilitate it
A world of madness where everything becomes a nightmare
As if to get proper treatment, almost a hoax
We are in confinement
Very violent human relationships
In a page (born in 1964) by Bret Easton Ellis
To be there, no need for a propeller
And higher, we go
In the many hierarchies
The more bastard
The more it shits us
The more psychopathic
All grades of the worst
In hierarchical structures of dominance,
Any hierarchy is psychopathic
With its barker effect
With its spectator effect
Of the organization of terror!
Or
When nobody sleeps anymore
A pack effect
With all his riot
As legitimately
FOS on sea
With all an awareness, bitter
From a whole population
In the fight against pollution
And all his illnesses in association
And there, this is not the Bermuda Triangle
With so many false studies
Of fantasy and false mystery
When it's navigation that can't do it
Also, deliberate and voluntary disappearances
Unexpected climate or piracy
For the real arcane, yet to be redone
So, not even pockets of gas
Any mystery is often very bad
Nothing is really mysterious
Precisely because everything is mysterious
So about our not so distant ancestors
Who had black skin, blue or light eyes, that's for sure
To women giving birth squatting or standing
Beautiful, slender, and like men, muscular!
With postmenopausal grandmothers
For young children, take care
Children
Breastfeeding, up to three or four years
And for every child
To worry about it, the mother had time
Women, men, children
To all participants
At all equaling
At all complementing each other
A fulfilling life
A fulfilling life
Without all the intrusive technology
And otherwise
Why want to live longer?
It all seems prosaic
Faced with our present world, so twisted, so psychotic
Giving birth to terrorism
Giving birth to fanaticism
So with jihadism
Forged by the Russo-Afghan War
(1979 - 1989) equipping, training, arming, the insane
Strengthening futures (1m95) Osama bin Laden
Via the USA and various allied countries
Alliances always perverted and quickly renounced
An environment of various psychoses
Various environmental psychoses
And the environment is above all of the mind
Before being green space, it's normal
The mental
Transforming EVERYTHING according to his mind!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
