Paraphysique de l'anarchisme

Si beaucoup d ' anarchistes sont individualistes , beaucoup d ' individualistes ne sont pas anarchistes ...

Toute étiquette est compromettante .

Une petite étude , sur la critique de la séparation , et de son interprétation .

Se méfier des étiquettes , car n ' importe qui , peut se dire n ' importe quoi .

Quand nous embrassons une personne cela met en jeu 34 muscles faciaux , et nous n ' avons pas la moindre conscience de ce phénomène physiologique .

Quand nous avons des céphalalgies , nous incriminons notre encéphale , alors qu ' il est indolore , car ce sont en fait , nos douze paires de nerfs crâniens qui sont sous pression .

Et je pourrais ajouter des tas de quand ceci , et des tas de quand cela , ceci juste pour réfléchir au fait , que nous ne sommes que des paquets d ' inconscience .

Et c ' est avec ces valises d ' inconscience , que nous pensons , que nous raisonnons , que nous réfléchissons , que nous exprimons telle ou telle opinion . Bref , que nous vivons . Et nous nous tuons aussi , pour des paquets d ' inconscience ...

" Si nous voyons , entendons et éprouvons en général une très grande mesure comme nous le faisons , c ' est parce que les habitudes linguistiques de notre communauté nous prédisposent à certains choix d ' interprétation."

Edward Sapir ( 1884 - 1939 ) linguiste et anthropologue

Une digression à propos de la brochure " la F"A" et les situationnistes " de Guy Bodson , qui se trouve dans ma bibliothèque , et ce , depuis longtemps . C ' est en effet un classique très édifiant , car , il est notoire que la F" A" ( Fédération Anarchiste Française ) est à l' anarchisme ce que le P"C" F ( Parti " Communiste "' Français ) est au communisme , à savoir une illusion d ' optique ... même si des gens sincères peuvent se trouver en leur sein . Certaines personnes espérant toujours pouvoir changer les choses de l ' intérieur ...

Pour ma part , ayant été à la F"A" au début des années 1970 , au groupe Max Stirner ( 1806 - 1856 ) , je n ' ai pas su ou pas pu , supprimer ou même diminuer la bureaucratie présente dans cette organisation " libertaire ". Ce qui est valable pour la France , l ' est aussi certainement pour tous les autres pays . Ainsi , au début des années 1970 , tant la Fédération Anarchiste Italienne que la Fédération Anarchiste Française , qui voyaient des situationnistes partout , même là où il n ' y en avait pas , ont fini par en créer de toutes pièces .

Ainsi la légende des " anarchistes de droite " qui fut théorisée par François Richard ( né en 1939 ) et George Micberth ( né en 1945 ) . Dans ces " anarchistes de droite " pourraient éventuellement figurer : Michel Audiard ( 1920 - 1985 , excellent dialoguiste, par ailleurs ) , Marcel Aymé ( 1902 - 1967 ) , Louis Pauwels ( 1920 - 1997 ) , Jean Yanne ( 1933 - 2003 ) , Lucien Rebatet ( 1903 - 1972 ) , Maurice Barrès ( 1862 - 1923 ) , Paul Léautaud ( 1872 - 1956 ) ,Roger Nimier ( 1925 - 1962 ) ,Léon Bloy ( 1846 - 1917 ) , Edouard Drumont ( 1844 - 1917 ) , Jules Barbey D ' Aurevilly ( 1808 - 1889 ) , Jean - Pierre Mocky ( né en 1933 ) , Louis - Ferdinand Céline ( 1894 - 1961 , qui se considérait comme un libertaire ) , Léo Malet ( 1909 - 1996 , qui se pensait comme un homme de droite ) et ce pour les plus connus ... en fait , ils étaient tout simplement des intellectuels ou des artistes de droite , et surtout des grandes gueules , que l ' on dénomme abusivement " anarchistes " ... mais , il ne suffit pas d ' être sans langue de bois et aussi une grande gueule , pour être libertaire ... et pourquoi pas , à ce compte là , des fascistes de gauche ?

