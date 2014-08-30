Le corps de l'économie
La survie
Quand vivre
N'est plus qu'un souvenir
Malgré tous nos soupirs
De la comparaison en délire
Quoique
Pour les pauvres, cela a été toujours
Et elle a plus, dans son sac, qu'un tour
La sous-vie ou la survie
Et, donc, comme un éternel cloaque
C'est bien là le couac
Ainsi
Du sous-marin allemand en 1915
Treize à vingt personnes pour un WC
Avec mauvaises odeurs, de l'insalubrité
De l'exiguïté, de la dangerosité
Mais aussi de l'efficacité
Pour des navires, les couler
Comme pour le Lusitania, torpillé le 7 mai 1915
Par un loup gris des mers
Le Pearl Harbor de l'époque
Du conflit maritime sans équivoque
Avec en 1917, des USA, l'entrée en guerre
Comme plus tard, en 1941, du même repère
Du mouvement intrinsèque à la vie
Pour le fini ou dans l'infini
Mais toujours inhérent à ce que l'on a appris
Car, et puis
La seule raison d'être
D'un être
C'est d'être
Comme le disait, souvent, feu le savant Henri Laborit
Pour tout le vivant, maintenir sa structure
Pour ne pas devenir une informe confiture
Et tout le reste serait du discours logique, de la blablalogie
Mais
Avec le poids colossal de la pression foncière
Mais
Avec le poids colossal du tout pécuniaire !
Mais au fond
Comme pour le cinéma
Avec toute une professionnalisation
Avec toute une spécialisation
Avec donc, de bonnes actrices, de bons acteurs
Comme au théâtre d'ailleurs
Avec de bons comédiens et de bonnes comédiennes
Qui font le job, qui font le métier, quoi qu'il advienne
Il y a aussi l'inconscient et l'affectivité
Qui tel ou telle, nous font préférer
Pour aussi nous fausser
Pour aussi nous tromper
Comme il y a aussi des dentistes, des maçons, des médecins
Comme il y a aussi des ouvriers, des ingénieurs et des techniciens
Certes
Mieux vaut tomber sur de la compétence
Que sur de la tragique incompétence
Sinon
Aïe, aïe, la santé
Ouille, ouille, avec toutes ses possibilités
Du film gâché
De la pièce sabotée
De la maison qui peut s'écrouler
Avec toute une prolifique variété
D'autres exemples à imaginer
Et que vous trouverez
Tout étant prévu pour nous emmerder
Femmes, hommes, enfants, personne ne peut y échapper
Avec toute une domination masculine
Avec tout son langage comme bagage
Symbolisant la force et les armes
Avec une moins visible domination féminine
Avec tout son langage comme bagage
Symbolisant et se rétrécissant au charme !
Biphonation
D'archéologie du genre
Le corps de l'économie
Sans l'économie du corps
Ou avec l'économie du corps
Des deux, ne pouvant faire fi
Et la solidarité
N'est pas, tant s'en faut, propre à l'humanité
Ainsi
Dans les bois, de rousses fourmis
Qui ont plusieurs reines
Assurant ainsi leurs étrennes
Et pouvant aller chercher
Jusqu'à sept cent mètres des congénères égarées
Mais de fait, chaque espèce avec ses spécificités
Qui à nulle autre ne peut vraiment être comparée
De la vie, tout le panoptique
Où l'on voudrait
Tout contrôler, tout surveiller
Où dès le berceau, c'est presque plié
Et par beaucoup, cela est toléré, voire accepté
Ou alors
Il faut pouvoir dérailler
Et où l'on ne vous attend pas, aller
Et s'il y a un futur terrien
Peut-être un jour, du bébé sur mesure
Comme pour des chaussures
Pour les riches, bien sûr
Et encore avec du haut de gamme, avec du bas de gamme, en dur
Avec des caractéristiques génétiques précises
Mais même avec de bons gènes pour le physique
Le plus important restant du domaine acquis du psychologique !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
The survival
When to live
Is just a memory
Despite all our sighs
Of the comparison in delirium
Though
For the poor it has always been
And she has more in her bag than a trick
Sub-life or survival
And, therefore, like an eternal cesspool
This is the quack
Thereby
From the German submarine in 1915
Thirteen to twenty people for a toilet
With bad smells, insalubrity
Small, dangerous
But also efficiency
For ships, sink them
As for the Lusitania, torpedoed on May 7, 1915
By a gray sea wolf
The Pearl Harbor of the time
Of the unequivocal maritime conflict
With in 1917, the USA, the entry into the war
As later, in 1941, from the same landmark
From intrinsic movement to life
For the finite or in the infinite
But still inherent in what we have learned
Because, and then
The only reason for being
Of a being
Is to be
As the late scientist Henri Laborit often said
For all living beings, maintain their structure
So as not to become a shapeless jam
And all the rest would be logical discourse, blablalogy
Corn
With the colossal weight of land pressure
Corn
With the colossal weight of all pecuniary!
But deep down
As for the cinema
With a whole professionalization
With a whole specialization
So with good actresses, good actors
As in the theater elsewhere
With good actors and good actresses
Who do the job, who do the job, whatever happens
There is also the unconscious and affectivity
Who such and such make us prefer
To also distort us
To deceive us too
As there are also dentists, masons, doctors
As there are also workers, engineers and technicians
Certainly
Better fall on skill
That on tragic incompetence
Otherwise
Ouch, ouch, health
Ouch, ouch, with all its possibilities
Wasted film
From the sabotaged room
Of the house that can collapse
With a whole prolific variety
Other examples to imagine
And that you will find
Everything being planned to piss us off
Women, men, children, no one can escape it
With all male domination
With all his language as baggage
Symbolizing strength and weapons
With less visible female domination
With all his language as baggage
Symbolizing and narrowing to charm!
Biphonation
Gender archeology
The body of the economy
Without the economy of the body
Or with the economy of the body
Of the two, unable to ignore
And solidarity
Is not, far from it, unique to humanity
Thereby
In the woods, red ants
Who have several queens
Thus securing their New Year's gifts
And being able to go look for
Up to seven hundred meters of lost congeners
But in fact, each species with its specificities
Who to no other can really be compared
Of life, the whole panopticon
Where we would like
Control everything, monitor everything
Where from the cradle, it's almost folded
And by many, this is tolerated, even accepted
Or
You have to be able to derail
And where you are not expected, go
And if there is an earthly future
Maybe one day, some tailor-made baby
As for shoes
For the rich, of course
And again with high-end, with low-end, hard
With precise genetic characteristics
But even with good genes for the physique
The most important remainder of the acquired field of the psychological!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
