Pathetic Policing Is At Pandemic Levels

In the United Kingdom, a sole trader independently using their own God-given creative skills who successfully generates £150,000 revenue or more in a year, is forced - under threat of government violence - to hand over almost half of that money to the state. The extortionate 45%, we are told, is a necessity in order to keep the country running and to provide the public with services such as transport, health care, defence of the homeland and, of course, a police department that will keep the population safe from harm. The people are told that this theft of their hard earned currency is for their own good and that part of the money is used to pay for the critical public benefit of a competent and effective police department that will spring to their defence should a threat to their well being arise.

Incredibly, the vast majority of the people believe this horse manure, despite the evidence showing it to be untrue.

On a daily basis, it becomes clearer and clearer that the UK government, and indeed governments worldwide, are not using taxpayers’ money to pay for an efficient police force. Instead, they are using this legally stolen wealth to fund a band of useful idiots who are devoted and dedicated to the protection of the banking cartels and the public-private Fascist partnerships that are springing up so conspicuously as of late in Western Nations.

Meanwhile, the general public is abandoned and ignored, as was proven in the case of the murder of 6-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes in 2020 in Warwickshire, England. As a small child was tortured to death inside his own home at the hands of his own family, useless British police, in complete knowledge that he was at the receiving end of cruel beatings, decided to spend their time enforcing ridiculous mask mandates, social distancing rules and quarantine legislation when they should have been coming to his rescue - once again proving that they are a waste of the taxpayers’ money, hopelessly incompetent, irresponsible and not fit for purpose.

A headline from Friday’s Daily Mail didn’t so much as catch my eye as it did induce my vomit. In a time when we are witnessing the deliberate destruction of the economy, mass murder by injection, manufactured supply chain breakdown, eradication of constitutionalism, suppression of free speech, societal segregation, forced and coerced medical procedures and unprecedented deception, I didn’t think that there was an act of evil that could shock me any more. I was wrong.

The heartbreaking headline to this disturbing story read;

“'Murdered' boy, six, cried 'no one loves me' and 'no one's going to feed me today' as he was 'tortured' by his stepmother and father who said he would 'take his jaw off his shoulders', court hears”

The details of Arthur’s murder and the events leading up to it are a struggle to get through for any person with an iota of empathy but it is necessary reading in order for us to understand 1) the level of pure evil among us and 2) the senselessness of paying up to half of our earnings for a police force that fails to act even when they are fully aware of the horrific abuse and torture of small children.

Arthur was the victim of horrendous treatment at the hands of his father and stepmother, Thomas Hughes and Emma Tustin, and suffered diabolical torture until, finally, he had his head smashed against a hard surface which led to a brain injury and subsequently to his death by cardiac arrest. The couple who was supposedly taking care of him was instead encouraging each other to punish him in the most vile ways. Arthur was even fed excessive amounts of salt in an effort to damage his body and was often left for days without any food or water. He was physically beaten and verbally abused with his father calling him an ‘ugly, horrible brat.’ Audio clips were played to Coventry Crown Court in which the boy could be heard sobbing and begging for mercy. Text messages were read out in which Thomas Hughes, referring to his son as ‘Hitler’, said that he would ‘end him when I’m back’ and threatened to ‘take his jaw off his shoulders’. The court also learned of over 200 files that were kept on Emma Tustin’s phone in which the abuse of the boy was documented. In one recording, taken from the cell phone, the boy is heard begging ‘Please help me…they’re not feeding me, I need some food and drink’. In another he is heard crying out ‘No-one loves me. No-one is going to feed me today’. Tustin would record much of Arthur’s suffering, even the events leading to his death. After he had his head driven into the stairs at home, his lifeless body was photographed just before he passed away. Along with the boy’s father, Emma Tustin had engaged in a campaign of terror. Both adults attempted to outdo the other in their torture of the child. The videos, audio recordings and photographs were trophies. Tustin, in text messages, called Arthur ‘malicious, cruel and generally awful’. He had been dehumanised in her eyes and was merely a target for torment and assault. It was no different with the boy’s father who even instructed Tustin via text message one day to ‘put him out with the rubbish.’ Hospital doctors who examined Arthur’s body after the attack that led to his death found several bruises and noted abnormal biochemical levels showing that he had been poisoned with salt. He had been abandoned to the point where his lips were cracked, his clothes were dirty, his hair was unwashed and unkempt and his fingernails were filthy. His body was described in court as been ‘malnourished, gaunt and worn-out.'

