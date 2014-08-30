Le corps de l'économie

La survie

Quand vivre

N'est plus qu'un souvenir

Malgré tous nos soupirs

De la comparaison en délire

Quoique

Pour les pauvres, cela a été toujours

Et elle a plus, dans son sac, qu'un tour

La sous-vie ou la survie

Et, donc, comme un éternel cloaque

C'est bien là le couac

Ainsi

Du sous-marin allemand en 1915

Treize à vingt personnes pour un WC

Avec mauvaises odeurs, de l'insalubrité

De l'exiguïté, de la dangerosité

Mais aussi de l'efficacité

Pour des navires, les couler

Comme pour le Lusitania, torpillé le 7 mai 1915

Par un loup gris des mers

Le Pearl Harbor de l'époque

Du conflit maritime sans équivoque

Avec en 1917, des USA, l'entrée en guerre

Comme plus tard, en 1941, du même repère

Du mouvement intrinsèque à la vie

Pour le fini ou dans l'infini

Mais toujours inhérent à ce que l'on a appris

Car, et puis

La seule raison d'être

D'un être

C'est d'être

Comme le disait, souvent, feu le savant Henri Laborit

Pour tout le vivant, maintenir sa structure

Pour ne pas devenir une informe confiture

Et tout le reste serait du discours logique, de la blablalogie

Mais

Avec le poids colossal de la pression foncière

Mais

Avec le poids colossal du tout pécuniaire !

Mais au fond

Comme pour le cinéma

Avec toute une professionnalisation

Avec toute une spécialisation

Avec donc, de bonnes actrices, de bons acteurs

Comme au théâtre d'ailleurs

Avec de bons comédiens et de bonnes comédiennes

Qui font le job, qui font le métier, quoi qu'il advienne

Il y a aussi l'inconscient et l'affectivité

Qui tel ou telle, nous font préférer

Pour aussi nous fausser

Pour aussi nous tromper

Comme il y a aussi des dentistes, des maçons, des médecins

Comme il y a aussi des ouvriers, des ingénieurs et des techniciens

Certes

Mieux vaut tomber sur de la compétence

Que sur de la tragique incompétence

Sinon

Aïe, aïe, la santé

Ouille, ouille, avec toutes ses possibilités

Du film gâché

De la pièce sabotée

De la maison qui peut s'écrouler

Avec toute une prolifique variété

D'autres exemples à imaginer

Et que vous trouverez

Tout étant prévu pour nous emmerder

Femmes, hommes, enfants, personne ne peut y échapper

Avec toute une domination masculine

Avec tout son langage comme bagage

Symbolisant la force et les armes

Avec une moins visible domination féminine

Avec tout son langage comme bagage

Symbolisant et se rétrécissant au charme !

Biphonation

D'archéologie du genre

Le corps de l'économie

Sans l'économie du corps

Ou avec l'économie du corps

Des deux, ne pouvant faire fi

Et la solidarité

N'est pas, tant s'en faut, propre à l'humanité

Ainsi

Dans les bois, de rousses fourmis

Qui ont plusieurs reines

Assurant ainsi leurs étrennes

Et pouvant aller chercher

Jusqu'à sept cent mètres des congénères égarées

Mais de fait, chaque espèce avec ses spécificités

Qui à nulle autre ne peut vraiment être comparée

De la vie, tout le panoptique

Où l'on voudrait

Tout contrôler, tout surveiller

Où dès le berceau, c'est presque plié

Et par beaucoup, cela est toléré, voire accepté

Ou alors

Il faut pouvoir dérailler

Et où l'on ne vous attend pas, aller

Et s'il y a un futur terrien

Peut-être un jour, du bébé sur mesure

Comme pour des chaussures

Pour les riches, bien sûr

Et encore avec du haut de gamme, avec du bas de gamme, en dur

Avec des caractéristiques génétiques précises

Mais même avec de bons gènes pour le physique

Le plus important restant du domaine acquis du psychologique !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

The survival

When to live

Is just a memory

Despite all our sighs

Of the comparison in delirium

Though

For the poor it has always been

And she has more in her bag than a trick

Sub-life or survival

And, therefore, like an eternal cesspool

This is the quack

Thereby

From the German submarine in 1915

Thirteen to twenty people for a toilet

With bad smells, insalubrity

Small, dangerous

But also efficiency

For ships, sink them

As for the Lusitania, torpedoed on May 7, 1915

By a gray sea wolf

The Pearl Harbor of the time

Of the unequivocal maritime conflict

With in 1917, the USA, the entry into the war

As later, in 1941, from the same landmark

From intrinsic movement to life

For the finite or in the infinite

But still inherent in what we have learned

Because, and then

The only reason for being

Of a being

Is to be

As the late scientist Henri Laborit often said

For all living beings, maintain their structure

So as not to become a shapeless jam

And all the rest would be logical discourse, blablalogy

Corn

With the colossal weight of land pressure

Corn

With the colossal weight of all pecuniary!

But deep down

As for the cinema

With a whole professionalization

With a whole specialization

So with good actresses, good actors

As in the theater elsewhere

With good actors and good actresses

Who do the job, who do the job, whatever happens

There is also the unconscious and affectivity

Who such and such make us prefer

To also distort us

To deceive us too

As there are also dentists, masons, doctors

As there are also workers, engineers and technicians

Certainly

Better fall on skill

That on tragic incompetence

Otherwise

Ouch, ouch, health

Ouch, ouch, with all its possibilities

Wasted film

From the sabotaged room

Of the house that can collapse

With a whole prolific variety

Other examples to imagine

And that you will find

Everything being planned to piss us off

Women, men, children, no one can escape it

With all male domination

With all his language as baggage

Symbolizing strength and weapons

With less visible female domination

With all his language as baggage

Symbolizing and narrowing to charm!

Biphonation

Gender archeology

The body of the economy

Without the economy of the body

Or with the economy of the body

Of the two, unable to ignore

And solidarity

Is not, far from it, unique to humanity

Thereby

In the woods, red ants

Who have several queens

Thus securing their New Year's gifts

And being able to go look for

Up to seven hundred meters of lost congeners

But in fact, each species with its specificities

Who to no other can really be compared

Of life, the whole panopticon

Where we would like

Control everything, monitor everything

Where from the cradle, it's almost folded

And by many, this is tolerated, even accepted

Or

You have to be able to derail

And where you are not expected, go

And if there is an earthly future

Maybe one day, some tailor-made baby

As for shoes

For the rich, of course

And again with high-end, with low-end, hard

With precise genetic characteristics

But even with good genes for the physique

The most important remainder of the acquired field of the psychological!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)