A propos de feu L . F . Céline , rappelons qu ' il n ' hésita pas à dénoncer à l ' autorité compétente , en novembre 1941 , sous l ' occupation nazie , un médecin noir haïtien de Bezons , et tout ceci , dans l ' optique de prendre la place de ce docteur en médecine . Mais il est vrai que c ' est une période de l ' histoire , où tout le monde , ou presque , dénonçait tout le monde .

D ' après certains historiens , la délation en France , sous l ' occupation allemande , cela compte pour environ six millions de délateurs et délatrices .

Mais de nos jours , encore en 2012 , quoique à un degré nettement moindre , la délation existe toujours . C ' est un phénomène bien français qui fit même l ' objet d ' un film culte en 1943 , " Le corbeau " de feu H. G . Clouzot ( 1907 - 1977 ) . Et même si comme souvent à l ' époque , le film fut une production de la firme allemande " La Continental - films " sous la direction de feu Alfred Greven ( 1897 - 1973 ) . Mais rien n ' est simple , ainsi feu Léo Malet fréquenta tant le milieu surréaliste que le milieu libertaire . Nonobstant , et surtout vers la fin de sa vie , il se considérait comme un homme de droite .

Et par exemple , dans le film culte de J . P . Mocky " La grande lessive " ( 1968 ) , où des professeurs veulent détruire la télévision , parce qu ' elle empêche les élèves d ' étudier correctement et ainsi ( ce qui n ' est pas dit ) elle les freine aussi pour pouvoir s ' élever dans les différentes hiérarchies professionnelles . Mais là comme ailleurs , aucune remise en cause véritable de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle .

Et bien entendu , il en va toujours ainsi , avec ce que d ' aucuns appellent " les anarchistes de droite . " Et il y aurait beaucoup d ' autres exemples du même acabit , que l ' on pourrait prendre , tant chez les uns que chez les autres . Dans certains livres " Nestor Burma " de feu Léo Malet , l ' on sent poindre un racisme évident , bien que peu manifeste ... Comme chez feu Maurice Barrès ( nationaliste ) et son culte du moi que l ' on retrouve aussi , chez feu Max Stirner ( anarchiste ) , d ' une certaine façon ... Etc ... etc... Et ceci , ne renie aucunement le grand talent qu ' eurent ces gens pour l ' écriture ou autres activités similaires .

Mais nous énonçons des faits , c ' est tout . Nous ne sommes ni juges , ni policiers , ni avocats.

Néanmoins , il ne faut pas oublier que l ' anarchie est avant tout , un projet de société , une société qui serait complètement nouvelle , avec des gens différents , et la gratuité en serait le principal moteur , tout cela sans aucune autorité et sans aucune hiérarchie . Et que nous soyons contre ou pour , l ' anarchie est le seul espoir de l ' humanité .

" Et celui de toutes nos institutions humaines , dépendent à la fois de ce que l ' homme est , et dans une certaine mesure égale ou plus grande de ce que nous , humains , pensons que l ' homme est . "

Cassius Jackson Keyser ( 1862 - 1947 ) mathématicien

Mais il est exact que le fascisme Mussolinien à ses débuts n ' était pas xénophobe , et il fut même financé par des capitalistes juifs . De toutes façons , un anarchiste est pour l ' abolition des classes et de l ' état des choses , des choses de l ' Etat , pour aussi l ' égalité économique et sociale , et donc pour l 'abolition de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle , sinon , vous pouvez être tout , sauf un anarchiste . C ' est très simple , n ' est - ce - pas ? pas de quoi s ' ébaubir ! Nous ne sommes qu ' une accumulation de je , comme les je sont une accumulation de nous .