You would expect that it is impossible for someone to subject a small child to such appalling neglect and abuse without somebody knowing about it. And you would be right. Local police knew that Arthur was beaten and bullied by his father and stepmother. Unsurprisingly, they did what most police do in the 2020s when it comes to serving the public and protecting the vulnerable - sweet bugger all.

Nowadays, the police are far too busy serving the interests of the Bill Gates-funded corporations and the bribed and blackmailed political parasites of this world to ever worry about a 6-year-old boy who is being battered and debased at home. No longer do the police officers of our world courageously stand in the way of depraved, psychopathic abusers of children. This is a thing of the past - a concept of Hollywood movies and Netflix TV series. It is no longer real life. The reality is, in the 21st Century, the law enforcement department personnel of the Western World will step over tortured children to get to a peaceful protestor or an unmasked pensioner so that they can dish out a fine, putting extra dollars into the coffers of the private enterprises they serve. They have little-to-no interest in the welfare of innocent children. They have been reduced to an army of spineless, cuckolded, castrated wimps who will target those who are peacefully dissenting against unlawful mandates, instead of genuine criminals. They have forsaken the innocent and the vulnerable for Bill Gates’ empire and the agendas of the Jeffrey Epstein-connected billionaire paedophiles of the world. They have crawled to new lows - licking the arseholes of the elites while ignoring the cries of a small boy in need of their help. These are the pathetic losers you are paying for - gutless wonders who will leave a child to die while they push the mandates of Big Pharma sell-outs in government.

Somehow, they can still manage to look themselves in the eye. Somehow, they can still sleep comfortably at night.

The current policing system in Britain, comprised of turncoats and traitors who have turned their backs on the public in favour of tycoons, failed Arthur immensely. It failed to come to the aid of a small boy who was unfortunate enough to have been in the care of sadists. In April 2020, children’s social services and the police were alerted to the mistreatment that Arthur was enduring. The boy’s paternal grandmother began to suspect that he was been abused and beaten after seeing bruises on his body. Concerned she contacted the authorities and gave a statement. Child services would then be sent photographs of the bruises which were subsequently forwarded to the local police unit. On viewing the photographs, police in Britain once again did what they normally do when a vulnerable child’s life is at risk - sweet bugger all.

Not long afterwards, Arthur was dead.

However, don’t make the mistake of assuming that the police were idle at the time. They were very busy. Let’s not forget the lengths that law enforcement agents in the same county little Arthur was brutalised in went to this past 20 months. Around about the same time that the boy was been tortured in Solihull, Warwickshire, police in the jurisdiction were labouring away, keeping the public safe from a bout of flu, protecting them with full-blown bio-security and medical Fascism. In April 2021, they posted of their accolades on Facebook, declaring that they had ‘issued more than £700,000 in fines for people who broke #Covid rules since the pandemic began.’ Some of their brave policing ventures made international news headlines, with even the BBC reporting on the harassment often dished out to members of the public - some of whom were committing the ‘crime’ of commuting to work in the morning - by low IQ Neanderthals within the ranks. Warwickshire police set their standards to a new level - issuing fines to people who opened the doors of their businesses during lockdowns to avoid bankruptcy and to those who threw house parties over bank holiday weekends. The gutsy men and women of the force even went the extra mile to publicly threaten people who dared to consider celebrating Christmas. In January of 2021, they discovered four men having a roadside chat in the village of Cubbington, to which they acted swiftly, fining each of them £200. Then there was the dangerous gathering of 6 men in February who had arranged to meet for a game of lawn bowls, as well as the birthday bashes that were so brazenly thrown by revellers in Leamington Spa and Bedworth.

In these cases, and many others, the police were right at the scene of the ‘crime’ in no time at all. Reports and photographic evidence of battered, brutalised, beaten, abused and murdered children don’t seem to trigger the same response. Police in Britain have priorities it would seem.

As a little boy is tortured and killed right under their noses, they turn a blind eye and instead wage a war on civil liberties and the rights of their fellow human beings.

Pathetic does not even begin to describe the state of policing in our nations today. How these people can carry a badge and wear a uniform that now represents the neglect of abused children and the oppression of peaceful citizens is beyond me.

How we can justify paying for it is an even greater mystery.

Gary Jordan