C 'est comme l ' " amour " , c ' est pas le clitoris , c ' est pas le pénis , quelle horreur ! l ' " amour " de l ' argent , l ' " amour " de sa famille , l ' " amour " de sa patrie , l " amour " de ses enfants , l " amour " de son parti , l ' " amour " d ' une idée , etc ... etc ... ah ! l " amour" , ce mot qui ouvre les sexes et les églises ... mais si nous le disséquons comme le fait un anatomiste avec un cadavre , qu ' en reste-t-il ? Essayez et vous verrez ! Feu le biologiste des comportements Henri Laborit ( 1914 - 1995 ) l ' avait déjà magistralement démontré dans son livre " Eloge de la fuite " .

Il faut que les gens qui sont pauvres , comme l 'invité , qui n 'est ni un intellectuel , ni un manuel , puissent s ' exprimer , et se représenter eux-mêmes , sans compter sur les intellectuels / intellectuelles qui ne représentent toujours qu ' eux-mêmes / qu ' elles mêmes . Comme les syndicats et organisations à prétention révolutionnaire qui finissent toujours par trahir la classe ouvrière ! voir les journées de Mai 1937 en Espagne , et les bureaucrates anarcho - possibilistes ( les quatre ministres CNT au gouvernement ) qui ordonnèrent aux ouvriers anarcho - syndicaliste CNT de Barcelone , de déposer les armes face à la contre - révolution stalinienne .

Et tant d 'autres exemples , non cités ici ... donc , Pat dit l ' invité , est un vrai autodidacte , même si dans Tintin , autodidacte est une insulte ! mais Tintin est un agent de la CIA , comme nous le savons! Nous en avons assez de tous ces notables et mandarins dans le milieu " libertaire " , qui veulent se faire le porte - parole de nous autres ... les sans voix ! Nous ne voulons plus d ' intermédiaires , pour nous représenter . Et au moins , notre style sera de n ' avoir aucun style . Et puis pourquoi un non - intellectuel , n ' aurait - il pas le droit de s ' exprimer ? Mais il est vrai que si l ' habit fait le moine , le diplôme serait le garant de la compétence , ce qui reste à prouver ...

C ' est comme ces deux notions idiotes de " supériorité " et d ' " infériorité " , car il n ' y a pas de hiérarchisation possible dans la différence . La différence n 'est pas compétitionnable puisque différente . L ' on savait que les hiérarchies , plus c ' est haut , et moins ça sert ! désormais , l ' on saura que chaque être humain ( l ' animal humain ) , étant différent de ses semblables , de par son unicité , ne peut donc avoir ni inférieur , ni supérieur .

Une archive vidéo ( INA) est à voir sur la toile d ' araignée électronique , il s ' agit d ' un entretien entre feu le biologiste des comportements Henri Laborit ( 1914 - 1995 ) , et feu le physicien Jean - Emile Charon ( 1920 - 1998 ) , sur la théorie unitaire , à une époque ou parler d ' interdisciplinarité n ' était pas du tout à la mode . Et , redisons encore une fois , que personne n 'est " doué " ou pas " doué " , mais tout bêtement motivé ou pas motivé , car il n ' y a pas de mémoire sans affectivité , et d ' affectivité sans mémoire . Sachons aussi que comprendre la pensée de quelque grand penseur ou philosophe , c ' est l ' égaler !

" Et de qui l 'on sait enfin , qu ' ils font grand cas de la vérité , qu ' ils aiment entendre de bonnes raisons , même dans la bouche d ' un adversaire , et ont assez le sens de la justice pour pouvoir admettre de perdre la partie , si la vérité est dans l ' autre camp . Il en résulte que de cent hommes , on en trouvera à peine un seul qui soit digne qu 'on discute avec lui ."

Arthur Schopenhauer ( 1788 - 1860 )

While many anarchists are individualists, many individualists are not anarchists ...

Any label is compromising.

A small study, on the critique of separation, and its interpretation.

Beware of labels, because anyone can say anything to themselves.

When we kiss a person it involves 34 facial muscles, and we are not even aware of this physiological phenomenon.

When we have headache, we blame our brain, while it is painless, because it is in fact our twelve pairs of cranial nerves that are under pressure.

And I could add heaps of when this, and heaps of when that, this just to reflect on the fact, that we are just bundles of unconsciousness.

And it is with these bags of unconsciousness that we think, that we reason, that we reflect, that we express such and such an opinion. In short, that we are living. And we kill ourselves too, for bundles of unconsciousness ...

"If we see, hear and experience in general to a very great extent as we do, it is because the linguistic habits of our community predispose us to certain choices of interpretation."

Edward Sapir (1884 - 1939) linguist and anthropologist

A digression about Guy Bodson's pamphlet "La F" A "et les situationnistes", which has been in my library for a long time. It is indeed a very edifying classic, because it is well known that the F "A" (French Anarchist Federation) is to anarchism what the P "C" F (French "Communist" Party) is to communism. , namely an optical illusion ... even if sincere people can be found within them. Some people still hope that they can change things from within ...

For my part, having been at the F "A" at the beginning of the 1970s, in the Max Stirner group (1806 - 1856), I did not know or could not, suppress or even reduce the bureaucracy present in this "libertarian organization. ". What is valid for France is also certainly valid for all the other countries. Thus, in the early 1970s, both the Italian Anarchist Federation and the French Anarchist Federation, which saw Situationists everywhere, even where there were none, ended up creating them from scratch.

Thus the legend of the "right-wing anarchists" which was theorized by François Richard (born in 1939) and George Micberth (born in 1945). Among these "right-wing anarchists" could possibly figure: Michel Audiard (1920 - 1985, excellent dialogue writer, moreover), Marcel Aymé (1902 - 1967), Louis Pauwels (1920 - 1997), Jean Yanne (1933 - 2003), Lucien Rebatet (1903 - 1972), Maurice Barrès (1862 - 1923), Paul Léautaud (1872 - 1956), Roger Nimier (1925 - 1962), Léon Bloy (1846 - 1917), Edouard Drumont (1844 - 1917), Jules Barbey D 'Aurevilly (1808 - 1889), Jean - Pierre Mocky (born in 1933), Louis - Ferdinand Céline (1894 - 1961, who considered himself a libertarian), Léo Malet (1909 - 1996, who saw himself as a man of the right ) and this for the best known ... in fact, they were quite simply intellectuals or artists of the right, and especially loudmouths, which we improperly call "anarchists" ... but, it is not enough to 'to be without a tongue-in-cheek and also a big mouth, to be libertarian ... and why not, on that account, left fascists?

About the late L. F. Céline, let us recall that he did not hesitate to denounce to the competent authority, in November 1941, under the Nazi occupation, a black Haitian doctor from Bezons, and all this, with a view to taking the place of this doctor. in medicine . But it is true that this is a period in history when everyone, or almost everyone, denounced everyone.

According to some historians, informing in France, under German occupation, accounts for around six million informers.

But nowadays, again in 2012, although to a much lesser degree, denouncement still exists. It is a very French phenomenon that was even the subject of a cult film in 1943, "Le corbeau" by the late H. G. Clouzot (1907 - 1977). And even if as often at the time, the film was a production of the German firm "La Continental - films" under the direction of the late Alfred Greven (1897 - 1973). But nothing is simple, so the late Léo Malet frequented both surrealist and libertarian circles. Notwithstanding, and especially towards the end of his life, he considered himself a man of the right.

And for example, in the cult film by J. P. Mocky "The big laundry" (1968), where teachers want to destroy the television, because it prevents students from studying properly and thus (which is not said) it also slows them down to be able to rise in the different professional hierarchies. But there as elsewhere, no real questioning of the spectacular techno - industrial merchant society.

And of course, it always is, with what some call "the anarchists of the right." And there would be many other examples of the same ilk, which one could take, both from some and from some. others . In certain books "Nestor Burma" by the late Léo Malet, we can feel an obvious racism dawning, although not very obvious ... As in the late Maurice Barrès (nationalist) and his cult of the self that we also find in the late Max Stirner (anarchist), in a way ... Etc ... etc ... And this in no way denies the great talent these people had for writing or other similar activities.

But we're stating facts, that's all. We are not judges, police officers, or lawyers.

Nevertheless, we must not forget that anarchy is above all, a project of society, a society that would be completely new, with different people, and free access would be the main driving force, all this without any authority and without any hierarchy. . And whether we are against or for, anarchy is humanity's only hope.

"And that of all of our human institutions, depend both on what man is, and to some equal or greater extent on what we humans think man is."

Cassius Jackson Keyser (1862 - 1947) mathematician

But it is true that early Mussolinian fascism was not xenophobic, and it was even financed by Jewish capitalists. In any case, an anarchist is for the abolition of classes and the state of things, of state things, for also economic and social equality, and therefore for the abolition of the spectacular techno - merchant society. industrial, otherwise you can be anything but an anarchist. It is very simple, is it not? not enough to be puzzled! We are only an accumulation of I, just as the I's are an accumulation of us.

It's like "love", it's not the clitoris, it's not the penis, what a horror! the "love" of money, the "love" of her family, the "love" of her homeland, the "love" of her children, the "love" of her party, the "love" of 'an idea, etc ... etc ... ah! "love", this word which opens up the sexes and the churches ... but if we dissect it as an anatomist does with a corpse, what remains of it? Try and you will see! The late behavioral biologist Henri Laborit (1914 - 1995) had already masterfully demonstrated this in his book "Eloge de la flight".

People who are poor, like the guest, who is neither an intellectual nor a textbook, must be able to express themselves, and represent themselves, without relying on the intellectuals who always represent only 'themselves / than themselves. Like the unions and organizations with revolutionary pretensions which always end up betraying the working class! see the days of May 1937 in Spain, and the anarcho - possibilist bureaucrats (the four CNT ministers in government) who ordered the anarcho - syndicalist CNT workers in Barcelona to lay down their arms in the face of the Stalinist counter - revolution.

And so many other examples, not cited here ... so, Pat says the guest, is a true autodidact, even if in Tintin, autodidact is an insult! but Tintin is a CIA agent, as we know! We have had enough of all these notables and mandarins in the "libertarian" milieu, who want to be the spokesperson for us ... the voiceless! We no longer want intermediaries to represent us. And at least our style will be to have no style at all. And then why would a non-intellectual not have the right to express himself? But it is true that if the habit makes the monk, the diploma would be the guarantor of competence, which remains to be proven ...

It's like those two silly notions of "superiority" and "inferiority", because there is no possible hierarchy in difference. The difference is not competitive since it is different. We knew that the hierarchies, the higher it is, the less it is useful! henceforth, we will know that each human being (the human animal), being different from his fellows, by his uniqueness, can therefore have neither inferior nor superior.

A video archive (INA) can be seen on the electronic spider web, it is about an interview between the late behavioral biologist Henri Laborit (1914 - 1995), and the late physicist Jean - Emile Charon (1920 - 1998), on unitary theory, at a time when talking about interdisciplinarity was not at all fashionable. And, let us repeat once again, that no one is "gifted" or not "gifted", but quite simply motivated or not motivated, because there is no memory without affectivity, and affectivity without memory. Let us also know that to understand the thought of some great thinker or philosopher is to equal it!

"And from whom we finally know, that they make a great deal of the truth, that they like to hear good reasons, even from the mouth of an adversary, and have a sense of justice enough to be able to admit. lose the game, if the truth is on the other side. The result is that out of a hundred men, hardly one will be found worthy to be discussed with him. "

Arthur Schopenhauer (1788 - 1860)

